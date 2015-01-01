તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Divya BhaskarDownload ios app - Divya Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Gujarati News
  • National
  • Two 'Choudhurys' Were Decided, Nitish Created Confusion From The Third Choudhury, JDU Is Likely To Retain Important Ministries

Adsથી પરેશાન છો? Ads વગર સમાચાર વાંચવા ઈન્સ્ટોલ કરો દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર એપ

ત્રણ ચૌધરીના વિશ્વાસ પર નીતિશ:બે 'ચૌધરી' તો નક્કી હતા, ત્રીજા ચૌધરીથી નીતિશે મૂંઝવણભરી સ્થિતિ સર્જી, JDU મહત્વના મંત્રાલયો પોતાની પાસે રાખે તેવી શક્યતા

પટનાએક કલાક પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક

બે ચૌધરી તો નક્કી જ હતા-વિજય કુમાર ચૌધરી અને અશોક ચૌધરી. ત્રીજા મેવાલાલ ચૌધરીનું નામ મંત્રીમંડળની પહેલી યાદીમાં આપી નીતિશ કુમારે જાણે મૂંઝવણભરી સ્થિતિનું સર્જન કર્યું છે. મેવાલાલ પર વર્ષ 2010માં ભ્રષ્ટાચારના આરોપ લાગ્યા હતા. આ આરોપને લીધે પોતાની ખુરશી પણ ગુમાવવી પડી હતી. હવે નવી સરકારના શપથ ગ્રહણમાં JDU મોટા વિભાગો પોતાની પાસે રાખે તે લગભગ નક્કી છે.

શપથ બાદ નીતિશ કેબિનેટની પહેલી બેઠકમાં વિભાગોની વહેચણી થશે. અત્યારે વિભાગોની વહેચણી ભલે ન થઈ હોય, પણ નીતિશની બિલકુલ નજીકની બે ખુરશી પર બેસાડવામાં આવ્યા બાદ હવે સ્પષ્ટ થઈ ગયુ છે કે તારકિશોર પ્રસાદ અને રેણુ દેવી તમામ વિરોધ વચ્ચે નાયબ મુખ્યમંત્રી હશે.
(આ પણ વાંચોઃ બે જનાદેશનું અંતર:ચાર જમાત આગળ વધ્યું બિહારમાં ડેપ્યુટી CMનું પદ, સૌથી ઓછા ભણેલા તેજસ્વી હતા, આઠમુ પાસ)

ચાર મોટા વિભાગો પર JDUની નજર
JDUએ ત્રણ ચૌધરી ઉપરાંત સૌથી અનુભવી બિજેંદ્ર યાદવને પહેલી યાદીમાં લાવી ચાર મોટા વિભાગ પર પોતાનો દાવો રજૂ કર્યો છે. આ ઉપરાંત VIPના અધ્યક્ષ મુકેશ સહની અને HAM સુપ્રીમો જીતન રામ માંઝીના દિકરા સંતોષ માંઝી પણ ઓછા મહત્વના વિભાગોથી સંતોષ કરી લે તેવી શક્યતા નહીંવત છે.

આ સંજોગોમાં નીતિશ પછી બીજા નંબર પર શપથ લેનારા મંત્રીમંડળનો નવો ચહેરો તારકિશોર પ્રસાદને સિવાય પહેલી યાદીમાં ભાજપના ફક્ત મંગલ પાંડે અને અમરેન્દ્ર પ્રતાપ સિંહનું નામ છે. ભાજપના મંગલ પાંડેને ફરી એક વખત સ્વાસ્થ્ય વિભાગ અને JDUના વિજેન્દ્ર યાદવને ઉર્જા વિભાગ મળી શકે છે. ગેરરીતિનો વિવાદ ભલે રહ્યો હોય પણ JDUના મેવાલાલ ચૌધરી કૃષિ મંત્રાલયનો કાર્યભાર મેળવે તો તેમા કોઈ આશ્ચર્ય નહીં થાય.

(આ પણ વાંચોઃનીતીશના CM બનવાની કહાની:સતત 2 ચૂંટણી હાર્યા તો રાજકારણ છોડવા માગતા હતા નીતીશ; અટલજીના કહેવા પર પહેલીવાર મુખ્યમંત્રી બન્યા)

કોને કયુ મંત્રાલય મળે તેવી શક્યતા

  • ગૃહ મંત્રાલય મુખ્યમંત્રી પોતાની પાસે જ રાખતા રહ્યા છે તો એવી આશા છે કે આ વખતે પણ તેઓ આ વિભાગ પોતાની પાસે રાખશે.
  • અશોક ચૌધરીને શિક્ષણ વિભાગ અને વિજયકુમાર ચૌધરીને નાણાં મંત્રાલય મળી શકે છે.
  • પથ નિર્માણ અને ઉત્પાદન-શરાબ પ્રતિબંધ તથા ભવન નિર્માણ વિભાગ પૈકી બે મુકેશ સહની અને સંતોષ માંઝીને આપવામાં આવી શકે છે.
  • ભાજપના મહિલા નાયબ મુખ્યમંત્રીને કલા-સંસ્કૃતિ વિભાગ મળી શકે છે.
  • તારકિશોર પ્રસાદને કલ્યાણ મંત્રાલય મળે તેવી શક્યતા છે. બન્ને પક્ષોના અન્ય મંત્રીઓના વિભાગોને લઈ હજુ સ્થિતિ સ્પષ્ટ નથી.
એપ ખોલો
વીડિયોવધુ જુઓઅમદાવાદમાં લગ્ન સમારોહમાં હુક્કા બાર-ફાયરિંગનો વીડિયો વાયરલ થતા બાપુનગર પોલીસે 10 આરોપીઓની અટકાયત કરી, તલવાર-બંદૂક જપ્ત કરી - અમદાવાદ - Divya Bhaskar

આજનું રાશિફળ

મેષ
Rashi - મેષ|Aries - Divya Bhaskar
મેષ|Aries

પોઝિટિવઃ- આજે પારિવારિક તથા સામાજિક બધા કાર્યો યોજનાબદ્ધ તથા અનુશાસિત રીતે પૂર્ણ થશે. લોકો સાથે ઓળખાણ વધશે, જે તમારા માટે ફાયદાકારક સાબિત થશે. કોઇ ધાર્મિક યાત્રા પમ સંપન્ન થઇ શકે છે. નેગેટિવઃ- પરંત...

વધુ વાંચો

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

ફીડબેક આપો