  • Gujarati News
  • National
  • While Playing, The Child Fell Into A Borewell, A Battlefield Operation By The Army To Rescue Masoom

મધ્યપ્રદેશ:રમતાં રમતાં બાળક બોરવેલમાં પડી ગયો, માસૂમને બચાવવા સૈન્ય દ્વારા યુદ્ધના ધોરણે કામગીરી

અમદાવાદ2 કલાક પહેલા

વીડિયો ડેસ્ક:મધ્ય પ્રદેશના નિવાડી જિલ્લાના શૈતપુરા ગામમાંબુધવારે સવારે અહીં પાંચ વર્ષનો પ્રહલાદ રમતાં રમતાં બોરવેલમાં પડી ગયો છે.50થી 60 ફૂટ ઊંડે ફસાયેલા આ માસૂમને બચાવવા માટે સેનાએ મોરચો સંભાળી લીધો છે. બોરવેલમાં કેમેરા ઉતારવામાં આવ્યા છે અને સતત ઓક્સિજન સપ્લાય કરવામાં આવી રહ્યો છે. ચાર જેસીબી મશીનથી બોરવેલની આસપાસ યુદ્ધના ધોરણે ખોદકામ કરવામાં આવી રહ્યું છે. એકપળનુંય મોડું ન થાય તે માટે ડૉક્ટરોની ટીમ પણ અહીં ખડેપગે છે.કુદરત જરૂર કોઈ ચમત્કાર કરશે એ આશાએ ગામલોકોના ટોળેટોળાં અહીં ઉમટ્યા છે.

