બાળકની લાલચમાં હદ પાર કરી:કાનપુરમાં 7 વર્ષની બાળકીની રેપ કરીને હત્યા કરાઈ, નિસંતાન દંપતીએ બાળકીનું કાળજું ખાધું હતું

21 મિનિટ પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
પોલીસે અંકુલ અને તેના મિત્રની ધરપકડ કરી.
  • ઘાટમપુર કોતવાલી જિલ્લાના ભદરસ ગામની ઘટના, દિવાળીની રાત્રે બાળકીની હત્યા થઈ હતી, કાળી મંદિર પાસે મળી હતી લાશ
  • આરોપી દંપતીના ભત્રીજાએ તેના મિત્ર સાથે મળીને દુષ્કર્મ-હત્યા કરીને શરીરનાં ઘણાં અંગ કાઢી લીધાં હતાં

ઉત્તરપ્રદેશના કાનપુરમાં દિવાળીની રાત્રે છ વર્ષની બાળકીની હત્યા મામલે પોલીસે હચમચાવી દે તેવો ઘટસ્ફોટ કર્યો છે. પોલીસે આ મુદ્દે દંપતી સહિત ચાર લોકોની ધરપકડ કરી છે. બાળકીની હત્યા કાળા જાદુ અને તંત્ર-મંત્રનાં ચક્કરમાં થઈ હોવાનું જાણવા મળ્યું છે. દંપતીને કોઈ સંતાન ન હતું, તેથી તેમણે તંત્ર-મંત્રનાં ચક્કરમાં તેમના ભત્રીજા પાસે બાળકીની હત્યા કરાવી હતી.

ભત્રીજાએ તેના એક મિત્ર સાથે મળીને પહેલા બાળકી સાથે દુષ્કર્મ કર્યું અને ત્યાર પછી તેનું ગળું દબાવીને હત્યા કરી હતી. ત્યાર પછી તેમણે બાળકીના શરીરમાંથી લિવર કાઢીને તેનાં કાકા-કાકીને આપી દીધું હતું. કાકા-કાકીએ લિવરનો અમુક હિસ્સો ખાધો હતો અને બાકીનો કૂતરાને ખવડાવી દીધો હતો. હત્યા કરવા માટે કાકા-કાકીએ ભત્રીજાને 500 રૂપિયા આપ્યા હતા અને તેના મિત્રને 1000 રૂપિયા આપ્યા હતા.

પડોશીની દુકાને સામાન લેવા ગઈ હતી બાળકી, પરત જ ના ફરી
SP ગ્રામીણ બૃજેશ શ્રીવાસ્તવે જણાવ્યું હતું કે,ઘાટમપુર પોલીસ સ્ટેશન વિસ્તારના ભદરસ ગામની એક વ્યક્તિની 6 વર્ષની બાળકી દિવાળીમાં શનિવારની સાંજે પડોશીની દુકાને થોડી વસ્તુઓ લેવા ગઈ હતી, પરંતુ ઘરે પાછી ન ફરી. પરિવારજનો રાત્રે બાળકીની ખૂબ તપાસ કરી, પરંતુ પરિણામ ન મળતાં તેમણે પોલીસને જાણ કરી હતી. સવારે કાળી માતાના મંદિર પાસેથી બાળકીની ક્ષત-વિક્ષત હાલમાં મૃતદેહ મળ્યો હતો. શરીર પર કપડાં પણ ન હતાં. બાજુમાં જ લોહીથી લથપથ તેનાં ચંપલ પડ્યાં હતાં.
ઘટનાની પ્રાથમિક તપાસમાં તંત્ર-મંત્રને કારણે બાળકીની હત્યા કરાઈ હોવાનું લાગી રહ્યું છે. એવું એટલા માટે, કારણ કે હત્યા દિવાળીની રાત્રે કરવામાં આવી હતી. આ દિવસે અઘોરી સાધના કરનારા લોકો અનુષ્ઠાન કરતા હોય છે. બીજું એ કે લાશ કાળી મંદિરની પાસેથી મળી છે અને શરીરની અંદરનાં અમુક અંગ પણ ગાયબ હતાં.

તપાસ દરમિયાન પોલીસને મળી માહિતી
તપાસ દરમિયાન પોલીસે માહિતીના આધાર પર ગામના જ અંકુલ અને બિરનની ધરપકડ કરી છે. બંનેની કડક પૂછપરછ કરવામાં આવી હતી. પહેલાં તો બંનેએ પોલીસને ગેરમાર્ગે દોરવાનો પ્રયત્ન કર્યો હતો, પરંતુ અંતે તેઓ હિંમત હારી ગયા અને તેમણે બધી હકીકત પોલીસને કહી દીધી હતી. અંકુલે જણાવ્યું કે કાકા પરશુરામે અમને જણાવ્યું હતું કે તેમણે એક પુસ્તકમાં વાંચ્યું હતું કે જો તેઓ કોઈ બાળકીનું કાળજું (લિવર) તેમની પત્ની સાથે મળીને ખાશે તો તેમને સંતાન પ્રાપ્તિ થશે.

તેથી પરશુરામે અંકુલને અમુક પૈસા આપ્યા હતા. હત્યા કરતાં પહેલાં અંકુલે તેના એક ખાસ મિત્ર સાથે મળીને ખૂબ દારૂ પણ પીધો હતો અને ત્યાર પછી પડોશમાં રહેતી બાળકીને ફટાકડા અપાવવાની લાલચ આપીને ઘરની બહાર લઈ ગયો હતો. ત્યાર પછી તેણે બાળકીને જંગલમાં લઈ જઈને તેની સાથે દુષ્કર્મ કર્યું હતું અને તેની ગળું દબાવીને હત્યા કરી દીધી હતી. ત્યાર પછી તેમણે બાળકીનું પેટ કાપીને અંદરથી બધાં અંગ કાઢી દીધાં હતાં અને એ પરશુરામને આપી દીધાં હતાં. અંકુલે જણાવ્યું હતું કે કાકા પરશુરામે પત્ની સાથે બેસીને બાળકીનું કાળજું ખાધું હતું અને બાકીનાં અંગ કૂતરાને આપી દીધાં હતાં. આ કામ માટે કાકાએ મને રૂ. 500 અને મારા મિત્રને 1000 રૂપિયા આપ્યા હતા.

સંતાનની લાલચમાં કાળજું લાવવા ભત્રીજાને તૈયાર કર્યો
SP ગ્રામીણ બૃજેશ શ્રીવાસ્તવે જણાવ્યું હતું કે તે જ ગામમાં રહેતા પરશુરામના લગ્ન 1999માં થયા હતા, પરંતુ તેમને કોઈ સંતાન ન હતું. બાળકની લાલચમાં તેમણે તેમના ભત્રીજા અંકુલને કોઈ બાળકીનું કાળજું લાવવા માટે તૈયાર કર્યો હતો. ઘટનાની સમગ્ર માહિતી પરશુરામ અને તેની પત્નીને હતી. બંનેની ધરપકડ કરી લેવામાં આવી છે. હવે બંનેની કડક રીતે પૂછપરછ કરવામાં આવી રહી છે. અંકુલ અને વીરન કુરીલની ધરપકડ કરીને તેમને જેલ મોકલવામાં આવ્યા છે.

