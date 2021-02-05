તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

  • The Young Women Were Married To Young Men From Bamair Jaisalmer, Stuck There Without Getting A Visa; A One year old Child Will Return Home Without The Mother's Company

અજીબ કિસ્સો:લગ્ન બાદ વિઝા ન મળતા પાકિસ્તાની દુલ્હન ભારત ન આવી શકી, બે વર્ષ બાદ તેના પુત્રને વિઝા મળ્યા પણ તેને ન મળ્યા; અન્ય બે દુલ્હન પણ બે વર્ષ બાદ ભારત આવશે

જોધપુર15 મિનિટ પહેલા
જેસલમેરમાં રહેતા વિક્રમસિંહ 2 વર્ષ અગાઉ પાકિસ્તાનમાં જાન લઈને ગયા હતા - Divya Bhaskar
  • વર્ષ 2019ની જાન્યુઆરી અને એપ્રિલમાં પાકિસ્તાની યુવતીઓના લગ્ન થયા હતા
  • માતાને વિઝા નહીં મળતા એક વર્ષનો દિકરો તેની માતા વગર ભારત આવશે

પાકિસ્તાનની 2 યુવતીઓનું તેમના પતિને મળવાનું સપનું આખરે સોમવારે સાકાર થવા જઈ રહ્યું છે. આ યુવતીઓના 2 વર્ષ પહેલા લગ્ન થયા હતા, પરંતુ વિઝા ન મળી શકતા બન્ને યુવતીઓ પાકિસ્તાનમાં જ અટકી ગઈ હતી. જ્યારે બાડમેર અને જેસલમરમાં વસવાટ કરતા તેમના પતિ પરત ફર્યાં હતા. અલબત ત્રીજી દુલ્હનને હજુ વિઝા મળી શક્યા નથી. નવાઈની વાત એ છે કે તેના દૂધપીતા બાળકને વિઝા આપવામાં આવ્યા છે. આ સંજોગોમાં આ બાળક તેની માતાના સાથ વગર જ ભારત આવી રહ્યું છે.

તેવામાં આજે આંતરરાષ્ટ્રીય મહિલા દિવસના સારા અવસરે આ બન્ને યુવતીઓ પોતાના સાસરે જઈ રહી છે. લગ્નના 2 વર્ષના લાંબા અંતરાળ પછી બન્ને યુવતીઓને લેવા માટે તેમના પરિવારજનો હર્ષોલ્લાસ સાથે અટારી-વાઘા બોર્ડર પર આવી પહોંચ્યા છે. લગ્ન થયા બાદ બે વર્ષ સુધી રાહ જોયા બાદ આંતરરાષ્ટ્રીય મહિલા દિવસ નિમિત્તે સાસરે આવી રહેલી બન્ને વહુઓને લેવા પરિવાર અટારી-વાધા બોર્ડર પર પહોંચી છે.

હકીકતમાં રાજસ્થાનના સરહદી વિસ્તારોમાં વસતા લોકો આજે પણ પાકિસ્તાનમાં વસતા લોકો સાથે લગ્ન પ્રસંગના સંબંધ ધરાવે છે. જેસલમેર જિલ્લામાં રહેતા બેઈયા ગામના નેપાલસિંહની સગાઈ પાકિસ્તાનના સિંધ પ્રાંતમાં થયા હતા. થાર એક્સપ્રેસમાં જાન કઈ તેઓ પાકિસ્તાન ગયા હતા. નેપાળ સિંહના લગ્ન 26 જાન્યુઆરી 2019ના રોજ થયા હતા.

પ્રતિકાત્મક તસવીર
બન્ને દેશોના સંબંધોમાં ખટાશ આવતા દુલ્હનને વિઝા મળ્યા ન હતા
આવી જ રીતે, બાડમેર જિલ્લાના ગિરાબ ક્ષેત્રમાં રહેતા મહેન્દ્રસિંહ પણ એપ્રિલ 2019માં જાન લઈ પાકિસ્તાન ગયા હતા.પણ ત્યારબાદ ભારત-પાકિસ્તાનના સંબંધોમાં ખટાશ આવી ગઈ. પાકિસ્તાને પણ બન્ને દેશ વચ્ચે ચાલતી થાર એક્સપ્રેસ પણ બંધ કરી દીધી.

જેના પગલે ભારત દેશના મૂળ વતની એવા બન્ને વરરાજાઓએ તેમના સાસરામાં જ 3-4 મહિના સુધી રોકાઈ જવું પડ્યું હતું. કારણકે તેમને આશા હતી કે, થોડા સમય બાદ સંબંધ સામાન્ય થઈ જશે અને પછી તેમની પત્નીઓને વિઝા અપાવીને તેઓ તેમની સાથે વતન તરફ પ્રયાણ કરશે. પરંતુ બન્ને દેશોના સંબંધોમાં સુધારો નહી આવતા દુલ્હનો ભારતના વિઝા ન મળ્યા અને તેમની પત્નિઓ ત્યાં જ રોકાઈ ગઈ હતી.

ત્રીજી મહિલાને વિઝા ન મળ્યા
તેમની પત્નિઓને વિઝા ન મળતા વરરાજાઓ તેમને લીધા વગર જ પોતાના દેશ પાછા ફર્યા હતા. આજે આંતરરાષ્ટ્રીય મહિલા દિવસ નિમિત્તે 2 વર્ષ પછી 8 માર્ચના રોજ પાકિસ્તાનની નવવધૂઓ વાઘા બોર્ડરથી ભારત પરત ફરશે. ત્યાં વળી ત્રીજી મહિલાને એટલે કે વિક્રમસિંહની પત્નિને હજુ સુધી વિઝા મળી શક્યા નથી. પરંતુ તેના એક વર્ષના પુત્ર રાજવીરને વિઝા મળી જતા તે બાળક તેની નાની મોર કંવરની સાથે પિતા વિક્રમસિંહના વતને પાછો ફરશે.

પ્રતિકાત્મક તસવીર
મહિલાનું સાચુ ઘર તો તેનું સાસરુઃ કૈલાશ ચૌધરી
બાડમેર અને જેસલમેરના સાંસદ અને કેન્દ્રીય કૃષિ રાજ્યમંત્રી કૈલાશ ચૌધરીએ કહ્યું કે, મહિલાનું સાચુ ઘર તો તેનું સાસરુ હોય છે. આજે આ મહિલાઓ બાડમેર અને જેસલમેરની વહુ બનીને પોતાના સાસરે કંકુના પગલા માંડશે. આ ઘટનાને લઈને તેમણે વધુમાં જણાવ્યું કે, તેઓ છેલ્લા ઘણા મહિનાઓથી મહિલાઓને વતન પાછા લાવવાના સતત પ્રયાસો કરી રહ્યા હતા, આજે આંતરરાષ્ટ્રીય મહિલા દિવસ નિમિત્તે પ્રસંગે દુલ્હનો વાધા બોર્ડરથી ભારત પરત ફરશે.

