ઈતિહાસમાં આજે:જેમણે જણાવ્યું આપણે વાનરમાંથી માણસ કેવી રીતે બન્યા, એ ચાર્લ્સ ડાર્વિનનો જન્મ; તેમના પિતા કહેતા હતા-દીકરો આખા ખાનદાનની બદનામી કરાવશે

એક કલાક પહેલા
ભણવા-ગણવામાં તેમને જરાય મન લાગતું નહોતું. તેમના પિતા ઈચ્છતા હતા કે તેઓ મોટા થઈને ડોક્ટર બને, પરંતુ તેમને તો કીડા-મકોડા અને પ્રકૃતિ વિશે જાણવાનો શોખ હતો. અહીં જેમની વાત થઈ રહી છે, તેમનું નામ છે ચાર્લ્સ ડાર્વિન. તેમનો જન્મ આજના દિવસે જ 1809માં થયો હતો. ચાર્લ્સ ડાર્વિનના પિતા રોબર્ટ ડાર્વિન અને માતા સુસાન ડાર્વિન બંને જાણીતા ડોક્ટર હતા. તેથી તેઓ ઈચ્છતા હતા કે ચાર્લ્સ પણ ડોક્ટર બને.

પરંતુ પિતાની લાખ કોશિશો પછી પણ ચાર્લ્સનું મન અભ્યાસમાં લાગતું નહોતું. એક દિવસ હારીને તેમના પિતાએ કહ્યું, ‘તને શિકાર કરવામાં અને ઉંદરો પકડવા સિવાય અન્ય કોઈ વાતની પરવા નથી. આમ તો તું તારી જ નહીં પણ આખા ખાનદાનને બદનામ કરી દઈશ.’ ચાર્લ્સ હંમેશા એ વાતની ભાળ મેળવવા કોશિશ કરતા રહેતા હતા કે પૃથ્વી પર જીવન કેવી રીતે આવ્યું?

ડિસેમ્બર 1831માં જ્યારે ચાર્લ્સની વય 22 વર્ષ હતી, ત્યારે તેમને બીગલ નામના જહાજથી દૂરની દુનિયામાં જવાનો અને તેને જોવાનો મોકો મળ્યો. ચાર્લ્સે આ તક જવા ન દીધી. રસ્તામાં જ્યાં-જ્યાં જહાજ રોકાયું, ત્યાં ત્યાં ચાર્લ્સે ઉતરીને જીવજંતુઓ, ઝાડપાન, પથ્થરો-ખડકો અને પતંગિયાઓને જોવા લાગ્યા અને તેમના નમૂના એકઠા કરવા લાગ્યા. અનેક વર્ષો સુધી કામ કર્યા પછી તેમણે જણાવ્યું કે આ પૃથ્વી પર જેટલી પણ પ્રજાતિઓ છે, તે મૂળભૂત રીતે એક જ જાતિની ઉત્પતિ છે. સમય અને સ્થિતિઓની સાથે સાથે તેમણે ખુદમાં ફેરફાર કર્યો અને અલગ-અલગ પ્રજાતિ બની ગઈ.

દુનિયાને જણાવ્યું-આપણા પૂર્વજ વાનર હતા
24 નવેમ્બર 1859ના રોજ ચાર્લ્સ ડાર્વિનના પુસ્તક ‘ઓન ધ ઓરિજિન ઓફ સ્પિસીઝ બાય મીન્સ ઓફ નેચરલ સિલેક્શન’ પ્રકાશિત થયું. આ પુસ્તકમાં એક ચેપ્ટર હતું, ‘થિયરી ઓફ ઈવોલ્યુશન’. તેમાં જ જણાવાયું હતું, કઈ રીતે આપણે વાનરમાંથી માણસ બન્યા?’

તેમના જણાવ્યા પ્રમાણે આપણા સૌના પૂર્વજ એક છે. તેમની થિયરી હતી કે આપણા પૂર્વજ વાનર હતા. પરંતુ કેટલાક વાનરો અલગ અલગ રીતે રહેવા લાગ્યા, આ કારણથી ધીરે ધીરે જરૂરિયાત અનુસાર તેમાં ફેરફાર થવા લાગ્યા. તેઓમાં થયેલા ફેરફાર તેમની આગળની પેઢીમાં દેખાવા લાગ્યા. તેમણે સમજાવ્યું હતું કે ઉરાંગઉટાંગ (વાનરોની એક પ્રજાતિ)નો એક પુત્ર ઝાડ પર તો બીજો જમીન પર રહેવા લાગ્યો. જમીન પર રહેતા પુત્રએ ખુદને જીવિત રાખવા માટે નવી કલાઓ શીખી. તેણે ઊભા રહેવાનું, બે પગથી ચાલવાનું, બે હાથનો ઉપયોગ કરવાનું શીખ્યું.

પેટ ભરવા માટે શિકાર કરવાનું અને ખેતી કરવાનું શીખ્યું. આ રીતે ઉરાંગઉટાંગનો એક પુત્ર વાનરમાંથી માણસ બની ગયો. જો કે, આ પરિવર્તન એક-બે વર્ષોમાં આવ્યું નથી, તેના માટે કરોડો વર્ષ લાગ્યા.

આ જ થિયરીના કારણે તેઓને દુનિયાભરમાં ઓળખ મળી. જે પિતા ક્યારેક કહેતા હતા કે તેમનો પુત્ર આખા ખાનદાનનું નામ ડૂબાડશે, આજે તેમની ઓળખ ચાર્લ્સ ડાર્વિનના કારણે જ છે.

ભારત અને દુનિયામાં 12 ફેબ્રુઆરીની મહત્વપૂર્ણ ઘટનાઓ આ પ્રકારે છેઃ

  • 2002ઃ ઈરાનના ખુર્રમબાદ એરપોર્ટ પર લેન્ડ કરતી વખતે વિમાન દુર્ઘટનાગ્રસ્ત થયું. આ ઘટનામાં 119 લોકોનાં મોત થયા.
  • 1994ઃ નોર્વેના ચિત્રકાર એડવર્ડ મન્કની રચના ધ સ્ક્રીમની ચોરી થઈ. પછી તે ચોર પાસેથી જપ્ત કરવામાં આવી.
  • 1948ઃ અલ્હાબાદમાં ગંગા નદીમાં મહાત્મા ગાંધીના અસ્થિઓ વહાવવામાં આવ્યા.
  • 1922ઃ ચૌરી-ચૌરા કાંડ પછી ગાંધીજીએ અસહકાર આંદોલન ખતમ કરવાની ઘોષણા કરી.
  • 1920ઃ ખલનાયકની ભૂમિકા માટે જાણીતા રહેલા બોલિવૂડ એક્ટર પ્રાણનો જન્મ.
  • 1824ઃ આર્ય સમાજની સ્થાપના કર્યા પછી સ્વામી દયાનંદ સરસ્વતીનો જન્મ.
  • 1818ઃ ચિલીને સ્પેનથી આઝાદી મળી.
  • 1809ઃ અમેરિકાના 16મા રાષ્ટ્રપતિ અબ્રાહમ લિંકનનો જન્મ.
