તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

Install App
  • Gujarati News
  • National
  • Vishnu Jailed For 20 Years In Rape And SC ST Case Despite Being Innocent, Confesses After Release

Adsથી પરેશાન છો? Ads વગર સમાચાર વાંચવા ઈન્સ્ટોલ કરો દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર એપ

એક નિર્દોષને સજા અને ભોગ બન્યો આખો પરિવાર:નિર્દોષ હોવા છતાં ખોટા રેપ કેસમાં 20 વર્ષ સુધી જેલમાં રહ્યો વિષ્ણુ, છુટકારો થયા બાદ જણાવી પોતાની આપવીતી

એક કલાક પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
20 વર્ષ સુધી જેલમાં રહ્યાં બાદ હાઈકોર્ટે તેને નિર્દોષ જાહેર કર્યો છે. - Divya Bhaskar
20 વર્ષ સુધી જેલમાં રહ્યાં બાદ હાઈકોર્ટે તેને નિર્દોષ જાહેર કર્યો છે.
  • 20 વર્ષની જેલ સજા દરમિયાન વિષ્ણુને એક વખત જામીન પણ મળ્યા ન હતા કે પેરોલ પર પણ છુટકારો થયો ન હતો.
  • વિષ્ણુના પરિવારમાં ચાર લોકોના મોત થયા હોવા છતા તેમની નનામીને કાંધ આપવા માટે જામીન ન મળ્યા.

દેશનો કાયદો કહે છે કે સો ગુનેગાર છૂટી જાય પરંતુ એકપણ નિર્દોષને સજા ન થવી જોઈએ. જો કે ઉત્તરપ્રદેશના લલિતપુરમાં રહેતા વિષ્ણુ તિવારીની સાથે આનાથી ઊંધુ થયું છે. વિષ્ણુ તિવારી વિરૂદ્ધ રેપ અને SC/ST એક્ટના કેસમાં નીચલી કોર્ટે આજીવન કેદની સજા સંભળાવી છે. 20 વર્ષ સુધી જેલમાં રહ્યાં બાદ હાઈકોર્ટે તેને નિર્દોષ જાહેર કર્યો છે. જેલમાંથી છૂટ્યા બાદ વિષ્ણુ તિવારીએ કહ્યું કે નિર્દોષ સાબિત થઈને તે ઘણો જ ખુશ છે પરંતુ ચહેરો જણાવે છે કે આ 20 વર્ષમાં જે તેને ગુમાવ્યું તેની ભરપાઈ નહીં થઈ શકે.

કેસ લડતાં-લડતાં માતા-પિતા અને બે ભાઈઓને ગુમાવ્યા
વિષ્ણુ તિવારી એટલો કમનસીબ હતો કે 20 વર્ષની જેલ સજા દરમિયાન તેને એક વખત પણ જામીન મળ્યા ન હતા કે પેરોલ પર પણ છુટકારો થયો ન હતો. કોરોના કાળમાં અનેક કેદી પેરોલ પર છૂટીને બહાર આવ્યા હતા. આ 20 વર્ષમાં તેને શું ગુમાવ્યું તે વાતને યાદ કરીને વિષ્ણુની આંખો ભરાય જાય છે. કેસ લડતા લડતા વિષ્ણુએ પોતાના માતા-પિતા અને બે ભાઈઓને ગુમાવ્યા છે. પરિવારની પાસે જે પાંચ એકર જમીન હતી તે પણ વેચાઈ ગઈ છે. વિષ્ણુ કહે છે કે અફસોસ તે વાતનો જ છે કે આટલા લોકોને ગુમાવ્યા પરંતુ એકને પણ કાંધ ન આપી શક્યો. .

કેસ લડતા લડતા વિષ્ણુએ પોતાના માતા-પિતા અને બે ભાઈઓને ગુમાવ્યા છે.
કેસ લડતા લડતા વિષ્ણુએ પોતાના માતા-પિતા અને બે ભાઈઓને ગુમાવ્યા છે.

ન્યાય પ્રણાલી પર ઊઠી રહ્યાં છે સવાલ
વિષ્ણુ વિરૂદ્ધ સપ્ટેમ્બર 2000માં રેપ અને SC/ST એક્ટ અંતર્ગત કેસ દાખલ થયો હતો અને જે બાદ તેની ધરપકડ થઈ હતી. જે બાદ તેને 2003માં નીચલી કોર્ટે દોષી ગણાવતા 10 વર્ષ અને આજીવન કેદની સજા સંભળાવી હતી. દોઢ મહિલા જિલ્લા જેલમાં રહ્યાં બાદ તેને આગ્રાની સેન્ટ્રલ જેલમાં શિફ્ટ કરવામાં આવ્યો હતો. વિષ્ણુ જણાવે છે કે તેના વકીલે પણ તેને દગો આપ્યો હતો પરંતુ હાઈકોર્ટમાંથી નિર્દોષ સાબિત થયા બાદ તે કાયદાના જાણકાર પણ ન્યાય પ્રણાલી પર સવાલો ઉઠાવી રહ્યાં છે.

