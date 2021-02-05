તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

મેનેજમેન્ટ ફંડા:જીવનમાં તૃપ્તિ, નિષ્ક્રિયતા જેવું કશું હોતું નથી

એક કલાક પહેલાલેખક: એન. રઘુરામન
આ મંગળવારે હું મધ્યપ્રદેશના મંદિરોના શહેર ઉજ્જૈનમાંથી પસાર થઈ રહ્યો હતો. અહીં મેં સડક પર એક વૃદ્ધ વ્યક્તિ (લગભગ 80 વર્ષ)ને જોયા, જેમના મોઢામાં લીમડાનું દાતણ હતું અને તેમના બંને હાથ ફોનમાં વ્યસ્ત હતા. તેઓ કોલેજના એ યુવાનની જેમ ડૂબેલા હતા, જેણે પ્રથમ સ્માર્ટ ફોન ખરીદ્યો હોય.મને જિજ્ઞાસા થઈ કે વૃદ્ધોમાં કઈ બ્રાન્ડના મોબાઈલ ફેમસ છે, એટલે મેં કાર રોકીને તેમને એક હોટલનું અંતર પુછ્યું, જ્યાં મારે જવાનું હતું. તેમણે થોડી ક્ષણ વિચાર્યું, પછી થૂક્યા અને અંદાજિત અંતર જણાવ્યું. આ દૃશ્યએ મને મોબાઈલ ઈખઓશઇશઅટમ ફોરમ દ્વારા કરાયેલો ‘છઠ્ઠો ગ્લોબલ સ્માર્ટફોન યુઝર સરવે’ યાદ અપાવી દીધો, જેના અનુસાર દુનિયાભરના 58% વયસ્કો પાસે સ્માર્ટફોન છે. તેનાથી તે રેડિયો, ટીવી અને ત્યાં સુધી કે ટૂથબ્રશથી પણ વધુ ધ્યાન અપાતી સામગ્રી બની ગયો છે.તેમની ડિજિટલ ટેવો અંગે વધુ જાણવા મેં પુછ્યું, ‘શું આ નવો ફોન છે?’ તેમણે કહ્યું, આ 9 મહિના જુનો છે અને તેઓ હજુ પણ તેના ફીચર સમજી રહ્યા છે.તેમણે કહ્યું, અગાઉ હું તેનો ઉપયોગ માત્ર વાત કરવા કરતો હતો, પરંતુ સમયની સાથે હવે તેને સારી રીતે ચલાવવા લાગ્યો છું. તેમની વાતથી મને જુલાઈ, 2017નો ‘ચેન્જિંગ નીડ્સ એન્ડ રાઈટ્સ ઓફ ઓલ્ડર પીપલ ઈન ઈન્ડિયા: અ રિવ્યૂ’ શીર્ષકનો સરવે યાદ આવ્યો. બિન-સરકારી સંસ્થા એજવેલ ફાઉન્ડેશન દિલ્હી દ્વારા કરાયેલા રિવ્યૂ અનુસાર, લગભગ 94% વૃદ્ધ ઉત્તરદાતા ડિજિટલ રીતે અભણ હતા.જોકે, છેલ્લા ત્રણ વર્ષમાં મોટી સંખ્યામાં વધુ લોકો ઉમેરાયા હશે, પરંતુ આવા લોકો ગ્રામ્ય વિસ્તારો અને ટિયર-2 તથા ટિયર-3 શહેરોની સરખામણીમાં શહેરી વિસ્તારોમાં મર્યાદિત હતા. એટલે, મને આનંદ થયો કે તીર્થસ્થળના શહેરના વૃદ્ધો ટેક્નોલોજીની ભાષા બોલી રહ્યા હતા.હું એ વાતે પણ ચકિત હતો કે તેમને ફેસબુકની માલિકીની વોટ્સએપની તાજેતરમાં આવેલી પ્રાઈવસી પોલિસીની પણ માહિતી હતી, જે તેને પોતાની પેરેન્ટ કંપનીને યુઝરનો ડેટા આપવાનો અધિકાર આપે છે. હું પુછતો એ પહેલા જ કહ્યું, મારા પુત્રએ આ બધું શીખવા માટે એક ઓનલાઈન ક્લાસમાં મારો પ્રવેશ અપાવ્યો છે.હા, બેંગલુરુની સંસ્થા ‘ઈઝી હૈ’ જેવી અનેક કંપનીઓ, ડિજિટલ સાક્ષરતા વધારવા માટે વીડિયો કોલ દ્વારા લોકોને ટેક્નોલોજીનો સરળ ઉપયોગ શીખવાડી રહી છે. ‘એજવેલ ફાઉન્ડેશન’ જેવી સંસ્થાઓ એવા લોકો સાથે ડિજિટલ દુનિયા પર સ્વસ્થ સંવાદ વધારી રહ્યા છે, જે કમ્પ્યૂટર અને મોબાઈલ ફોન સાથે મોટા થયા નથી.તેમની વિદાય લેતા પહેલા મેં તેમની બ્રશિંગની ટેવ અંગે મજાક કરતા પુછ્યું, ‘તમે ટેક્નોલોજી અંગે આટલું જાણો છે, છતાં દાતણ કેમ?’ તેમના જવાબે મને નિરુત્તર કરી દીધો.તેમણે કહ્યું, ‘બજારમાં અનેક ટૂથપેસ્ટ દાવો કરે છે કે, તેઓ દાંત સફેદ કરી આપશે. તેમની સામગ્રીમાં લીમડો જરૂર હોય છે. લીમડો દાંતોની પીળાશ દૂર કરીને તેમને સફેદ બનાવે છે’. તેમણે સ્મિત સાથે દાંત પણ બતાવ્યા. ક્યારેક સ્કૂલ શિક્ષક રહી ચુકેલા આ ‘વયોવૃદ્ધ વિદ્યાર્થી’એ કેટલી સારી વાત કહી. મોબાઈલ ફોનના વધતા ઉપયોગ અને સોશિયલ મીડિયાની અસર વચ્ચે ભવિષ્યમાં શીખવાની ઉંમર સાથે કોઈ સંબંધ નહીં હોય. માત્ર ક્લાસરૂમ સુધી તેમની પહોંચ હોવી જોઈએ.ફંડા એ છે કે, જીવનમાં તૃપ્તિ જેવી કોઈ વસ્તુ નથી, બસ તૃપ્ત મન હોય છે. જિંદગીમાં કોઈ નિષ્ક્રિયતા હોતી નથી, બસ લોકો નિષ્ક્રિય હોય છે. જિંદગી ખુલ્લા કોષ્ટક જેવી છે, તેની વચ્ચે ઈચ્છો તેટલું ભરતા રહો.

