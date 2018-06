આ ખાસ રૂટિન ફોલો કરી યંગ દેખાય છે અનિલ કપૂર, તમેય કરી શકો છો ટ્રાય

Anil Kapoor, looks smart, young and energetic. The actor has crossed his 50s and is in his 60s, but seems like he still is in his 30s. He still gets calls to play lead roles, while most actors of his time are playing side roles or the roles of parents or grandparents. The renowned actor has delivered brilliant performances in his past and also has some prestigious awards in his kitty.