સામાજિક બહિષ્કારથી પરિવારને આઘાત લાગ્યો હતો
20 વર્ષ જેલની સજા કાપવામાં આવ્યા બાદ 3 માર્ચ 2021નાં રોજ હાઈકોર્ટે આરોપીને નિર્દોષ જાહેર કર્યો અને તાત્કાલિક તેને જેલમાંથી છોડવાનો આદેશ આપ્યો. આ સમગ્ર મામલો લલિતપુર જિલ્લાના મહરૌની કોતવાલી અંતર્ગત સિલવાન ગામનો છે. ખોટા આરોપમાં જેલ ગયા બાદ પિતા રામેશ્વર પ્રસાદ તિવારીનો સામાજિક રૂપથી તિરસ્કાર કરવામાં આવ્યો, જેનો આઘાત સહન ન કરી શકતા તેમને લકવો થઈ ગયો હતો. જે બાદ તેમનું મોત થઈ ગયું. પિતાના નિધન બાદ વિષ્ણુના મોટા ભાઈ દિનેશ તિવારીનું પણ મોત થઈ ગયું. સામાજિક તિરસ્કારથી આખા પરિવારને બરબાદ કરી દીધું. પાંચ ભાઈઓમાં દિનેશ પછી રામકિશોર તિવારીનું હાર્ટ એટેકથી મોત થયું. તેમની માતા પણ નિર્દોષ વિષ્ણુને યાદ કરતા કરતા સ્વર્ગે સિધાવી ગઈ. વિષ્ણુના પરિવારમાં ચાર લોકોના મોત થયા હોવા છતા તેમની નનામીને કાંધ આપવા માટે જામીન ન મળ્યા.

20 વર્ષ જેલની સજા કાપવામાં આવ્યા બાદ 3 માર્ચ 2021નાં રોજ હાઈકોર્ટે આરોપીને નિર્દોષ જાહેર કર્યો
20 વર્ષ જેલની સજા કાપવામાં આવ્યા બાદ 3 માર્ચ 2021નાં રોજ હાઈકોર્ટે આરોપીને નિર્દોષ જાહેર કર્યો

પિતાના મોતના સમાચાર પણ અઢી વર્ષ પછી મળ્યા
વિષ્ણુના પિતાનું નિધન સાત વર્ષ પહેલાં થઈ ગયું હતું પરંતુ જ્યારે બે-અઢી વર્ષ પહેલાં તે વિષ્ણુને મળવા ગયો તો તેને આ અંગે જાણકારી આપી. વિષ્ણુના નાના ભાઈએ કહ્યું કે જ્યાં સુધી પિતા જીવતા હતા ત્યારે તેઓ હાઈકોર્ટથી લઈને આગ્રા જેલ સુધી ચક્કર લગાવતા રહ્યાં પરંતુ તેમના ગયા બાદ પરિવારની આર્થિક સ્થિતિ ઘણી જ નબળી પડી ગઈ.

વર્ષ 2000માં થઈ હતી ધરપકડ
વિષ્ણુ તિવારીને વર્ષ 2000માં અનુસૂચિત જાતિની મહિલાની ફરિયાદ પર રેપ અને SC/ST એક્ટ અંતર્ગત પકડવામાં આવ્યો હતો. ત્યારથી જ તે જેલમાં હતો. વર્ષ 2003માં ડિસ્ટ્રીક્ટ કોર્ટે તેને રેપના આરોપમાં 10 વર્ષ અને SC/ST એક્ટમાં આજીવન કેદની સજા સંભળાવી હતી. આ કેસમાં નવો વણાંક ત્યારે આવ્યો જ્યારે 28 જાન્યુઆરી 2021નાં રોજ જ્યારે અલ્હાબાદ હાઈકોર્ટે જેલમાંથી કરવામાં આવેલી એક અરજી પર સુનાવણી કરતા વિષ્ણુ તિવારીને ન માત્ર નિર્દોષ ગણાવ્યો પરંતુ સાથે જ રાજ્ય સરકાર સામે આકરા શબ્દો ટિપ્પણી પણ કરી. જસ્ટિસ ડૉ. કેજે ઠાકરે અને જસ્ટિસ ગૌતમ ચૌધરીની બેંચે કહ્યું કે આ ઘણું જ દુખદ અને દુર્ભાગ્યપૂર્ણ છે કે ગંભીર ગુનો ન હોવા છતાં આરોપી 20 વર્ષથી જેલમાં છે. રાજ્ય સરકારે સજાના 14 વર્ષ વીત્યા છતાં તેને છોડવા અંગેનો વિચાર ન કર્યો. એટલું જ નહીં જેલમાંથી કરવામાં આવેલી અપીલ પણ 16 વર્ષ દોષ પૂર્ણ રહી.

