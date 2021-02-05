તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

  The Results Of The First Lok Sabha Elections Came, Congress Won 364 Seats; During The Campaign, Pandit Nehru Traveled 40,000 Km

ઈતિહાસમાં આજે:પ્રથમ લોકસભા ચૂંટણીના પરિણામો આવ્યા, કોંગ્રેસે 364 સીટો જીતી; પ્રચાર દરમિયાન પંડિત નહેરૂએ 40000 કિમીની મુસાફરી કરી હતી

એક કલાક પહેલા
વર્ષ 1950. ભારત ગણતંત્ર બની ચૂક્યું હતું. ગણતંત્રના એક દિવસ અગાઉ ચૂંટણી પંચની પણ રચના થઈ ગઈ. પ્રથમ ચૂંટણી કમિશનર નિયુક્ત થયા સુકુમાર સેન. એ સમયે પંડિત જવાહરલાલ નહેરૂ દેશના વડાપ્રધાન હતા, પરંતુ તેમને જનતાએ ચૂંટ્યા નહોતા. સવાલ અહીંથી શરૂ થયો કે દેશ ગણતંત્ર તો બની ગયો, હવે લોકતંત્ર ક્યાં સુધીમાં બનશે? પંડિત નહેરૂ 1951ની શરૂઆતમાં જ ચૂંટણી ઈચ્છતા હતા, પરંતુ એ સમયે એટલી ઝડપથી ચૂંટણી કરાવવી કોઈ પડકારથી કમ નહોતું.

એ સમયે દેશની વસતી 36 કરોડની આસપાસ હતી, જેમાંથી 17 કરોડથી વધુ વોટર્સ હતા. તારીખોનું એલાન થયું. 25 ઓક્ટોબર, 1951થી દેશમાં પ્રથમ સામાન્ય ચૂંટણીની પ્રક્રિયા શરૂ થઈ. એ સમયે લગભગ 4500 સીટો માટે ચૂંટણી થવાની હતી. તેમાંથી 489 લોકસભા અને બાકી વિધાનસભાઓની સીટો હતી.

વોટિંગ માટે 22400 પોલિંગ બૂથ બનાવવામાં આવ્યા. એ સમયે 10.59 કરોડથી વધુ લોકોએ વોટ આપ્યા. તેના પછી આજના જ દિવસે 1952માં લોકસભા ચૂંટણીના પરિણામો આવવાના શરૂ થયા. આ એ સમય હતો, જ્યારે લોકોની જીભ પર કોંગ્રેસનું જ નામ રહેતું હતું. તેની અસર પરિણામો પર પણ દેખાઈ. કોંગ્રેસે 364 સીટો જીતી. તેને 46% વોટ મળ્યા હતા. કોંગ્રેસ પછી બીજી સૌથી મોટી પાર્ટી હતી કમ્યુનિસ્ટ પાર્ટી ઓફ ઈન્ડિયા એટલે કે CPI, જેણે 16 સીટો જીતી હતી.

કોંગ્રેસ તરફથી જવાહરલાલ નહેરૂ જ સૌથી મોટા સ્ટાર પ્રચારક હતા. તેમણે એ સમયે 40000 કિમીની સફર કરીને લગભગ સાડા ત્રણ કરોડ લોકોને સંબોધિત કર્યા હતા. એ સમયે અનેક વિપક્ષી પાર્ટીઓ પણ હતી, પરંતુ નહેરૂ અને કોંગ્રેસની સામે ટકવું તેમના માટે પણ પડકારરૂપ હતું.

પ્રથમ સામાન્ય ચૂંટણીમાં 45% મતદાન થયું હતું.
પ્રથમ સામાન્ય ચૂંટણીમાં 45% મતદાન થયું હતું.

