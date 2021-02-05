તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

Install App

Adsથી પરેશાન છો? Ads વગર સમાચાર વાંચવા ઈન્સ્ટોલ કરો દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર એપ

જીવન-પથ:ભાગવતના પ્રસંગથી જાણો 50ની વયનો અર્થ

એક કલાક પહેલાલેખક: પંડિત વિજયશંકર મહેતા
  • કૉપી લિંક

ઉપરવાળાએ પણ મનુષ્યની જિંદગીની રચના અનોખી રીતે કરી છે. એક ઉંમરે જે વાત સુખ લાગે છે, બીજી અવસ્થામાં એ જ દુ:ખી લાગવા લાગે છે. થોડા દિવસે પહેલા મને એક સજ્જનના 50મા જન્મદિવસે સામેલ થવાનો અવસર મળ્યો હતો. તેમણે મને પુછી લીધું કે, આ 50 પર તમારે સંદેશો શું છે? મારો પોતાનો તો કોઈ સંદેશો ન હોઈ શકે, પરંતુ મને ભાગવતનો એક પ્રસંગ યાદ આવ્યો. ભાગવતના 10મા સ્કન્ધના બીજા ભાગના 50મા અધ્યાયમાં જરાસંઘ મુથા પર 17 વખત આક્રમણ કરે છે અને કૃષ્ણ તેને દરેક વખત હરાવે છે. આ પ્રસંગ સંદેશો આપી રહ્યો છે કે, ઉંમરના 50મા પડાવે જરાસંઘનો પ્રવેશ થઈ જાય છે. 18મી વખત કૃષ્ણ, ભાઈ બલામને કહે છે, આપણે યુદ્ધનું મેદાન છોડી દઈ અને બંને લગભગ ભાગી ગયા હતા. અહીંથી કૃષ્ણનું એક નામ રણછોડદાસ પડ્યું. તેના અંગે જ્યારે કૃષ્ણને પુછાયું તો તેમણે કહ્યું હતું કે, જીવનની યાત્રામાં જો કોઈ કૂદકો મારવો હોય તો બે પગલાં પાછળ ખસવું પડે છે. જેને સમજ કહે છે, ધીરજ કહે છે. 50મી વય પછી દરેક મનુષ્યએ રણછોડદાસનો સંદેશો સારી રીતે સમજી લેવો જોઈએ. દરેક આક્રમણમાં સમાધાન થશે, દરેક ગતિમાં વિરામ થશે. દરેક વાણીમાં સુઝ-બુઝ હોવી જોઈએ.

એપ ખોલો
વીડિયોવધુ જુઓકાસગંજમાં પોલીસ ટીમ પર હુમલો કરનાર એક આરોપીનું એન્કાઉન્ટર, સિપાહીને ઢોરમાર મારીને હત્યા કરી હતી - ઈન્ડિયા - Divya Bhaskar

આજનું રાશિફળ

મેષ
Rashi - મેષ|Aries - Divya Bhaskar
મેષ|Aries

પોઝિટિવઃ- આજે ગ્રહ સ્થિતિ ધનદાયક છે. ભાઇઓ સાથે મળીને કોઇ લાભને લગતા વિષય ઉપર ચર્ચા-વિચારણાં થશે. તમે તમારી અંદર ભરપૂર આત્મવિશ્વાસ અનુભવ કરશો. પરિવારમાં કોઇ માંગલિક કાર્યોને લગતા આયોજનની યોજના પણ બની શ...

વધુ વાંચો

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

ફીડબેક આપો