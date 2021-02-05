તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

Install App

Adsથી પરેશાન છો? Ads વગર સમાચાર વાંચવા ઈન્સ્ટોલ કરો દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર એપ

જીવન-પથ:કોઈ સંતને મળો ત્યારે પૂર્ણ સમર્પિત થઈને મળો

એક કલાક પહેલાલેખક: પંડિત વિજયશંકર મહેતા
  • કૉપી લિંક

‘મૌન નજરોથી ભણકારા સાંભળી લો’. તેનો અર્થ છે કે, તમારી સામે જે દૃશ્ય બતાવાઈ રહ્યા છે, જે વ્યક્તિ દેખાઈ રહ્યો છે, તે ભલે કંઈ બોલે નહીં, ખુદને દેખાડે નહીં, તેમ છતાં પણ તમે ઘણું બધું સાંભળી શકો છો, જાણી શકો છો. આવી પકડ બનાવો. જીવનમાં જ્યારે અનેક લોકોને મળવાનું થાય છે, તો ધ્યાન રાખો કે આપણા અહંકારને કારણે આપણે તેમને સારી રીતે સમજી શકતા નથી. અહંકારના કારણે આપણે સારા લોકોને મળવાનું પણ ચૂકી જઈએ છીએ, કેમકે, આપણા અહંકારની સાથે અલગ-અલગ લોકો જુદો-જુદો વ્યવહાર કરે છે. નેતા અહંકારને પ્રોત્સાહિત કરે છે, ચાપલુસ તેને વધારે છે. હરીફ તોડે છે, પરંતુ સંત તેને નાબૂદ કરે છે. એટલે જ્યારે પણ કોઈ સંતના સાનિંધ્યનો અવસર મળે, ઉતાવળ બિલકૂલ ન કરતા. તેમના એ વાસ્તવિક સ્વરૂપને ઓળખવાનો પ્રયાસ કરો, જેને તે છુપાવીને બેઠો હશે. તે નિરહંકારી છે તો તેના પ્રદર્શનમાં વિશ્વાસ નહીં હોય અને તમને એ જાણવા પણ નહીં દે કે તે કેટલો સિદ્ધ છે, પહોંચેલો છે. એટલે, સંત સાથે રહ્યા પછી પણ આપણે તે પ્રાપ્ત કરી શકતા નથી જે મળી શકે છે. અનેક લોકોને મળો, તેઓ તમારી સાથે જે વ્યવહાર કરો, તેના પર ધ્યાન આપો, પરંતુ જ્યારે પણ કોઈ સંતને મળો તો સંપૂર્ણ સમર્પિત થઈને મળો. નહિંતર જીવનની અનેક ઉપલબ્ધીઓથી ચૂકી જશો.

અન્ય સમાચારો પણ છે...
એપ ખોલો

Sponsored By

Astral Pipes
ઇંગ્લેન્ડઇંગ્લેન્ડ205-10 (75.5)
VSલાઈવ
ભારતભારત96-4 (43.2)
ભારત 109 રને ટ્રાયલ
  • કૉપી લિંક
વીડિયોવધુ જુઓઅમદાવાદના હેબતપુર વિસ્તારમાં લૂંટના ઈરાદે બે સિનિયર સિટિઝન દંપતીની ઘાતકી હત્યા કરાઈ - અમદાવાદ - Divya Bhaskar

આજનું રાશિફળ

મેષ
Rashi - મેષ|Aries - Divya Bhaskar
મેષ|Aries

પોઝિટિવઃ- આજે સમય થોડો મિશ્રિત પ્રભાવ લાવી રહ્યો છે. છેલ્લાં થોડા સમયથી નજીકના સંબંધો વચ્ચે ચાલી રહેલાં મનમુટાવ દૂર થશે. તમારી મહેનત તથા કોશિશનું સાર્થક પરિણામ સામે આવી શકે છે. કોઇ ધાર્મિક સ્થળે જવાથી...

વધુ વાંચો

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

ફીડબેક આપો