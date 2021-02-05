તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Divya BhaskarDownload ios app - Divya Bhaskar

Follow us on

Adsથી પરેશાન છો? Ads વગર સમાચાર વાંચવા ઈન્સ્ટોલ કરો દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર એપ

પરદે કે પીછે:મહાભારત: 24 હજાર 165 લાપતા લોકો?

એક કલાક પહેલાલેખક: જયપ્રકાશ ચોક્સે
  • કૉપી લિંક

મહાકવિ વેદવ્યાસ અને શ્રી ગણેશ વચ્ચે એવું નક્કી થયું કે, વેદવ્યાસ બોલશે અને શ્રી ગણેશ દરેક શ્લોકનો અર્થ સંપૂર્ણ રીતે સમજીને જ લખશે. આ રીતે વેદવ્યાસને સમય મળી ગયો. કોઈ પણ કથાને તેની આંતરિક બાબતો સાથે સમજવામાં સમય લાગે છે. જ્યારે કોઈ વ્યક્તિ સંપૂર્ણ અર્થ સમજી જાય છે ત્યારે તેને શાંતિનો અનુભવ થાય છે. આ જ રીતે ભૌતિક સુવિધાઓને જીવવા, ભોગવવા અને ભોગવ્યા પછી આધ્યાત્મના દરવાજા ખુલે છે. મહાભારત પર તમામ ભાષાઓમાં અસંખ્ય ગ્રંથ રચાયા છે. મને ચતુર્વેદી બદરીનાથની ‘મહાભારત’ શ્રેષ્ઠ રચના લાગી છે.કુરુક્ષેત્રના મેદાનમાં 18 દિવસ સુધી યુદ્ધ ચાલ્યું હતું. તેને રોકવાના પ્રયાસ કરાયા હતા. કુંતીએ કર્ણને એ સાચું કહ્યું કે, એ તેનો જ્યેષઠ પુત્ર છે અને દુર્યોધન, કર્ણની શક્તિ અને અભેદ્ય ત્વચાના બળે આ યુદ્ધમાં કૂદ્યો છે. જો કર્ણ પાંડવના પક્ષે લડવા રાજી થઈ જાય તો સંભવત: દુર્યોધન યુદ્ધનો વિચાર છોડી દેશે. કર્ણએ કહ્યું કે, તે મિત્રતાના દેવામાં ડૂબેલો છે, આથી દુર્યોધનનો પક્ષ છોડી શકે એમ નથી. કર્ણએ કુંતીને આશ્વાસન આપ્યું કે, જીત પાંડવોની જ થશે. તેઓ આ અંદાજ એવી રીતે લગાવ્યો કે, પાંડવ પક્ષના યોદ્ધા જે દિશામાં છે ત્યાં વૃક્ષો હરિયાળા અને પક્ષીઓનો કલરવ છે. સામે પક્ષે દુર્યોધનના વિસ્તારમાં વૃક્ષો સુકાઈ રહ્યા છે અને પક્ષી પણ નથી. યુદ્ધ પછી મૃતકોની ગણતરી કરાઈ. કેટલા લોકો બચ્યા કે મરી ગયા તે જાણી શકાયું નહીં. લાપતા લોકોની સંખ્યાનો પણ અંદાજ નથી. વિષ્ણુ ખરેની એક લાંબી કવિતામાં લાપતા લોકોની સંખ્યા 24,165 જણાવાઈ છે અને તેમની યાત્રાની કલ્પના પણ કરાઈ છે. સંભવત: આ લાપતા લોકોએ કેટલીક વસતી વસાવી છે, નવી સભ્યતા અને સંસ્કૃતિના નિર્માણનો પ્રયાસ કર્યો છે. 7 વર્ષ સુધી લાપતા વ્યક્તિ મળી ન આવે તો તેને મૃત જાહેર કરાય છે. ક્યારેક આ રીતે મૃત જાહેર કરાયેલો વ્યક્તિ ખુદને જાહેર કરે છે અને પોતાના જીવીત અને અજ્ઞાત રહેવાના સમયે તેણે કેવી રીતે જીવન પસાર કર્યું તેના પુરાવા પણ રજૂ કરે છે.પોપ ગાયિકા રિહાનાએ ખેડૂત આંદોલન પ્રત્યે કરુણા અભિવ્યક્ત કરી તો રિવોલ્વર રાની કંગના રણોતે કહ્યું કે, અમેરિકા પર હંમેશા ચીનનો કબ્જો રહોય છે, જાણે કે અમેરિકા ચીનનું ઉપનિવેશ છે. હવે એવી પણ ચર્ચા થઈ રહી છે કે, જેને નજરઅંદાજ કરવી જોઈતી હતી. શું રિવોલ્વર રાની જાણે છે કે, ચીને ભારતના એક જમીનના ભાગ પર મકાનો બનાવીને ત્યાં આખી વસાહત સ્થાપી દીધી છે? સ્વીડનમાં વસેલી 18 વર્ષની ગ્રેટા થનબર્ગ પર્યાવરણ માટે કામ કરે છે. થનબર્ગે પણ આંદોલનને ટેકો આપ્યો છે. હકીકતમાં અત્યારે એટલો અંધકાર છવાયેલો છે કે, કંઈ સ્પષ્ટ દેખાતું નથી. આ અંધકાર જ તંત્ર માટે સગવડ છે. કેટલાક આંદોલન પણ કવિતા જેવા હોય છે.જયપ્રકાશ ચૌકસે, ફિલ્મ સમીક્ષક

એપ ખોલો
ઇંગ્લેન્ડઇંગ્લેન્ડ263-3 (89.3)
VS
ભારતભારત
સ્ટમ્પ્સ
  • કૉપી લિંક
વીડિયોવધુ જુઓરાજકોટમાં રેશ્મા પટેલ અને ઉદય કાનગડ વચ્ચે ફોર્મ ભરવા સમયે ઉગ્ર બોલાચાલી, પોલીસે રેશ્માની ટીંગાટોળી કરી, રેશ્માએ કહ્યું- ભાજપની ગુંડાગીરી નહીં ચલાવી લેવાય - રાજકોટ - Divya Bhaskar

આજનું રાશિફળ

મેષ
Rashi - મેષ|Aries - Divya Bhaskar
મેષ|Aries

પોઝિટિવઃ- આ સમયે ગ્રહ સ્થિતિ લાભદાયક છે. એટલે સમયનો ભરપૂર સહયોગ કરો. કોઇ જૂની સમસ્યાનો ઉકેલ મળવાથી વધારે રાહત અનુભવ થશે. થોડા રચનાત્મક અને સામાજિક કાર્યોમાં તમારો વિશેષ રસ રહેશે. નેગેટિવઃ- જોખમી કા...

વધુ વાંચો

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

ફીડબેક આપો