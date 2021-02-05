તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

  • Gujarati News
  • National
  • The Woman Kicked Her One year old Daughter In The Foot, Kicking Her 4 year old Daughter In The Mouth; Husband Kept Making Videos

ઝઘડો પતિ સાથે, ગુસ્સો દીકરીઓ પર:મહિલાએ એક વર્ષની દીકરીને પગથી કચડી, 4 વર્ષની દીકરીના મોઢા પર લાત મારી; પતિ વીડિયો બનાવતો રહ્યો

બીના40 મિનિટ પહેલા
  • પતિએ સોશિયલ મીડિયામાં વીડિયો વાયરલ કર્યો, જે બાદ પોલીસ સ્ટેશને જઈને પત્નીની ફરિયાદ કરી.

મધ્યપ્રદેશના બીનામાં પતિ સાથે થયેલા ઝઘડા બાદ મહિલાએ પોતાની માસૂમ દીકરીઓ પર ગુસ્સો ઉતાર્યો. તેને પોતાની એક વર્ષની દીકરીને જમીન પર સુવડાવીને પગથી કચડી, તો 4 વર્ષની દીકરીના મોઢા પર પાટું માર્યું. તો બીજી તરફ મહિલાનો પતિ દીકરીઓને બચાવવાને બદલે વીડિયો બનાવતો હતો. એટલું જ નહીં, સોશિયલ મીડિયામાં આ વીડિયો શેર કર્યા બાદ તેને પત્ની વિરૂદ્ધ પોલીસમાં ફરિયાદ પણ કરી દિધી.

વાયરલ વીડિયો અને પતિની ફરિયાદ પર શુક્રવારે બપોરે પોલીસે બીનાના બમ્હૌરી કલાં ગામ પહોંચી. પોલીસે જણાવ્યું કે મહિલાનું નામ જ્યંતિ બાઈ છે અને તેમના પતિનું નામ મોહન કુશવાહા છે. બંને વચ્ચે વારંવાર ઝઘડો થતો હતો. સમજાવટ પછી પતિ-પત્નીએ વધુ ઝઘડો નહીં કરવા પર સહમતી સાધી હતી. પરિવારે પણ લખીને આપ્યું કે તેઓ આ મામલે તેઓ કોઈ જ કાયદાકીય કાર્યવાહી નથી ઈચ્છતા.

બાળકીઓ પર ગુસ્સો ઉતારતી માતાએ વીડિયોમાં શું કહ્યું?
વીડીયોને જુઓ તો ખ્યાલ આવે કે મહિલાએ એક વર્ષની બાળકીને ખોળામાંથી ઉતારીને જમીન પર સુવડાવી અને તેની ઉપર પગ રાખી દિધો. બાજુમાં જ બોટલથી દૂધ પીતી 4 વર્ષની બાળકીને પાસે બોલાવીને તેના મોઢા પર પણ લાત મારી. જે બાદ તે વીડિયો બનાવી રહેલા પતિને કંઈક કહેતા નજરે પડે છે. વીડિયોને જોઈને લાગે છે કે માતા બાળકીઓને નુકસાન પહોંચાડવા માગતી ન હતી, પરંતુ પતિને પોતાનો ગુસ્સો દેખાડવા માટે તેને આવી રીત અપનાવી હતી.

વીડિયોમાંથી લેવામાં આવેલો સ્નેપ, જેમાં મહિલા 4 વર્ષની દીકરીના મોઢા પર લાત મારી રહી છે.
વીડિયોમાંથી લેવામાં આવેલો સ્નેપ, જેમાં મહિલા 4 વર્ષની દીકરીના મોઢા પર લાત મારી રહી છે.

પત્નીએ કહ્યું- પરિવાર અને બાળકો પર ધ્યાન નથી આપતો પતિ
બીનાના ટીઆઈ કમલ નિગવાલે જણાવ્યું કે મોહન કુશવાહાના ભાઈજી અને ભાઈ હત્યા પછી એક કેસમાં ખુરઇ જેલમાં બંધ છે. મોહન તેમના જામીન માટેના પ્રયાસો કરી રહ્યો છે. પત્ની જયંતિનું કહેવું છે કે મોહન તેના કારણે ઘર-પરિવાર અને બાળકો પર ધ્યાન જ નથી આપતો.

બીનાના એડિશનલ એસપી બીના વિક્રમ સિંહે જણાવ્યું કે પતિએ જ પત્ની વિરૂદ્ધ પોલીસ સ્ટેશનમાં ફરિયાદ કરી હતી. તેને ડર હતો કે પત્ની ગુસ્સામાં દીકરીઓને નુકસાન ન કરી બેસે. જો કે હવે બંનેએ લખીને જણાવ્યું કે હવે તેઓ લડાઈ-ઝઘડો કે બાળકો સાથે મારપીટ નહીં કરે.

