પરદે કે પીછે:દર્શકના મનને કળવુંદિગ્દર્શકની દુવિધા

એક કલાક પહેલાલેખક: જયપ્રકાશ ચોક્સે
અ મેરિકામાં ફિલ્મની રીલિઝ પહેલા કોઈ નાના કસ્બામાં પ્રચાર કર્યા વગર જ ફિલ્મનો એક શો આયોજિત કરાય છે. નિર્માતા દર્શકોની પ્રતિક્રિયા જાણવા માગે છે. ક્યારેક નિર્માતા પ્રતિક્રિયા જાણ્યા પછી ફિલ્મમાં પરિવર્તન પણ કરે છે.એક વખત એવો પ્રયોગ કરાયો કે આ પ્રકારના પ્રદર્શન પહેલા શોમાં દર્શકની સીટ પર બે બટન લગાવાયા. તેમને કહેવાયું કે, ફિલ્મ સમાપ્ત થતા પહેલા એટલે કે ક્લાઈમેક્સનો સુખાંત જોવા વાદળી પટન અને દુ:ખાંત જોવા લાલ બટન દબાવો. પરિણામ એ નિકળ્યું કે, બંનેને સમાન મત મળ્યા.સારાંશ એવો છે કે, દર્શકની પ્રતિક્રિયા માત્ર ફિલ્મની રીલિઝ પછી જ મળે છે. રીલિઝથી પહેલા આયોજિત પ્રીવ્યુ જોતા સમયે દર્શક ખુદને વિશેષ વ્યક્તિ સમજવા લાગે છે કે, તે પ્રજાથી પહેલા ફિલ્મ જોઈ રહ્યો છે.એક જુની ઘટના એવી છે કે, એક અઘોરી અમેરિકા આવે છે. અઘોરી જમાન એવું માને છે કે, સંસારમાં બધું જ ઈશ્વરનું સર્જન છે. આથી, મેલું પણ ખાઈ શકાય છે. તેના યજમાને 10 ડોલરની ટિકિટ વેચીને એક શોનું આયોજન કર્યું, જેમાં અઘોરી ટેબલ પર મુકેલું મેલું ખાવાનો હતો.શોને લાંબો ખેંચવા માટે ટેબલ પર 5 પ્લેટ મુકવામાં આવી જેમાં શ્વેત-અશ્વેત, મહિલા-પુરુષ વગેરેના વિવિધ મળ છે. અઘોરીએ માત્ર એક પ્લેટનો મળ ખાવાનો ઈનકાર કરી દીધો. થોડા વધુ ડોલર અપાયા પછી પણ તેણે ના પાડી. તેણે સ્પષ્ટતા કરી કે તેમાં એક માખી પડેલી હતી.ઉલ્લેખનીય છે કે, મળ ખાનારા અઘોરીને માખી પડવા સામે વાંધો હતો. આ જ રીતે એ કહેવું અઘરું છે કે, કઈ ફિલ્મમાં દર્શકને અદૃશ્ય માખી દેખાઈ જશે.દિપીપકુમાર અભિનીત ફિલ્મ ‘અમર’ નિષ્ફળ રહી હતી. રાજ કપૂર અને માલા સિન્હા અભિનીત ફિલ્મ ‘ફિર સુબહ હોગી’ ફ્યોદર દોસ્તોયેવ્સ્કીની લોકપ્રિય નવલકથા ‘ક્રાઈમ એન્ડ પનિશમેન્ટ’થી પ્રેરિત હતી, પરંતુ નિષ્ફળ રહી.વિજય આનંદ દિગ્દર્શિત ફિલ્મ ‘તેરે મેરે સપને’ પણ ન ચાલી. દેવાનંદ અને સુચિત્રા સેન અભિનીત ફિલ્મ ‘બંબઈ કા બાબુ’ પણ ચાલી નહીં.સલમાન ખાનની ‘જય હો’ અને ‘ભારત’ પણ નિષ્ફળ રહી. શાહરૂખ ખાનની બહુપ્રચારિત ‘ઝીરો’ પણ નિષ્ફળ રહી. ધર્મેન્દ્ર અને હેમામાલિની અભિનીત ફિલ્મ ‘ડ્રામ ગર્લ’ પણ સફળતા મેળવી શકી ન હતી. રાજ કપૂરની ફિલ્મ ‘મેરા નામ જોકર’ અને ગુરુદત્તની ‘કાગઝ કે ફુલ’ નિષ્ફળ રહી, પરંતુ બંનેનું સંગીત સફળ રહ્યું. ઋષિ કપૂર ફિલ્મ ‘કર્ઝ’ની નિષ્ફળતા પછી નિરાશામાં ડૂબી ગયો હતો.રાજકુમાર રાવની ‘ટ્રેપ્ડ’ અને ‘શાદી મેં જરૂર આના’ પણ નિષ્ફળ રહી. હકીકતમાં દર્શક અને મતદારોની પસંદગીનો ઊંટ કયા પડખે બેસશે એ કોઈ જાણતું નથી. સામુહિક અવચેતનની પસંદગી જાણી લેવું સરળ નથી.માનસરોવરનું પાણી સવારે, બપોરે અને સાંજે અલગ-અલગ દેખાય છે. પર્વતના પાછળના સૂર્યનો પ્રકાશ અલગ-અલગ ખૂણેથી આવે છે, જેના કારણે આ પ્રભાવ આટલો વિવિધ હોય છે. દર્શકની જેમ મતદારોનું વલણ પણ સમજી શકાતું નથી.ટીવી પર પરિણામ આવતા પહેલાના અનુમાન કાયમ ખોટા સાબિત થયા છે. 31% મત મેળવીને પણ સરકાર બની છે, 60% વ્યક્તિ જ મત આપે છે.પ્રજાને ઘણી વખત કોઈ વિકલ્પ દેખાતો હોતો નથી. આપણી લોકશાહી ચલતી કા નામ ગાડી છે.

