  • Gujarati News
  • National
  • Young Man Strangled To Death After Killing Mother, Wife And Two Children, Villagers Say Family Was Troubled By Illness

રાયપુરમાં સમગ્ર પરિવારનાં સભ્યોનાં મૃત્યુ:માતા, પત્ની અને બે બાળકની હત્યા કરી યુવકે ગળેફાંસો ખાધો, ગ્રામજનોએ કહ્યું- બીમારીથી પરેશાન હતો પરિવાર

રાયપુર26 મિનિટ પહેલા
આ તસવીર રાયપુરના કેન્દ્રી ગામે રહેતા કમલેશ સાહુના ઘરની છે. એક પરિવારનાં પાંચ લોકોનાં મોત બાદ અહીં લોકોનું ટોળું એકઠું થઈ ગયું હતું.

રાયપુરમાં સોમવારે રાત્રે એક યુવકે તેની માતા, પત્ની અને બે બાળકની હત્યા કર્યા પછી પોતે પણ ગળેફાંસો ખાઈને આત્મહત્યા કરી હતી. મામલો અભનપુરના કેન્દ્રી ગામનો છે. મંગળવારે સવારે પાડોશીઓએ આ ઘટનાની જાણ કરી હતી. આ બનાવનાં કારણોની જાણકારી હજી સુધી મળી શકી નથી. ગામલોકોએ જણાવ્યું હતું કે બીમારીથી પરિવાર પરેશાનીમાં રહેતો હતો. છત્તીસગઢના ગૃહમંત્રી તામ્રધ્વજ સાહુએ આ કેસની તપાસના આદેશ આપ્યા છે.

રાયપુરના એસએસપી અજય યાદવે જણાવ્યું હતું કે કેન્દ્રી ગામમાં રહેતા કમલેશ સાહુએ તેની પત્ની, માતા અને બે બાળકની હત્યા કરી હતી. આ પછી તેણે પણ ગળેફાંસો ખાઈને આત્મહત્યા કરી હતી. ગ્રામજનોએ પોલીસને જણાવ્યા બાદ જ્યારે પોલીસ ઘટનાસ્થળે પહોંચી ત્યારે કમલેશનો મૃતદેહને ગળેફાંસો ખાધેલી હાલતમાં લટકેલો હતો, જ્યારે તેની માતા, પત્ની અને બે બાળકોની લાશ જમીન પર પડી હતી.

એક જ પરિવારના પાંચ લોકોનાં મૃત્યુ બાદ ગામમાં શોક ફેલાયો છે.
ગામલોકોએ બીમારીથી પરેશાન હોવાની વાત જણાવી
એસએસપીના જણાવ્યા મુજબ, ગામલોકો કહે છે કે પરિવારના સભ્યો બીમારીથી પરેશાન હતા. આ ઘટના પાછળનું કારણ હોઈ શકે છે. જોકે પોલીસ હજી સુધી કોઈ નિષ્કર્ષ પર પહોંચી નથી.

ગૃહમંત્રીએ તપાસના આદેશ આપ્યા છે
છત્તીસગઢના ગૃહમંત્રી તામ્રધ્વજ સાહુએ આ કેસની તપાસના આદેશ આપ્યા છે. તેણે કહ્યું- એક જ પરિવારના પાંચ લોકોનાં મૃત્યુ થવાં એ મોટી વાત છે. મેં ઘટનાનું કારણ વહેલી તકે તપાસ કરવાનું કહ્યું છે.

