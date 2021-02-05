તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

  Uttarakhand Chamoli Glacier Burst:Bhaskar Latest Ground Report; 33 Missing From Lakhimpur District Of Uttar Pradesh

ચમોલી દુર્ઘટના અંગે ગ્રાઉન્ડ રિપોર્ટ:UPના એક જિલ્લાના 33 લોકો ગુમ, જેમાં 16 એક જ ગામના અને 5 એક જ પરિવારના

લખીમપુર ખીરી2 કલાક પહેલાલેખક: રવિ શ્રીવાસ્તવ
ઉત્તરાખંડ દુર્ઘટનામાં ઉત્તરપ્રદેશના લખીમપુર જિલ્લાના નિઘાસન જિલ્લાથી 33 લોકો ગુમ થયા છે. જેમાંથી 16 ઈચ્છાનગર ગામના છે. તેમાં પણ પાંચ તો એક જ પરિવારના છે. આ 33 સિવાય અન્ય બે લોકો ગુમ હતા, પણ આમાથી એકનો મૃતદેહ મળી આવ્યો છે, જ્યારે એકની પરિવાર સાથે વાત થઈ ગઈ છે. આ તમામ તપોવન સ્થિત પાવર પ્રોજેક્ટમાં કામ કરવા માટે ગયા હતા.

ઈચ્છાનગર ગામના એક જ પરિવારમાંથી 5 લોકો ગુમ હતા
નિઘાસનથી લગભગ 25 કિમી ચાલ્યા પછી ડાબા હાથે ત્રણ કિમી દૂર ઈચ્છાનગર ગામ છે. અહીં લોકોની ભીડ ભેગી થઈ છે. દરેક લોકો આવતી જતી ગાડીને આશા ભરેલી આંખોથી જુવે છે, કદાચ કોઈ સારા સમાચાર મળી જાય. રસ્તામાં જ જિતેન્દ્ર મળે છે. તેમણે જણાવ્યું કે, તેમના પરિવારના 6 લોકો ગુમ થયા હતા. જેમાંથી એક સાથે વાત થઈ ગઈ છે. બાકીના પાંચ લોકોની કોઈ ભાળ મળી શકી નથી.

પતિ એન દીકરો ગુમ, દીકરાના તો લગ્ન પણ નક્કી થઈ ગયા હતા
જિતેન્દ્ર તેમના પિતરાઈ ભાઈ કૃષ્ણા કુમારના ઘરે લઈ ગયા. જ્યાં કૃષ્ણાની પત્ની કૌશલ્યા રડી રડીને બેહાલ છે. ગામની મહિલા અને સગા સંબંધી સાંત્વન આપી રહ્યા છે.

કૌશલ્યાએ જણાવ્યું કે, તેમના પતિ કૃષ્ણા(52) અને દીકરો રાજૂ(23) ત્રણ મહિના પહેલા ઉત્તરાખંડમાં કામ કરવા માટે આવ્યા હતા. રાજૂની સગાઈ થઈ ગઈ હતી. 24 એપ્રિલે તેના લગ્ન છે. કૌશલ્યાને પતિ-દીકરાની સલામતીની આશા છે, પણ જિતેન્દ્રની આશા તૂટી ગઈ છે. કૌશલ્યાને ત્રણ દીકરીઓ પણ છે. 14 વર્ષની દીકરી બેભાન હાલતમાં ખાટલા પર છે, જ્યારે આઠ વર્ષ અને ચાર વર્ષની દીકરીઓના રડી રડીને હાલ ખરાબ છે.

ઈચ્છાનગર ગામમાં લોકોની ભીડ ભેગી થઈ છે. જેમ જેમ સમય વિતી રહ્યો છે તેમની આશા તૂટતી જઈ રહી છે.
એક યુવકની લાશ મળી, પણ પરિવારને જાણ ન કરી
ગામમાં ભીડમાં અમને લાલતા પ્રસાદ મળ્યા. લાલતા પણ એ જ પરિવારનો ભાગ છે, જેના પાંચ લોકો ગુમ છે. લાલતાના દીકરા અવધેશ(19)નો મૃતદેહ કાટમાળમાંથી મળ્યો છે, પણ પરિવારના લોકોએ લાલતાને બાળકના મોત વિશે નથી જણાવ્યું. જો કે, બાળક ગુમ થવા અંગે પરિવાર હેરાન પરેશાન છે. અવધેશની માતાની રડી રડીને ખરાબ હાલત થઈ ગઈ છે. ઘરમાં એક નાની બહેન અને એક નાનો ભાઈ છે, જે પોતાની માતાને સંભાળવામાં લાગ્યા છે. ગામના અમુક લોકો ફાળો ભેગો કરીને ગાડીથી ઉત્તરાખંડ ગયા છે. ત્યાંથી લાવવા માટે પ્રશાસને એમ્બ્યુલન્સની વ્યવસ્થા કરી છે.

