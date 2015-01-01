તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

  Up Bulandshahr Rape Case News Today Update Refuses To Compromise, Breaks Into House, Burns Minor Alive, Dies In Delhi

બુલંદશહેરમાં રેપ પીડિતાનું મોત:સમાધાન કરવાનો ઇનકાર કર્યો તો ઘરમાં ઘૂસીને સગીરને જીવતી સળગાવી, દિલ્હીમાં દમ તોડ્યો

બુલંદશહેરએક કલાક પહેલા
બુલંદશહેરમાં 24 કલાકની અંદર ગેંગરેપ પીડિતાના મોતનો આ બીજો કેસ છે. સોમવારે અનૂપશહર કોતવાલી વિસ્તારમાં એક ગેંગરેપ પીડિતાએ ફાંસી લગાવી હતી.

ઉત્તર પ્રદેશના બુલંદશહેરમાં એક સનસનાટીભર્યો મામલો સામે આવ્યો છે. આરોપ છે કે એક સગીર યુવતીએ અહીં ગેંગરેપનો મામલો થાળે પાડવાનો ઇનકાર કરવાને કારણે તેને જીવતી સળગાવી દેવામાં આવી હતી. આખો મામલો જહાંગીરાબાદ કોતવાલી વિસ્તારના એક ગામનો છે. અહીં રહેતી 14 વર્ષીય બળાત્કારની પીડિતા મંગળવારે સવારે શંકાસ્પદ સંજોગોમાં તેના ઘરે સળગી ગઈ હતી. પરિવારે આરોપ લગાવ્યો છે કે બળાત્કાર કરનાર યુવકના કાકા તેમના પર સમાધાન કરવા માટે દબાણ કરી રહ્યા હતા. ના પાડતાં કાકા સવારે પત્ની સાથે ઘરે આવ્યા હતા અને યુવતીને આગ ચાંપી દીધી હતી. પોલીસ કેસની તપાસ કરી રહી છે. સગીરને જિલ્લા હોસ્પિટલથી દિલ્હી રિફર કરાઈ હતી, જ્યાં તેનું મોત નીપજ્યું હતું.

15 ઓગસ્ટે કેસ રજીસ્ટર કર્યો હતો, આરોપી હજી જેલમાં છે
પીડિતાએ 15 ઓગસ્ટ, 2020ના રોજ કેસ રજીસ્ટર કર્યો હતો. આક્ષેપ કરવામાં આવ્યો હતો કે તે 14 ઓગસ્ટની સાંજે ગામની બહાર જામફળના બાગમાં ગઈ હતી. જ્યાંથી તે ગુમ થઈ ગઈ હતી. બીજા દિવસે 15 ઓગસ્ટના રોજ શેરડીના ખેતરમાં બેભાન અવસ્થામાં મળી હતી. આ કેસમાં પોલીસે આરોપી હરિચંદની ધરપકડ કરી જેલમાં મોકલ્યો હતો. હાલ આરોપી જેલમાં છે.

કાકા અને કાકી સહિત 7 સામે એફઆઈઆર, 2ની ધરપકડ
આ કેસમાં જહાંગીરાબાદ પોલીસે આરોપી કાકા અને કાકી સહિત સાત આરોપીઓ વિરુદ્ધ આઈપીસીની કલમ 1147, 506, 452, 307 અને એસસી / એસટી એક્ટ હેઠળ એફઆઈઆર નોંધી છે. તે જ સમયે, આરોપી બનવારી અને બીર સિંહની ધરપકડ કરવામાં આવી છે.

પોલીસનું કહેવું છે કે, યુવતીએ આત્મહત્યા કરી છે
એસએસપી સંતોષકુમાર સિંહે કહ્યું કે, તેમની ફરિયાદ પાછી ખેંચવા માટેનું દબાણ કરવા પર બળાત્કાર પીડિતાએ આત્મહત્યા કરવાનો પ્રયાસ કર્યો હતો, તેનું દિલ્હીની સફદરજંગ હોસ્પિટલમાં નિધન થયું હતું. આ મામલે તપાસ ચાલુ છે. બે આરોપીની ધરપકડ કરવામાં આવી છે.

24 કલાકની અંદર બીજી ગેંગરેપ પીડિતાએ જીવ ગુમાવ્યો
બુલંદશહેરમાં 24 કલાકમાં ગેંગરેપ પીડિતાના મોતનો આ બીજો કેસ છે. અગાઉ અનૂપશહર કોતવાલી વિસ્તારમાં એલએલબીની સ્ટુડન્ટે ન્યાય ન મળતાં સોમવારે સાંજે ગળેફાંસો ખાઇને આપઘાત કર્યો હતો. સ્યૂસાઈડ નોટમાં પોલીસ પર આરોપ લગાવ્યો હતો કે તેમણે ગેંગરેપના આરોપીઓ સામે કાર્યવાહી કરી નથી, પરંતુ કોઈ પુરાવા નથી હોવાનો દાવો કરીને અંતિમ અહેવાલ મુક્યો હતો.

