અત્યાર સુધી 45 લાખ લોકોનું વેક્સિનેશન:ભારત સૌથી વધુ 40 લાખ કોરોના વેક્સિન લગાવનાર દેશ બન્યો;જેમાં 10.4% વેક્સિનેશન માત્ર UPમાં

નવી દિલ્હી19 મિનિટ પહેલા
  કॉપી લિંક

ભારતમાં સૌથી વધુ 40 લાખ લોકોને કોરોનાની વેક્સિન લગાવાઈ ચૂકી છે. સાથે જ ભારત આ મામલામાં સૌથી આગળ પડતો દેશ બની ગયો છે. ભારતે આ આંકડો માત્ર 18 દિવસમાં જ હાંસિલ કર્યો છે. આ પહેલા અમેરિકાને 20 દિવસ અને ઈઝરાયેલ-બ્રિટનને આના માટે 39-39 દિવસ લાગ્યા હતા.

સ્વાસ્થ્ય મંત્રાલયના જણાવ્યા પ્રમાણે, ઘણા દેશોએ લગભગ 65 દિવસોથી વેક્સિનેશન પ્રોગ્રામ શરૂ કર્યો છે. ભારતમાં 16 જાન્યુઆરીએ જ આની શરૂઆત કરાઈ. આ વૈશ્વિક મહામારી વિરુદ્ધ લડાઈમાં દેશની મહત્વપૂર્ણ સિદ્ધી છે.

સાથે જ દેશમાં અત્યાર સુધી 44 લાખ 49 હજાર 552 લોકોને વેક્સિનનો પહેલો ડોઝ આપવામાં આવી ચૂક્યો છે. વેક્સિનેશનના મામલામાં ઉત્તરપ્રદેશ ટોપ પર છે. દેશમાં કુલ વેક્સિન લગાવનાર હેલ્થકેર વર્કર્સમાંથી 10.4% માત્ર અહીંયાથી જ છે. ત્યારપછી મહારાષ્ટ્ર(8.2%), મધ્યપ્રદેશ(8%), કર્ણાટક(7.4%) , અને ગુજરાત (7.1%)નો નંબર આવે છે.

માત્ર 0.18% લોકોમાં જ આડઅસર જોવા મળી
સ્વાસ્થ્ય સચિવ રાજેશ ભૂષણે કહ્યું કે, અત્યાર સુધી 44 લાખથી વધુ લોકોને વેક્સિનેટ કરાઈ ચૂક્યાં છે, જેમાં માત્ર 8,563 લોકોમાં જ આડઅસર જોવા મળી છે. આ કુલ વેક્સિનન લગાવી ચૂકેલા લોકોનો 0.18% છે.

સૌથી વધુ વેક્સિનેશન અમેરિકામાં
દુનિયામાં વેક્સિનેશનના મામલામાં અમેરિકા સૌથી ઉપર છે. ત્યાં અત્યાર સુધી કુલ 33.88 મિલિયન(3.3 કરોડ) લોકોને વેક્સિન આપવામાં આવી ચૂકી છે. ત્યારપછી બ્રિટન 10.52 મિલિયન(1.05 કરોડ), ઈઝરાયેલ 5.21 મિલિયન(52.1 લાખ)નો નંબર આવે છે. જર્મની 2.71 મિલિયન(27.1 લાખ) વેક્સિનેશન સાથે પાંચમા નંબર પર છે.

ગુરુવારે 3.10 લાખથી વધુ લોકોને વેક્સિનેટ કરાયા
મંત્રાલયે જણાવ્યું કે, છેલ્લા 24 કલાકમાં 8,041 સેશન્સમાં 3 લાખ 10 હજાર 604 લોકોને વેક્સિનેટ કરાયા છે. અત્યાર સુધી કુલ 84,617 સેશન્સ યોજાયા છે. મંત્રાલયે એવું પણ જણાવ્યું કે, કોરોના વેક્સિન લગાવનાર 55% લોકો 7 રાજ્યોમાંથી છે.

દેશમાં એક્ટિવ કેસ પણ ઘટી રહ્યાં છે
હાલ ભારતમાં કુલ એક્ટિવ કેસની(જેમની સારવાર ચાલી રહી છે) સંખ્યા ઘટીને 1.55 લાખ થઈ ગઈ છે. દેશની હાલની સ્થિતિ એક્ટિવ કેસોની સંખ્યા કુલ સંક્રમિત મામલાના માત્ર 1.44% રહી ગઈ છે. જો કે, નિષ્ણાતોના જણાવ્યા પ્રમાણે, કેસમાં ઘટાડાને વેક્સિનેશન સાથે ન જોડવા જોઈએ. કેન્દ્ર સરકાર હેઠળની દિલ્હીના સફદરગંજ હોસ્પિટલમાં સામુદાયિક ચિકિત્સાના પ્રમુખ જુગલ કિશોરે જણાવ્યું કે, વેક્સિનથી એન્ટીબોડી બનાવવામાં લગભગ 42 દિવસ લાગે છે, જ્યારે વેક્સિનેશન અભિયાનને માત્ર 19 દિવસ થયા છે.

વેક્સિનનો બીજો ડોઝ 13 ફેબ્રુઆરીથી લાગશે
કોરોના વેક્સિનેશન અભિયાન હેઠળ તમામ હેલ્થકેર વર્કર્સને 13 ફેબ્રુઆરીથી વેક્સિનનો બીજો ડોઝ લગાવવામાં આવશે. નીતિ પંચના સભ્ય ડો. વીકે પોલે જણાવ્યું કે, આ ડોઝ માત્ર એમને આપાવમાં આવશે, જેમને વેક્સિનનો પહેલો ડોઝ આપવામાં આવી ચૂક્યો છે.

97% લોકો વેક્સિનેશન પ્રોસેસથી સંતુષ્ટ
સરકાર વેક્સિન લગાવડાવી ચૂકેલા લોકોને SMS કરીને ફીડબેક લઈ રહી છે. અત્યાર સુધી વેક્સિનનો પહેલો ડોઝ લઈ ચૂકેલા 5.12 લોકોએ ફીડબેક આપ્યો છે. જેમાંથી 97%થી વધુ લોકો વેક્સિનેશનની પ્રોસેસથી સંતુષ્ટ છે. જો કે, કેન્દ્ર સરકાર એ લોકોની પ્રતિક્રિયા જાણી રહી છે, જેમને વેક્સિનનો પહેલો ડોઝ લગાવવામાં આવી ચૂક્યો છે.

