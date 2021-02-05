તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

Install App
  • Gujarati News
  • National
  • Woman Jailed For 29 Days To Marry SDM Judge, High Court Grants 10 Days Conditional Bail

Adsથી પરેશાન છો? Ads વગર સમાચાર વાંચવા ઈન્સ્ટોલ કરો દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર એપ

લાંચ લેનારી પિંકીના લગ્ન થશે:29 દિવસથી જેલમાં બંધ મહિલા SDM જજ સાથે લગ્ન કરશે, હાઈકોર્ટે 10 દિવસના શરતી જામીન આપ્યા

જયપુરએક કલાક પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
દૌસા જિલ્લામાં બાંદીકુઈ SDM આરએએસ પિંકી મીણાને 13 જાન્યુઆરીના રોજ એસીબીએ રૂપિયા 10 લાખની લાંચ લેતા પકડવામાં આવ્યા હતા - Divya Bhaskar
દૌસા જિલ્લામાં બાંદીકુઈ SDM આરએએસ પિંકી મીણાને 13 જાન્યુઆરીના રોજ એસીબીએ રૂપિયા 10 લાખની લાંચ લેતા પકડવામાં આવ્યા હતા

રૂપિયા 10 લાખની લાંચ લેતા રંગેહાથે ઝડપાઈ ગયેલી આરોપી SDM પિંકી મીણા આગામી 16મી ફેબ્રુઆરીના રોજ જજ સાથે લગ્ન કરવા જઈ રહી છે. પિંકી અત્યારે જેલમાં છે. રાજસ્થાન હાઈકોર્ટની જયપુર ખંડપીઠના ન્યાયમૂર્તિ ઈન્દ્રજીત સિંહે તેને 10 દિવસના શરતી જામીન આપ્યા છે.

દૌસામાં ધોરીમાર્ગનું નિર્માણ કરી રહેલી કંપની પાસેથી પૈસા લેવાનો આરોપ ધરાવતી SDM પિંકી 29 દિવસથી જેલમાં બંધ છે. પિંકી મીણાએ લગ્નના પાંચ દિવસ બાદ એટલે કે 21 ફેબ્રુઆરીના રોજ સરેન્ડર કરવાનું રહેશે. આ કેસની હવે પછીની સુનાવણી 22 ફેબ્રુઆરીના રોજ યોજાશે.

નીચલી કોર્ટે નકારી દીધી હતી જામીન અરજી
SMD મીણાએ જાન્યુઆરી 2021માં નીચલી કોર્ટે જામીન માટેની અરજી નકારી દીધી હતી,પણ કોર્ટે જામીન આપવાનો ઈન્કાર કર્યો હતો. સરકારી વકીલે તપાસને અસર થવાની સ્થિતિ ટાંકી જામીન આપવાનો ઈન્કાર કર્યો હતો. જોકે, ત્યારબાદ હાઈકોર્ટ સમક્ષ અરજી કરતા લગ્ન માટે છ દિવસના જામીન આપ્યા છે.

દિલ્હી મુંબઈ એક્સપ્રેસ હાઈવે નિર્માણ કરતી કંપની પાસે લાંચ માંગી હતી
ACBએ 13 જાન્યુઆરીના રોજ હાઈવે નિર્માણ કરનારી કંપની પાસેથી રૂપિયા 5 લાખની લાંચ લેતા દૌસા SDM પુષ્કર મિત્તલ તથા 10 લાખની લાંચ માગવાની ફરિયાદને ધ્યાનમાં લઈ બાંદીકુઈ SDM પિંકી મીણાની ધરપકડ કરવામાં આવી હતી. આ સાથે એવો પણ આરોપ છે કે બન્ને SDMએ ભારતમાલા પરિયોજના (દિલ્હી મુંબઈ એક્સપ્રેસ હાઈવે) કંપનીના અધિકારીઓ પાસેથી લાંચ માંગી હતી.

મીણાએ પ્રથમ વખતમાં RAS ક્લિયર કર્યું
પિંકી મીણા જયપુર જિલ્લામાં ચૌમુંના ચિથવાડી ગામની રહેવાસી છે. સરકારી શાળામાં અભ્યાસ પૂરો કરનારી પિંકી મીણાના પિતા એક ખેડૂત છે. તેણે પ્રથમ વખતમાં જ RAS પરીક્ષા પાસ કરી હતી,પણ 21 વર્ષની ઉંમર ન હોવાથી ઈન્ટરવ્યુ આપી શકી ન હતી. ત્યારબાદ વર્ષ 2016માં ફરીથી મેરિટ સાથે પરીક્ષા પાસ કરી. પ્રથમ પોસ્ટીંગ ટોંકમાં મળ્યું હતું.

એપ ખોલો
વીડિયોવધુ જુઓભાવનગરના અલંગમાં આવેલા INS વિરાટને તોડવા પર સુપ્રીમનો સ્ટે, પણ જહાજ અડધું તો ભાંગી ગયું છે - ઈન્ડિયા - Divya Bhaskar

આજનું રાશિફળ

મેષ
Rashi - મેષ|Aries - Divya Bhaskar
મેષ|Aries

પોઝિટિવઃ- આજે ગ્રહ સ્થિતિ ધનદાયક છે. ભાઇઓ સાથે મળીને કોઇ લાભને લગતા વિષય ઉપર ચર્ચા-વિચારણાં થશે. તમે તમારી અંદર ભરપૂર આત્મવિશ્વાસ અનુભવ કરશો. પરિવારમાં કોઇ માંગલિક કાર્યોને લગતા આયોજનની યોજના પણ બની શ...

વધુ વાંચો

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

ફીડબેક આપો