મોતનું ફેસબુક Live:જલગાંવમાં પત્નીનાં મોતથી દુ:ખી પતિએ ટ્રેનમાંથી કૂદીને આત્મહત્યા કરી

જલગાંવએક કલાક પહેલા
કંચન શેટે અને પ્રમોદ શેટેના લવમેરેજ થયા હતા અને બે બાળકો છે.

મહારાષ્ટ્રના જલગાંવમાં એક વ્યક્તિએ પોતાની પત્નીના મોતથી દુ:ખી થઈને આત્મહત્યા કરી લીધી છે. વ્યક્તિએ મરતા પહેલા ફેસબુક પર Live કરીને પોતાના પરિવારને એક વીડિયો સંદેશ આપ્યો હતો. દિવાળી પહેલા આ વ્યક્તિની પત્નીએ ઝેર ખાઈને આત્મહત્યા કરી હતી. બન્નેએ લવ મેરેજ કર્યા હતા. તેમના બે માસુમ બાળકો અનાથ થઈ ગયા છે.

બનાવ જલગાંવના કંચનનગર વિસ્તારનો છે. આત્મહત્યા કરનાર વ્યક્તિ પ્રમોદ શેટે છે. મંગળવારે મરતા પહેલા પ્રમોદે ચાલુ ટ્રેનના દરવાજે ઉભા રહીને એક Live વીડિયો સંદેશ આપ્યો હતો. પ્રમોદનો મૃતદેહ રેલવે પાટા પરથી મળ્યો હતો. માનવામાં આવે છે કે તેણે ટ્રેનમાંથી કૂદીને જીવ દીધો છે.

તેના મૃતદેહને પીએમ માટે હોસ્પિટલ લઈ જવાયો છે. શનિ પીઠ પોલીસ ઘટનાની તપાસ કરી રહી છે.

પત્નીના મોતને જવાબદાર ગણાવ્યું
ફેસબુક Live જોઈને પ્રમોદના મિત્રોએ પ્રમોદના માતા-પિતાને તેની જાણકારી આપી. પરંતુ ત્યાં સુધીમાં ઘટનાસ્થળે પહોંચવામાં ઘણી વાર થઈ ગઈ હતી. પ્રમોદે વીડિયો સંદેશમાં કહ્યું હતું કે હું મારો ચહેરો બતાવ્યા વગર આત્મહત્યા કરી રહ્યો છું. આ પગલુ હું એટલા માટે ભરી રહ્યો છું કારણ કે મારી પત્ની હવે આ દુનિયામાં નથી.

