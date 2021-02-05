તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

મોતની ટનલમાં જીવનની શોધ:NTPC ટનલમાં 72 કલાકથી રેસ્ક્યૂ ચાલુ, ફસાયેલા 39 વર્કર્સ સામે ઓક્સિજન લેવલ અને હાઇપોથર્મિયાનું જોખમ

દેહરાદૂનએક કલાક પહેલા
ચમોલીના તપોવન દુર્ઘટનાનો આજે ચોથો દિવસ છે. NTPCની ટનલમાં ફસાયેલા 39 વર્કર્સને બચાવવાનો પ્રયાસ ચાલી રહ્યો છે. લગભગ અઢી કિમી લાંબી આ ટનલનો મોટા ભાગનો ભાગ આપત્તિમાં આવેલા કાટમાળથી ભરાયેલો છે. આર્મી, ITBP, NDRF અને SDRFની ટીમ પૂરી શક્તિથી રેસ્ક્યૂમાં લાગી ગઈ છે .એમ છતાં અત્યારસુધી માત્ર 120 મીટર ભાગની સફાઈ થઈ શકી છે.

અમુક મીડિયા રિપોર્ટ્સમાં અધિકારીઓના હવાલાથી કહેવામાં આવી રહ્યું છે કે દિવસથી ટનલમાં ફસાયેલા વર્કર્સ સામે હાઇપોથર્મિયા(શરીરનું તાપમાન સામાન્ય કરતાં ઓછું થઈ જવું) અને ઘટતાં ઓક્સિજન લેવલની સમસ્યા થઈ શકે છે.

ઉત્તરાખંડમાં અત્યારસુધી 32ના મૃતદેહ મળ્યા
ઉત્તરાખંડમાં આપત્તિ પછી રેસ્ક્યૂના ત્રીજા દિવસે એટલે કે મંગળવારે વધુ 6 મૃતદેહ મળ્યા હતા. અત્યારસુધીમાં 32 લોકોના મૃતદેહ મળી ચૂક્યા છે. સરકારના જણાવ્યા પ્રમાણે, દુર્ઘટના પછી 206 લોકો ગુમ થઈ ગયા છે, જેમાંથી 174 લોકોની હાલ પણ કોઈ ભાળ મળી નથી.

સ્થળકેટલા લોકો ગુમ
ઋત્વિક કંપની21
ઋત્વિક કંપનીની સહયોગી94
HCC કંપની3
ઓમ મેટલ21
તપોવન ગામ2
રિંગી ગામ2
ઋષિગંગા કંપની55
કરછો ગામ2
રૈણી ગામ6
કુલ206

* આમાથી 32 લોકોના મૃતદેહ મળ્યા છે, જ્યારે 174 લોકોની અત્યારસુધી કોઈ ભાળ મળી શકી નથી.

ઉત્તરાખંડના નીચાણવાળા વિસ્તારમાં પૂરનું જોખમ નથીઃ ગૃહમંત્રી શાહ
ગૃહમંત્રી અમિત શાહે બુધવારે રાજ્યસભામાં ઉત્તરાખંડ દુર્ઘટના અંગે જણાવ્યું હતું કે રવિવારે સમુદ્ર તટથી લગભગ 5600 મીટરની ઊંચાઈ પર 14 ચો. કિમી ક્ષેત્રનાં ગ્લેશિયર પડ્યાં હતાં. આનાથી ધૌલીગંગા અને ઋષિગંગામાં પૂરની સ્થિતિ થઈ હતી, સાથે જ કહ્યું હતું કે ઉત્તરાખંડ સરકારના જણાવ્યા પ્રમાણે, નીચાણવાળા વિસ્તારમાં હવે પૂરનું જોખમ નથી, પાણીનું લેવલ પણ ઘટી રહ્યું છે. મોટા ભાગના વિસ્તારમાં વીજળીની સપ્લાઈ શરૂ થઈ ગઈ છે, સાથે જ બોર્ડર રોડ ઓર્ગેનાઈઝેશન (BRO)5 ડેમેજ પુલોને રિપેર કરી રહ્યું છે.