દરેક પાર્ટી માટે અલગ બેલેટ બોક્સ
પ્રથમ ચૂંટણી સમયે 80%થી વધુ વસતી અભણ હતી અથવા ઓછી શિક્ષિત હતી. એવામાં લોકોને ચૂંટણીનું મહત્વ સમજાવવું જ ખુદમાં એક મોટો પડકાર હતો. આથી ચૂંટણી પંચે દરેક ઉમેદવાર અને પાર્ટી માટે અલગ-અલગ ચૂંટણી ચિહ્નની વ્યવસ્થા કરી. દરેક પાર્ટી માટે અલગ બેલેટ બોક્સ બનાવવામાં આવ્યા, જેના પર તેમના ચૂંટણી ચિહ્ન બનાવી દેવામાં આવ્યા હતા. તેમના માટે લોખંડના 2.12 કરોડથી વધુ બેલેટ બોક્સ તૈયાર કરવામાં આવ્યા હતા. પ્રથમ સામાન્ય ચૂંટણીની પ્રક્રિયા 21 ફેબ્રુઆરી 1952 સુધી ચાલી હતી. તેના પછી 17 એપ્રિલ 1952ના રોજ પ્રથમ લોકસભાની રચના થઈ.

માઈક ટાઈસન બળાત્કારના દોષિત બન્યો
બોક્સિંગના સૌથી સફળ ખેલાડીઓમાં સામેલ માઈક ટાઈસનને આજના જ દિવસે બળાત્કારના દોષિત ગણવામાં આવ્યો હતો. 1991માં માઈક ટાઈસનની 18 વર્ષીય ડેસિરી વોશિંગ્ટન સાથે બળાત્કારના આરોપમાં ધરપકડ કરાઈ હતી. 26 જાન્યુઆરી 1992થી ટ્રાયલ શરૂ થઈ અને 10 ફેબ્રુઆરી 1992ના રોજ ઈન્ડિયાનાપોલિસની કોર્ટે તેમને બળાત્કારનો દોષિત ઠેરવ્યો. 26 માર્ચ, 1992ના રોજ તેને 6 વર્ષની સજા ફટકારાઈ. જેલમાં રહીને તેણે સારા કામ કર્યા. તેથી તેને ત્રણ વર્ષમાં જ મુક્ત કરી દેવાયો. માઈક ટાઈસને 19 વર્ષની વયથી બોક્સિંગ શરૂ કરી દીધું હતું.

ભારત અને દુનિયામાં 10 ફેબ્રુઆરીની મહત્વપૂર્ણ ઘટનાઓ આ પ્રકારે છેઃ

  • 2009ઃ શાસ્ત્રીય ગાયક પંડિત ભીમસેન જોશીને ભારત રત્નથી સન્માનિત કરાયા.
  • 1996ઃ આઈબીએમના સુપર કમ્પ્યુટર Deep Blueએ શતરંજમાં ગેરી કાસ્પારોવને હરાવ્યા. ગેરી કાસ્પારોવ ચેસમાં વર્લ્ડ ચેમ્પિયન રહ્યા છે.
  • 1992ઃ આંદામાન નિકોબાર આઈસલેન્ડને વિદેશી પર્યટકો માટે ખુલ્લુ મુકાયું.
  • 1979ઃ ઈટાનગરને અરૂણાચલ પ્રદેશની રાજધાની બનાવાયું.
  • 1970ઃ મશહૂર હિન્દી કવિ કુમાર વિશ્વાસનો જન્મ થયો.
  • 1929ઃ જેઆરડી ટાટા પાયલટ લાયસન્સ મેળવનારા પ્રથમ ભારતીય બન્યા.
  • 1879ઃ અમેરિકાના કેલિફોર્નિયા થિયેટરમાં પ્રથમવાર રોશની માટે વીજળીનો ઉપયોગ કરવામાં આવ્યો.
  • 1818ઃ અંગ્રેજો અને મરાઠાઓ વચ્ચે ત્રીજું અને અંતિમ યુદ્ધ રામપુરમાં લડાયું.