કોર્ટે પુરાવા પર વિચાર કર્યા વગર જ ચુકાદો આપ્યો હતો
20 વર્ષ સુધી જેલની સજા કાપ્યા બાદ વિષ્ણુ જણાવે છે કે ખુશી તો છે પરંતુ અફસોસ તે વાતનો છે કે હવે આગળ શું? ઘર ખંડેર થઈ ગયું છે. પોતાના કહી શકાય તેવું કોઈ નથી. ત્યારે તેઓ પ્રશાસન યોગ્ય મદદ કરે તેવી માગ કરી રહ્યાં છે. વિષ્ણુએ કહ્યું કે તેના વિરૂદ્ધ અધિકારીઓએ ખોટો રિપોર્ટ દાખલ કર્યો. ગાય બાંધવાને લઈને વિવાદ હતો પરંતુ રેપ અને SC/ST એક્ટ અંતર્ગત કેસ દાખલ થઈ ગયો.

આગ્રા જેલમાં વિષ્ણુએ જેલ અધિકારીની મદદથી કોર્ટમાં અપીલ ડિટેક્ટિવ દાખલ કરી છે. જે બાદ અરજી પર હાઈકોર્ટે નોંધ્યું કે રેપનો તો આરોપ જ સાબિત થયો ન હતો. મેડિકલ રિપોર્ટમાં પણ તે પુરવાર થતું ન હતું. પીડિતા 5 માસથી ગર્ભવતી હતી, એવામાં કોઈ એવી શક્યતા નથી કે એમ કહી શકાય કે રેપ કરવામાં આવ્યો હોય શકે. રિપોર્ટ પણ પતિ અને સસરાએ ઘટનાના ત્રણ દિવસ બાદ લખાવી હતી. અલ્હાબાદ હાઈકોર્ટે સુનાવણી દરમિયાન જાણ્યું કે સત્ર ન્યાયાલય લલિતપુરે પુરાવા પર વિચાર કર્યા વગર જ ખોટો ચુકાદો આપ્યો હતો.

20 વર્ષ સુધી જેલની સજા કાપ્યા બાદ વિષ્ણુ જણાવે છે કે ખુશી તો છે પરંતુ અફસોસ તે વાતનો છે કે હવે આગળ શું? ઘર ખંડેર થઈ ગયું છે. પોતાના કહી શકાય તેવું કોઈ નથી.
20 વર્ષ સુધી જેલની સજા કાપ્યા બાદ વિષ્ણુ જણાવે છે કે ખુશી તો છે પરંતુ અફસોસ તે વાતનો છે કે હવે આગળ શું? ઘર ખંડેર થઈ ગયું છે. પોતાના કહી શકાય તેવું કોઈ નથી.

વિષ્ણુના ભાઈએ કહ્યું આવું કોઈની સાથે ન થાય
વિષ્ણુ તિવારીના નાના ભાઈ મહાદેવ તિવારી જણાવે છે કે મારા ભાઈની સાથે જે કંઈ થયું તે કોઈની સાથે ન થાય. ગરીબ નિર્દોષ ફસાય જાય છે, અને તેનો ભોગ આખો પરિવાર બને છે. જેવું અમારા પરિવારે ભોગવ્યું, બધું જ બરબાદ થઈ ગયું. તે 20 વર્ષ સુધી તે ગુના માટે જેલમાં રહ્યો જે તેને કર્યો જ ન હતો. માતા-પિતા અને બે ભાઈઓના મોત થઈ ગયા, પરંતુ તેની નનામીને કાંધ પણ ન આપી શક્યો. જમીન વેચાઈ ગઈ અને આખો પરિવાર રસ્તા પર આવી ગયો.

અન્ય સમાચારો પણ છે...
એપ ખોલો

Sponsored By

Astral Pipes
ઇંગ્લેન્ડઇંગ્લેન્ડ205-10 (75.5)
VS
ભારતભારત294-7 (94.0)
સ્ટમ્પ્સ
  • કૉપી લિંક
વીડિયોવધુ જુઓઅમદાવાદમા વટવાના બીબીપુરા નજીક દીપડા જેવું પ્રાણી દેખાતાં સ્થાનિકોમાં ફફડાટ, વનવિભાગની 3 ટીમોએ સર્ચ ઓપરેશન હાથ ધર્યું - અમદાવાદ - Divya Bhaskar

આજનું રાશિફળ

મેષ
Rashi - મેષ|Aries - Divya Bhaskar
મેષ|Aries

પોઝિટિવઃ- આજે સમય થોડો મિશ્રિત પ્રભાવ લાવી રહ્યો છે. છેલ્લાં થોડા સમયથી નજીકના સંબંધો વચ્ચે ચાલી રહેલાં મનમુટાવ દૂર થશે. તમારી મહેનત તથા કોશિશનું સાર્થક પરિણામ સામે આવી શકે છે. કોઇ ધાર્મિક સ્થળે જવાથી...

વધુ વાંચો

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

ફીડબેક આપો