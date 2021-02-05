તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

મેનેજમેન્ટ ફંડા:કોલેજની લેબ બને આંત્રપ્રેન્યોરશિપનો નવો માર્ગ

એક કલાક પહેલાલેખક: એન. રઘુરામન
આ બુધવારે મુંબઈમાં હું એક મહિલાને મળવાનો હતો, જે લાંબા સમયથી મને મળવા માગતાં હતાં. જોકે, કોઈ ને કોઈ કારણસર અમારી મુલાકાત શક્ય બની ન હતી. જોકે, તેમણે આ બુધવારે બપોરે ફોન કર્યો અને કહ્યું, ‘હું આવી શકતી નથી, કેમ કે મારે મારી પુત્રીની દુકાન સંભાળવાની છે’.મને આશ્ચર્ય થયું કેમ કે પરિવાર એટલો શ્રીમંત ન હતો કે દુકાન ખોલી શકે. મેં પુછ્યું, ‘ક્યારથી?’ મારી જીજ્ઞાસા શાંત કરવા તેમણે કહ્યું, ‘લોકડાઉન પછી ફેશન ડિગ્રીની સ્ટૂડન્ટ મારી પુત્રી શ્રેયાએ કોલેજના ‘સ્કીલ ડેવલપમેન્ટ’ પ્રોજેક્ટ માટે અપ-સાઈકલ (નક્કામી વસ્તુઓનો ફરીથી ઉપયોગ) ગાર્મેન્ટ્સનો ઓનલાઈન સ્ટોર શરૂ કર્યો છે. તે ક્યારેક યુટ્યુબ પર ટ્યુટોરિયલ પણ લે છે’.મારી જીજ્ઞાસા વધી અને મેં પુછ્યું કે તને મટેરિયલ ક્યાંથી મળે છે? તરત જ જવાબ મળ્યો, ‘ભિવંડીમાંથી’. આ મુંબઈનું દૂર આવેલું ઉપનગર છે, જે ગાર્મેન્ટના નાના નિર્માતાઓ માટે વખણાય છે, જેમની પાસે વિકસિત દેશોના કોન્ટ્રાક્ટ હોય છે. મારો બીજો સવાલ હતો, ‘મોંઘું પડતું હશે?’ તેમના ‘ના’ જવાબે મને ચોંકાવ્યો. મેં કારણ પુછ્યું તો તે બોલી, ‘અમારો સ્ટોર બે પ્રકારે મટેરિયલ ખરીદે છે. પ્રથમ, અમે એક્સપોર્ટના સરપ્લસ અને ફગાવી દેવાયેલા કપડા ખરીદીએ છીએ અને તેમને ફેશન ડિઝાઈનિંગ કોર્સના અંડરગ્રેજ્યુએટ વિદ્યાર્થીઓ પાસે અપ-સાઈકલ કરાવીએ છીએ.બીજું, છેલ્લા 10 મહિનામાં અમે એવા લોકોનું નેટવર્ક બનાવ્યું છે, જેમણે જીવનશૈલીમાં પરિવર્તનના કારણે નવા કપડાનો ઉપયોગ કર્યો નધથી કે ઓછા પહેર્યા છે અને એવી દુકાનોમાં આપવા માગે છે, જે વિદેશમાં ‘ગરાજ સેલ’ કે ‘ફ્લી માર્કેટ’ કે ‘થ્રિફ્ટ સ્ટોર’ના નામે ઓળખાય છે. આ કપડા સામાન્ય રીતે સારી સ્થિતિમાં હોય છે અને નવા માલિકના ઉપયોગ માટે ઘણી જિંદગી હોય છે’.શ્રેયા આવા કપડા ખરીદીને તેમને વેચતા પહેલા ‘અપ-સાઈકલ’ કરે છે. ક્યારેક તે કોઈ ડ્રેસને ટૂ-પીસમાં બદલી નાખે છે કે ટાઈટ ટીશર્ટ, ડ્રોસ્ટિંગ ટોપ બની જાય છે.તેની માતાએ કહ્યું કે, ‘ફરી વખત કામ કરવા કે રિમોડલિંગથી કપડાંની જિંદગી વધી જાય છે.’ અપ-સાઈકલિંગ એવી પ્રક્રિયા છે, જેમાં ઉપયોગ કરાયેલા કે ફગાવી દેવાયાલ ઉત્પાદનો અને સામગ્રીમાં સુધારો કરીને ફરીથી ઉપયોગ માટે નવીનીકરણ કરવામાં આવે છે. આમ કરવું જુના ઈતિહાસમાં માનવ જીવનનો ભાગ રહ્યો છે અને છેલ્લા કેટલાંક વર્ષોમાં તેને નવું જીવન મળ્યું છે, જેના પાછળ પર્યાવરણની ચિંતા અને સંસાધનોનો અભાવ જેવા વિવિધ કારકો જવાબદાર છે.ગારમેન્ટ અને ટેક્સટાઈલ ઉદ્યોગ પાણીના સૌથી મોટા પ્રદૂષકોમાંના એક છે. જેના કારણે ગ્રીનહાઉસ ઉત્સર્જન થાય છે અને નોન-બાયોડિગ્રેગેડલ કાપડથી બનેલા ગાર્મેન્ટ જમા થઈ જાય છે. આ હકીકતો જાણનારા કેટલાક વિદ્યાર્થીઓ, ખાસ કરીને ફેશન ડિગ્રી ધરાવતા વિદ્યાર્થીઓ તેમાંથી કમાણી કરી રહ્યા છે. સૌથી જરૂરી બાબત એ છે કે, તેમને પોતાના રચનાત્મક વિચાર આંખોની સામે સાકાર થતા જોવા મળે છે.ગૂગલ પર સર્ચ કરતા મેં જોયું કે, 2020માં અને ઓનલાઈન થ્રિફ્ટ સ્ટોર શરૂ થયા છે, જેમને પર્યાવરણ હિતેચ્છુ, સ્કૂલ અને કોલેજના વિદ્યાર્થીઓ ચલાવી રહ્યા છે, માત્ર વિદેશમાં જ નહીં ભારતમાં પણ. મુખ્ય શહેરો ઉપરાંત બેંગલુરુ, કોચિ અને ઈન્દોરમાં પણ આવા સ્ટોર શરૂ થયા છે.ફંડા એ છે કે, ફેશન ડિગ્રી કોર્સ કરાવતી કોલેજોએ બિઝનેસ શરૂ કરવા માગતા વિદ્યાર્થીઓને પોતાની પ્રોયોગશાળાઓ ઉપલબ્ધ કરાવવી જોઈએ, જે તેમના માટે આન્ત્રપ્રેન્યોરશિપનો નવો માર્ગ ખોલી શકે છે.

