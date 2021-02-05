તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

  • Uttarakhand NTPC Tapovan Tunnel Rescue Operation LIVE Update | Uttarakhand Chamoli Glacier Burst Latest Today News Of 12th February

મોતની ટનલમાં જીવનની શોધ:પહાડના કારણે ટનલમાં ડ્રિલિંગ અટકાવી દેવાઈ, કાટમાળ હટાવીને સીધો અંદર પહોંચવાનો પ્રયાસ ફરી શરૂ

દહેરાદૂન29 મિનિટ પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક

ઉત્તરાખંડમાં ચમોલી જિલ્લાના તપોવનમાં છ દિવસ પહેલા આવેલી આપદા પછી ટનલમાં ફસાયેલા લોકોને બચાવવાનો પ્રયાસ ચાલી રહ્યો છે. મીડિયા રિપોર્ટમાં ITBPના એક અધિકારીના હવાલાથી જણાવાયું છે કે, ટનલમાં ગુરુવારે શરૂ કરવામાં આવેલી ડ્રિલિંગને અટકાવી દેવાઈ છે. જો કે, સાત મીટરના ખોદકામ પછી પહાડ આવી ગયો તો ઘણા પ્રયાસ પછી પણ ડ્રિલિંગ ન થઈ શકી એટલે રેસ્ક્યૂ ટીમે પહેલા પ્લાન પર જ કામ કરવાનો નિર્ણય કર્યો. સવારે ટનલની અંદરથી કાટમાળ નીકળવાનું કામ ફરી શરૂ કરી દેવાયું છે. રેસ્ક્યૂની સ્ટ્રેટજીમાં પહેલી વખત ફેરફાર બુધવાર મોડી રાતે કરવામાં આવ્યો હતો. ત્યારે નક્કી થયું હતું કે, ટનલમાં કાટમાળ હટાવીને પહોંચવાની જગ્યાએ 72 મીટર અંદર ડ્રિલિંગ કરવામાં આવે. 13 મીટર નીચે સુધી હોલ કરીને અંદર કેમેરો નાંખવામાં આવે અને નીચેથી પસાર થઈ રહેલી ટનલમાં વર્કર્સના સુરક્ષિત હોવાની ભાળ મેળવાશે.

વધુ 2 લાશ મળી આવ્યા, હવે 168ની શોધ
ચમોલીના જિલ્લાઅધિકારી સ્વાતિ ભદૌરિયાએ કહ્યું કે, વિસ્તારમાંથી અત્યાર સુધી 36 લાશ મળી આવી છે. બે લોકો જીવતા મળ્યા છે. હવે 168 લોકોની શોધખોળ ચાલી રહી છે. જેમાંથી 39 વર્કર્સ ટનલની અંદર ફસાયા હોવાની આશંકા છે. NDRFના કમાન્ડેન્ટ પીકે તિવારીએ જણાવ્યું કે, નદીના કિનારા વાળા વિસ્તારમાં લાશની સતત તપાસ કરવામાં આવી રહ્યાં છે.

ગઈકાલે ચિનૂક હેલિકોપ્ટરથી મશીનરી મોકલવામાં આવી હતી
ગુરુવારે સેનાના ચિનૂક હેલિકોપ્ટરથી રેસ્ક્યૂ માટે ભારે મશીનરી અને મેન પાવરને ચમોલી મોકલવામાં આવ્યો. NDRF અને SDRF માટે 14 પેસેન્જર્સ અને 1400 કિલો લોડ, બોર્ડર રોડ ઓર્ગેનાઈઝેશનના પાંચ અધિકારી અને ત્રણ ટન સામાનને અહીં પહોંચાડવામાં આવ્યો છે.

નદીમાં પાણી વધવાથી ઓપરેશન અટકાવવું પડ્યું
ગુરુવારે બપોરે અચાનકથી ધૌલીગંગા નદીનું જળસ્તર વધ્યા પછી રેસ્ક્યૂ ઓપરેશન અટકાવી દીધું હતું. રાતે અમુક સભ્યોની ટીમ સાથે રેસ્ક્યૂ ઓપરેશન ફરીથી શરૂ કરી દેવાયું.NDRFના જણાવ્યા પ્રમાણે, પાણી વધવાના કારણે ટીમને સુરક્ષિત સ્થળ પર શિફ્ટ કરી દેવાયા હતા. સાથે જ ચમોલી પોલીસે આસપાસના વિસ્તારને એલર્ટ કરી દેવાયા છે. લોકોને સતર્ક રહેવા માટે કહેવાયું છે. તેમણે ગભરાવાની જરૂર નથી. વોટર લેવલ પર ડ્રોનથી નજર રાખવામાં આવી રહી છે.

