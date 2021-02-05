તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

પરદે કે પીછે:સૃષ્ટિ સાથેની છેડછાડ સર્વનાશ નોતરે છે

એક કલાક પહેલાલેખક: જયપ્રકાશ ચોક્સે
  • પરદે કે પીછે

આ જે ગુલશેર શાનીના મૃત્યુને 26 વર્ષ પુરા થઈ રહ્યા છે. તેમના પુત્ર ફારૂખીએ ઝૂમ પર એક કાર્યક્રમ આયોજિત કર્યો હતો. વિષય હતો ‘શાની સાહિત્ય મેં ધરતી, જંગલ ઔર જલ કા મહત્ત્વ રેખાંકિત કરનેવાલે પ્રસંગ’. મેં પણ આ કાર્યક્રમમાં ભાગ લીધો હતો. શાનીની નવલકથા ‘સાંપ ઔર સીઢી’ની ફિલ્મના અધિકાર શાનીએ મને આપ્યા હતા. મુંબઈના કલાકારોને વાર્તા તો ગમી, પરંતુ તેઓ બસ્તર જઈને શૂટિંગ કરા માગતા ન હ તા. તેમની સલાહ હતી કે, મુંબઈની નજીક ખંડાલામાં શૂટિંગ કરો. હું તેમને કેવી રીતે સમજાવતો કે, બસ્તરના જંગલ અલગ છે અને તેમની પોતાની જાદુઈ સુંદરતા છે. પછી ફિલ્મ બની શકી નહીં. ફિલ્મ બનાવવાના સ્વપ્નો એટલા હોય છે, જેટલા આકાશમાં તારા.દરેક દર્શકમાં નિર્માતા છુપાયેલો હોય છે. વર્તમાનમાં મોબાઈલ કેમેરાથી પણ ફિલ્મ બનાવી શકાય છે. દાર્શનિક બાર્ગસને 1896માં કહ્યું હતું કે, ફિલ્મનો કેમેરો અને મનુષ્યના મગજની કાર્યશૈલીમાં કંઈક સમાનતા છે. મનુષ્યની આંખ કેમેરાના લેન્સ જેવી છે અને અસંપાદિત રીલો તેના અવચેતનની પ્રયોગશાળામાં ડેવલપ અને એનલાર્જ કરાય છે. ગુલશેર શાનીની એક સગીર વયની પાત્ર પોતાની જાંઘ પર છૂંદણું છૂંદાવે છે. માન્યતા એવી છે કે, તેનાથી સારો વર મળે છે. જનજાતિઓની છૂંદણા પદ્ધતિ હવે મહાનગરમાં ‘ટેટૂ’ના નામે લોકપ્રિય છે. ઊંચા ડેમ જમીન પર ખંજરની જેમ આક્રમણ કરે છે. એક મોડો ડેમ બનાવવા માટે અનેક ગામના લોકોને પોતાનું ઘર-વતનનો ત્યાગ કરવો પડે છે. આ વિસ્થાપિતોએ શહેરોમાં શરણ લીધી છે અને ઝુંપડપટ્ટીનું નિર્માણ થયું છે. તેમને વિસ્થાપન માટે આપવામાં આવતી રકમ કોરું વચન જ રહે છે. બીચારા મેધા પાટકર તેમને અધિકાર અપાવવા એકલાં જ લડતાં રહ્યાં છે. નેતા એટલો લોકપ્રિય થાય છે, જેટલા વચન તોડે છે.‘આધા ગાંવ’ માટે પ્રખ્યાત ડો. રાહી માસુમ રઝાએ કેટલીક ફિલ્મો લખી છે. એક ધનિક વ્યક્તિએ તેમને મોટા ગર્વથી પોતાની વ્યક્તિગત લાઈબ્રેરી બતાવી હતી. બધા જ પુસ્તકો પર નજર નાખ્યા પછી ડો. રાહી માસુમ રઝા અલીએ કહ્યું કે, તમારા વાંચનાલયમાં શાનીની ‘કાલા જલ’ નવલકથા નથી, એટલે તે અધુરી મનાશે. ગુલશેર શાની મધ્યપ્રદેશના સાંસ્કૃતિક વિભાગના ઉચ્ચ અધિકારી રહ્યા છે. પછી થોડા સમય સુધી તેઓ દિલ્હીની સાહિત્ય પરિષદમાં કામ કરતા રહ્યા, જ્યાં તેમની મુલાકાત વિષ્ણુ ખરે સાથે થઈ.ફિલ્મ ‘એમરાલ્ડ ગ્રીન’નો સાર કંઈક એવો છે કે, એક રાજ્યમાં ડેમ બનાવવાનો છે. જનજાતિના લોકોને લાગે છે કે તેઓ વિસ્થાપિત થઈ જશે. આથી તેઓ મુખ્ય એન્જિનિયરના 5 વર્ષના પુત્રનું અપહરણ કરે છે. એ સમયે સરકાર બદલાઈ જાય છે અને ડેમની યોજના ઠપ પડી જાય છે. 15 વર્ષ પછી ફરીથી ડેમની યોજના શરૂ કરાય છે. એ એન્જિનિયર હવે ડેમ ટીમનો વડો છે. જંગલમાં પિતા-પુત્રની મુલાકાત થાય છે. પિતા, પુત્રને પોતાની સાથે લઈ જાય છે. થોડા દિવસ પછી પિતાને સમજાય છે કે, તેમનો પુત્ર જંગલમાં સૃષ્ટિના ખોળામાં જ ખુશ રહી શકે છે. આથી, તેઓ પુત્રને પાછા જવાની મંજુરી આપી છે. એન્જિનયર પોતાની સરકારને વિશ્વાસ અપાવામાં સફળ થાય છે કે, નાના-નાના ડેમ બનાવવાથી જળ, જંગલ અને ધરતીની સુરક્ષાની સાથે જ મનુષ્યનું અસ્તિત્વ પણ ટકાવી રાખી શકાય છે.ઉલ્લેખનીય છે કે, ઉત્તરપૂર્વમાં વિનાશ થયો છે. ખેડૂત આંદોલનની જેમ ઉત્તરપૂર્વની દુર્ઘટનામાં કેટલાક લોકો લાપતા છે. શું એવું શક્ય છે કે, અલગ-અલગ દુર્ઘટનાના કારણે લાપતા લોકો ક્યાંક ભેગા મળીને ધરતી, જલ, જંગલને બચાવતી સભ્યતાનો વિકાસ કરે. દુષ્યંતકુમારની પંક્તિઓ છે, ‘બાઢ કી સંભાવનાએં સામને હૈં, ઔર નદિયોં કે કિનારે ઘર બને હૈં. ચીડ-વન મેં આંધિયોં કી બાત મત કર, ઈન દરખ્તોં બહુત નાજુક તને હૈં’.જયપ્રકાશ ચૌકસે, ફિલ્મ સમીક્ષક

