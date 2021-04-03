તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

  • Gujarati News
  • National
  The Prosecutor Said Avoid The Case Until The Offline Hearing Begins; "So Let's Close This Court," Said Justice Ramana

સુપ્રીમકોર્ટ:વકીલે કહ્યું - કેસને ઓફલાઈન સુનાવણી શરૂ થવા સુધી ટાળી દો; વિફરેલા જસ્ટિસ રમણાએ કહ્યું - તો આ કોર્ટને જ બંધ કરી દઈએ છીએ

નવી દિલ્હીએક કલાક પહેલાલેખક: પવન કુમાર
સુપ્રીમના જજ સંજય કિશન કૌલે વકીલને કહ્યું - તમે ઈન્ટરનેટ બગાડી રહ્યાં છો. - Divya Bhaskar
સુપ્રીમના જજ સંજય કિશન કૌલે વકીલને કહ્યું - તમે ઈન્ટરનેટ બગાડી રહ્યાં છો.
  • જજે કહ્યું - અમે શા માટે સવારે ઊઠીએ અને તૈયાર થઇ સુનાવણી કરીએ

કોરોના કાળમાં સુપ્રીમકોર્ટ સહિત તમામ કોર્ટની સુનાવણી ઓનલાઈન ચાલી રહી છે. જોકે વકીલ ઓફલાઈન(કોર્ટમાં હાજરી) સુનાવણીની માગ કરી રહ્યાં છે. ગુરુવારે એક વકીલે જસ્ટિસ એન.વી.રમણાની બેન્ચ સમક્ષ એવી માગ કરી કે તે ગુસ્સે થઈ ગયા. વકીલે આગ્રહ કર્યો કે તેમના કેસને કોર્ટની ઓફલાઇન સુનાવણી શરૂ થવા સુધી ટાળવામાં આવે. આટલું સાંભળતા જ જસ્ટિસ રમણાએ ગુસ્સામાં કહ્યું કે તો પછી અમે આ કોર્ટને જ બંધ કરી દઈએ. કેમ વહેલા સવારે ઊઠીએ અને પછી તૈયાર થઇને કેસની ઓનલાઈન સુનાવણી કરીએ?

જસ્ટિસ રમણાએ કહ્યું કે કોર્ટમાં આવનાર દરેક કેસને માર્ચ સુધી ટાળી દઈએ. તમે તમારા કેસની સુનાવણી ટાળવા પર ભાર કેમ મૂકી રહ્યા છો? અમે તો કેસને સાંભળવા અને વકીલ ખુદ દલીલો કરવા હાજર છે. વકીલે સ્પષ્ટતા કરતા કહ્યું કે હું એવું કહેવા માગતો નહોતો. તેના પછી જસ્ટિસ રમણાએ કેસની સુનાવણી ટાળવાનો આગ્રહ ફગાવી દીધો.

લૉનો વિદ્યાર્થી ગુનો કરી ટ્રેનિંગ લઈ રહ્યો છે...
સુપ્રીમકોર્ટમાં અજીબોગરીબ પ્રકારના કેસ આવતા હોય છે. વકીલો પણ પોતાના અસીલોને મુક્તિ અપાવવા માટે જાતજાતની દલીલ કરતા હોય છે. આવો જ એક કેસ ગુરુવારે સુપ્રીમકોર્ટમાં આવ્યો હતો. સુપ્રીમકોર્ટમાં હત્યાના કેસમાં જામીન અંગે સુનાવણી ચાલી રહી હતી. વકીલે દલીલ કરી કે મારા અસીલને જામીન આપો. તે લૉનો વિદ્યાર્થી છે. જસ્ટિસ સૂર્યકાંતે હળવી ટકોર કરતાં કહ્યું કે લાગે છે કે કાયદાને સારી રીતે સમજે છે. પોતે અપરાધ કરી તેની ટ્રેનિંગ લઈ રહ્યો છે. કટાક્ષમાં કહેવાયેલી આ વાત પછી જજે આરોપીના જામીન ફગાવી દીધા હતા.

સુપ્રીમના જજ સંજય કિશન કૌલે વકીલને કહ્યું - તમે ઈન્ટરનેટ બગાડી રહ્યાં છો...
અહીં એક અન્ય કેસમાં જસ્ટિસ સંજય કિશન કૌલના વડપણ હેઠળની બેન્ચ સામે એક રસપ્રદ કેસ સામે આવ્યો. ફેસબુક ઈન્ડિયાના ઉપાધ્યક્ષને નોટિસ મોકલવા સંબંધિત કેસમાં સુનાવણી દરમિયાન જસ્ટિસ કૌલે વકીલ અભિષેક મનુ સિંઘવીને કહ્યું કે તમે અમારું ઈન્ટરનેટ બગાડી રહ્યો છો. કાલ સુધીમાં આ સમસ્યા મારી સાથે હતી, આજે જસ્ટિસ માહેશ્વરી સાથે થઈ રહી છે. તેના પર સિંઘવીએ કહ્યું કે મી લૉર્ડ, અમે તો સામાન્ય માણસ છીએ. તમે લુટિયન ઝોનથી છો. લુટિયન ઝોનમાં થતી કોઈપણ ઘટના માટે સામાન્ય વ્યક્તિને કેવી રીતે જવાબદાર ઠેરવી શકાય? તેમના જવાબ પર બધા જજ હસવા લાગ્યા.

