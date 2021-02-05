તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

જીવન-પથ:સેવાભાવથી કાર્ય સુગંધિત થઈ જાય છે

એક કલાક પહેલાલેખક: પંડિત વિજયશંકર મહેતા
કોઈની પણ સાથેની મુલાકાતમાં પ્રથમ સવાલ હોય છે, ‘તમે શું કરો છો?’ એક વખત આ જ સવાલ કોઈએ મને જાહેરમાં પૂછી લીધો. હું એ અજાણી વ્યક્તિના સવાલનો જવાબ આપતો તે પહેલા જ નજીકમાં ઊભેલા મારા પરિચિત વ્યક્તિએ જવાબ આપ્યો અને સાંભળીને હું ચોંકી ગયો. જવાબ હતો, તેઓ ચંદનનો વેપાર કરે છે. મેં તેમની સામે જોયું તો બોલ્યા, સાચું તો છે. તમે કથાઓ કરો છો તો બિલકુલ ચંદનના વેપારની જેવી છે. ચંદનના વેપારમાં લેનારાને, આપનારાને અને જે અહીંથી તહીં હેરફેર કરે છે તેને પણ સુગંધ મળી જાય છે. એટલે કે, જે કોઈ પણ આ વેપાર સાથે સંકળાયેલો છે, સુગંધિત થઈ ગયો. ભગવાનની કથા પણ આવી જ હોય છે. એટલે મને થયું કે, આ વિચારને કેમ આગળ ન વધારવામાં આવે? માત્ર ચંદનનો વેપાર જ કેમ, આપણે જે કોઈ પણ કામ કરે જો ઈરાદો સ્વચ્છ હોય, સેવાભાવ સંકળાયેલો હોય તો તે કાર્ય સુગંધિત થઈ જશે, કેમ કે સદકાર્યોમાં સુગંધ હોય છે. સામાન્ય ભાષામાં કહીએ તો અપેક્ષા ન રાખો, માગણી ના કરો, માત્ર કામ કરતા જાઓ. આપણા ભાગનું, આપણા નસીબનું આપમેળે જ મળી જશે. આ બધી ધન-સંપત્તી અહીં જ રહી જવાની છે, પરંતુ કર્મોની સુગંધ આપણા ગયા પછી પણ રહેવાની છે.