આ લાલતા પ્રસાદ છે. તેના 19 વર્ષના દીકરા અવધેશની લાશ મળી આવી છે. જો કે, ગામ વાળાએ હાલ દુખદ સમાચાર નથી આપી.
ત્રાસદીએ 2 દિવસ પહેલા જલાલે માતા સાથે ફોન પર વાત કરી કહ્યું હતું કે, ઝડપથી આવીશ
અવધેશના ઘરની બાજુમાં 10 ડગલા દૂર સદ્દામનું ઘર છે. સદ્દામના બન્ને ભાઈ ઈશરત અને જલાલ પણ કામના સિલસિલામાં ઉત્તરાખંડ ગયા હતા. હવે ઈશરત સાથે ફોન પર વાત થઈ રહી છે, જલાલ ગુમ છે. બિમાર માતાએ કહ્યું કે, જલાલ સાથે છેલ્લે શુક્રવારે વાત થઈ હતી. તે મારા ખબર અંતર પૂછી રહ્યો હતો. તેને જલદી આવવાનો વાયદો પણ કર્યો હતો. તેનો ચહેરો આંખોની સામે તરવરી રહ્યો છે. ત્રણ દિવસથી ઘરમાં જમવાનું નથી બન્યું.

ગુમ થયેલા સંતોષે હજી દોઢ મહિનાના દીકરાનું મોઢું પણ નથી જોયું
ઈચ્છાનગર ગામથી લગભગ એક કિમી પહેલા ભૈરમપુર ગામથી પણ આઠ લોકો ગુમ છે. આ ગામના રામમૂર્તિના ત્રણ દીકરા સંતોષ, મનોજ અને ઈન્દ્રપાલ પણ ઉત્તરાખંડ ગયા હતા. જેમાંથી સંતોષ અને મનોજ ગુમ છે. ઈન્દ્રપાલ સાથે ઘરના લોકોની વાતચીત થઈ રહી છે. રામમૂર્તિ ગામના લોકો સાથે ઉત્તરાખંડ જવા માટે નીકળી ચૂક્યાં છે.

ઘરની બહાર ઝૂંપડીમાં મહિલાઓ બેઠી છે. સંતોષની પત્ની તેના ત્રણ બાળકો સાથે બેહાલ છે. મહિલાઓએ જણાવ્યું કે, ખોળામાં જે બાળક છે, તે હજી દોઢ મહિના પહેલા જ પેદા થયો છે, સંતોષે તો તેનો ચહેરો પણ નથી જોયો.

ગામમાં શોકાકુલ સદ્દામનો પરિવાર. સદ્દામના બે ભાઈ કામ કરવા માટે ગયા હતા. એક સાથે વાત થઈ રહી છે જ્યારે બીજો ગુમ છે.
ઠેકેદારે બાકીના પૈસા પાછા આપવાની લાલચ આપીને પાછો બોલાવ્યો હતો
પીડિત પરિવારના જિતેન્દ્રએ જણાવ્યું કે, ઈચ્છાનગરના જે 16 લોકો ગુમ છે, તે લગભગ 4થી 5 મહિના પહેલા જ પાછા આવ્યા હતા. ત્યારે ત્યાં ઠેકેદારે એક એક મહિનાનો પગાર અટકાવી રાખ્યો હતો. ઠેકેદાર ફોન પણ નહોતો ઉઠાવતો. લગભગ ત્રણ મહિના પહેલા ઠેકેદારનો ફોન આવ્યો કે કામ કરવું હોય તો આવી જાવ, બાકીનું પેમેન્ટ પણ આપી દઈશ.

પ્રશાસને સર્વે કર્યો, રાશન આપ્યું અને કોઈ મદદ ન મળી
પીડિત પરિવારજનોએ જણાવ્યું કે, મદદના નામે પ્રશાસને બધાના નામ નોંધ્યા છે. રાશન-પાણીની મદદ લેવાઈ છે. ગામના લોકોએ પોતે પૈસા ભેગા કરીને અમુક લોકોને પીડિતોને લાવવા માટે ઉત્તરાખંડ મોકલ્યા. બે ગાડીઓના લગભગ 25 હજાર રૂપિયા ભાડુ થયું. જો આ જ મદદ પ્રશાસન કરી દેત તો મહેરબાની થઈ જાત.

જિતેન્દ્રના પરિવારના સભ્ય. આમના પરિવારમાંથી છ લોકો ઉત્તરાખંડ ગયા હતા જેમાંથી એક સાથે વાત થઈ રહી છે, બાકીના પાંચ ગુમ છે.
DMએ કહ્યું-SDM નિધાસન જોશીમઠ પહોંચી ગયા છે
લખીમપુર DM શૈલેન્દ્ર કુમાર સિંહે જણાવ્યું કે, નિધાસન જિલ્લાના સાત ગામના 33 લોકો ગુમ છે, જ્યારે એક વ્યક્તિનો મૃતદેહ કાટમાળમાંથી મળ્યો છે. અમે સતત પીડિત પરિવારોના સંપર્કમાં છીએ. નિધાસનના SDM જોશીમઠ પહોંચી ગયા છે અને ત્યાં પહોંચનાર પીડિત પરિવારોના સંપર્કમાં છે.

