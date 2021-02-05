તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Divya BhaskarDownload ios app - Divya Bhaskar

Follow us on

Adsથી પરેશાન છો? Ads વગર સમાચાર વાંચવા ઈન્સ્ટોલ કરો દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર એપ

જીવન-પંથ:તમારી લાગણીઓ પ્રત્યે સાવચેતી રાખો

17 મિનિટ પહેલાલેખક: પંડિત વિજય શંકર મહેતા
  • કૉપી લિંક

તમારી સંપત્તિ, પદ-પ્રતિષ્ઠાનો તો લોકો દુરુપયોગ કરી શકે છે અને કર્યો પણ હશે. પરંતુ કેટલાક લોકો અત્યંત સાવચેતીપૂર્વક તમારી લાગણીઓનો પણ ઉપયોગ-દુરુપયોગ કરી જશે. સમાજમાં જુદા-જુદા વર્ગના લોકો તમારી લાગણીઓનો કેવી રીતે ઉપયોગ કરે છે, તેની રીત પ્રત્યે જાગૃત રહેવું પડશે. જેવી રીતે અનેક કલાકાર આપણી લાગણીઓ જગાડે છે, નેતા ફાયદો ઉઠાવે છે, અદાલત સમજાવે છે, અધિકારી એ લાગણીઓથી કમાણી કરે છે, મીડિયા તેને ભડકાવે છે, આ સ્થિતિમાં તમે શું કરશો? તમારી લાગણીઓ પ્રત્યે હંમેશાં જાગૃતી અને સાવચેતી રાખો. લાગણી આપણી નબળાઈ પણ બની જાય છે અને તાકાત પણ. લોકો દુરુપયોગ ન કરી શકે, તેના માટે લાગણીશૂનિય પણ ન થશો. ઘરની ચાર દિવાલની અંદર પોતાની લાગણીઓનો ભરપૂર ખર્ચ કરો. પરંતુ જ્યારે બહારની દુનિયામાં હોય તો અત્યંત સાવચેતીથી ખર્ચ કરો. તમારી સામે જ્યારે પણ કોઈ વ્યક્તિ આવે, સૌથી પહેલા સમજો કે તે જે કહી રહ્યો છે તેના પાછળ કંઇક અજાણ્યું પણ હશે. જે અજાણ્યું છે પરંતુ વ્યાજબી છે તો તમારી લાગણીનો ઉપયોગ કરવા દો અને ગેરવ્યાજબી છે તો સવચેત થઈ જાઓ.

એપ ખોલો
ઇંગ્લેન્ડઇંગ્લેન્ડ69-2 (29.2)
VSલાઈવ
ભારતભારત--
રમત ચાલે છે
  • કૉપી લિંક
વીડિયોવધુ જુઓRLD આજે UP અને રાજસ્થાનમાં ખેડૂત પંચાયત શરૂ કરશે; વિપક્ષની માગ- સંસદમાં અલગથી ચર્ચા કરવામાં આવે - ઈન્ડિયા - Divya Bhaskar

આજનું રાશિફળ

મેષ
Rashi - મેષ|Aries - Divya Bhaskar
મેષ|Aries

પોઝિટિવઃ- આ સમયે ગ્રહ સ્થિતિ લાભદાયક છે. એટલે સમયનો ભરપૂર સહયોગ કરો. કોઇ જૂની સમસ્યાનો ઉકેલ મળવાથી વધારે રાહત અનુભવ થશે. થોડા રચનાત્મક અને સામાજિક કાર્યોમાં તમારો વિશેષ રસ રહેશે. નેગેટિવઃ- જોખમી કા...

વધુ વાંચો

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

ફીડબેક આપો