ઉત્તરાખંડનો આ VIDEO તમે જોયો છે ?:તપોવનમાં ડેમ બાજુ વધી રહ્યાં હતાં તારાજી અને કાટમાળ, લોકો જીવ બચાવવા ભાગતા હતા; ઓહો...બધા તણાઈ ગયા!

એક કલાક પહેલા

ચમોલીમાં 7 ફેબ્રુઆરીએ આવેલી એક દુર્ઘટનાનો એક વીડિયો ITBPએ શેર કર્યો છે. આ વીડિયોમાં સ્પષ્ટ દેખાઈ રહ્યું છે કે જળસ્તર વધ્યા પછી નદીઓના રસ્તામાં આવતી દરેક વસ્તુ-જગ્યાને નષ્ટ કરી દીધી છે. આ વીડિયોમાં અમુક વર્કર્સ અહીં બનેલા બંધ પર પાણી અને કાટમાળથી બચવાનો પ્રયત્ન કરી રહ્યા છે, પરંતુ તે લોકો બચી નથી શકતા.

NTPCની સાઈટ પર અમુક વર્કર્સ ડેમના કિનારે ઊભા હતા અને આશા કરતા હતા કે આ મોતની તારાજી તેમના તરફ ના આવે, પરંતુ અચાનક પાણીનો ફ્લો અને કાટમાળ તેમના તરફ વધે છે. આ મજૂરો બચવા માટે એક કિનારાથી બીજા કિનારા તરફ દોડે છે, પરંતુ તેઓ બચી નથી શકતા. આ પાણી તેમને તાણીને લઈ ગયું અને તેઓ એક ઊંડી ખાઈમાં પડી જાય છે. આ વીડિયો હવે સોશિયલ મીડિયા પર વાઈરલ થઈ રહ્યો છે.

આ કાટમાળ અને પાણી NTCની ટનલમાં ઘૂસી ગયાં
વીડિયોમાં જે કાટમાળ અને પાણી દેખાય છે એ જ NTPCની અઢી કિમી લાંબી ટનલમાં ઘૂસી ગયાં છે. અહીં 39 વર્કર્સ દર ફસાયેલા છે. તેમને બચાવવાનું કામ ચોથા દિવસે પણ ચાલી રહ્યું છે. આર્મી, ITBP, NDRF અને SDRFની ટીમ સંપૂર્ણ તાકાતથી રેસ્ક્યૂ ટીમમાં જોડાયેલી છે. તેમ છતાં હજી માત્ર 120 મીટર વિસ્તારની સફાઈ કરવામાં આવી છે.

ટનલમાં વર્કર્સની તપાસ માટે ડ્રોનનો ઉપયોગ પણ કરાઈ રહ્યો છે
અમુક રિપોર્ટ્સમાં રેસ્ક્યૂનું મોનિટરિંગ કરતા ઓફિસરો તરફથી કહેવામાં આવ્યું છે કે NTPCની ટનલમાં ડ્રોનથી તપાસ કરવામાં આવી હતી, પરંતુ ત્યાં પૂરતી જગ્યા ન હોવાને કારણે એ અસરકારક રહ્યું નથી. એક અન્ય અધિકારીના જણાવ્યું છે કે ટનલની જમીનમાં સખત કાદવ થઈ ગયો છે. આ સંજોગોમાં રેસ્ક્યૂ વર્કર્સને ઘણી પરેશાન થઈ રહી છે. માત્ર મોટાં મશીનો અને ગાડીઓ જ કાટમાળ હટાવી શકે છે.

જોકે સારી વાત એ છે કે ટનલથી જેટલો કાટમાળ હટાવવામાં આવી રહ્યો છે એટલો કાટમાળ જાતે પણ બહાર આવી રહ્યો છે. 70-80 મીટર કાટમાળ હટાવ્યા પછી કદાચ હવે અહીં એ નહીં રહે.

