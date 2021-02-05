તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

દુર્ઘટનાએ 27 મિનિટમાં તસવીર બદલી નાખી:ચમોલીમાં ગ્લેશિયર તૂટતાં જ પહાડનો બરફવાળો ભાગ કાળો થઈ ગયો, કાટમાળ પડતાં જ ઊંચી લહેરો ઊઠી

સેટેલાઈટ ઈમેજવાળા પ્લેનેટ લેબ્સ (Planet Labs)એ ઉત્તરાખંડના ચમોલીમાં ગ્લેશિયર તૂટ્યા પહેલાંની અને 27 મિનિટ પછીની તસવીરો શેર કરી છે. એમાં જોવા મળે છે કે કેવી રીતે પહાડનો બરફવાળો સફેદ ભાગ પડતાં જ એની જગ્યાએ કાળા રંગની જમીન દેખાવા લાગે છે. એ સિવાય અમુક લાઈવ તસવીરો એવી પણ છે, જેમાં ગ્લેશિયરને ઋષિગંગા નદીમાં પડતું જોવા મળે છે. ગ્લેશિયર પડતાં જ નદીમાં ઊચી લહેરો ઊઠવા લાગે છે અને પાણી કાટમાળ સાથે આગળ વધવા લાગે છે.

તપોવનમાં NTPC પ્રોજેક્ટની પહેલાં અને પછીની તસવીર
ગ્લેશિયર તૂટતાં જ ઋષિગંગા અને NTPC પાવર પ્રોજેક્ટ સૌથી વધારે પ્રભાવિત થયો છે. અહીં સૌથી વધારે લોકોનાં મોત થયાં છે. પ્લેનેટ લેબ્સે NTPC પાવર પ્રોજેક્ટની પાસે ગ્લેશિયર તૂટ્યા પહેલાં અને પછીની સેટેલાઈટ તસવીરો શેર કરવામાં આવી છે. એનાથી ખ્યાલ આવે છે કે આ ઘટના કેટલી ભયાનક છે.

અત્યારસુધીમાં 32 લોકોએ જીવ ગુમાવ્યો
ઉત્તરાખંડ દુર્ઘટનામાં અત્યારસુધી 32 લોકોના મૃતદેહો મળી આવ્યા છે. 206 લોકો ગુમ છે. એમાંથી ચમોલી તપોવનની NTPC ટનલમાં ફસાયેલા 39 લોકોને બચાવવાનો પ્રયત્ન ચાલી રહ્યો છે. બાકી 174 લોકોની હજી સુધી કોઈ માહિતી મળી નથી.

ટનલમાં કાટમાળ કાદવમાં ફેરવાયો
અઢી કિલોમીટર લાંબી NTPC ટનલમાં ITBPના જવાન 120 મીટર સુધી પહોંચી ગયા છે. ટનલમાં પાણી અને કાટમાળ મળીને કાદવ બની ગયો છે, એને કારણે ઓપરેશનમાં મુશ્કેલી આવી રહી છે. ITBPનાં અધિકારી અપર્ણા કુમારે જણાવ્યું હતું કે આખી રાત ટનલમાંથી કાટમાળ હટાવવામાં આવ્યો છે. અત્યારસુધી ટનલમાં ફસાયેલા કોઈપણ મજૂર સાથે સંપર્ક થઈ શક્યો નથી.

શું થયું હતું?
ચમોલીના તપોવનના વિસ્તારમાં રવિવારે સવારે સાડાદસ વાગે ગ્લેશિયર તૂટીને ઋષિગંગામાં પડ્યું હતું. એને કારણે નદીનો સ્તર વધી ગયો હતો. આ જ નદી રૈણી ગામમાં જઈને ધોળીગંગાને મળે છે. ઋષિગંગાનું પાણી ધોળીગંગામાં મળતાં જ ત્યાં પણ પાણીનો સ્તર વધી ગયો હતો અને નદીકિનારે આવેલાં ઘરો પાણીમાં તણાઈ ગયાં હતાં. ત્યાર પછી આસપાસનાં ગામોને પણ ખાલી કરાવવામાં આવ્યાં હતાં.
ઋષિગંગા નદીકિનારે આવેલા રૈણી ગામમાં બનેલો ઋષિગંગા પાવર પ્રોજેક્ટ નષ્ટ થઈ ગયો છે. અહીં જોશીમઠ મલારિયા હાઈવે પર બોર્ડર રોડ ઓર્ગેનાઈઝેશને બનાવેલો બ્રિજ પણ તૂટી ગયો છે. ઋષિગંગાનું પાણી જ્યાં ધોળીગંગાને મળે છે ત્યાં પાણીનું લેવલ વધી ગયું. પાણી NTPC પ્રોજેક્ટમાં ઘૂસી ગયું છે. એને કારણે બે ગામને જોડતો ઝૂલાબ્રિજ પણ તણાઈ ગયો છે.

