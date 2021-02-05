તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

રાજ્યસભામાં કંગના-કિસાનની ચર્ચા:સંજય રાઉતના સરકાર પર પ્રહાર- અર્નબ અને કંગના દેશપ્રેમી, હક માટે લડતા ખેડૂતો દેશદ્રોહી

રાજ્યસભામાં રાષ્ટ્રપતિના અભિભાષણ પર ચર્ચા દરમિયાન શુક્રવારે શિવસેના સાંસદ સંજય રાઉતે અર્નબ ગોસ્વામી અને કંગના રાણાવત વિશે કટાક્ષ કર્યો હતો. રાઉતે કહ્યું હતું કે દેશ પ્રેમી કોણ છે આપણા દેશમાં...અર્નબ ગોસ્વામી, જેના કારણે મહારાષ્ટ્રમાં એક નિર્દોષ વ્યક્તિએ આત્મહત્યા કરી લીધી...કંગના, આ દેશપ્રેમી છે, પરંતુ પોતાના હક માટે લડતા ખેડૂતો દેશદ્રોહી છે.

રાઉતે કહ્યું- અર્નબ તમારા શરણમાં છે
શિવસેના સાંસદે વધુમાં અર્નબ ગોસ્વામીની વાત કરતાં કહ્યું, જેણે ઓફિશિયલ સિક્રેટ કોડ તોડીને બાલાકોટ સ્ટ્રાઈક વિશે પહેલા જ જણાવી દીધું, તે તમારી એટલે કે કેન્દ્ર સરકારની શરણમાં છે. તેને તમારું પ્રોટેક્શન છે. આ નેશનલ સિક્યોરિટીનો મુદ્દો છે. તમે એ વિશે વાત નથી કરતા.

સરકારને સવાલ કરનારા દેશદ્રોહી ગણાય છે
રાઉતે એવું પણ કહ્યું હતું કે કાલે ધર્મેન્દ્ર પ્રધાનજી બોલી રહ્યા હતા અને વારંવાર અમારી બાજુ કટાક્ષ કરતા હતા કે સાચુ બોલો તો મોક્ષ પ્રાપ્તિ થશે, પરંતુ આજે દેશમાં એવી સ્થિતિ છે કે સાચું બોલનારને ગદ્દાર કહેવામાં આવે છે. જે સરકારને સવાલ પૂછશે તેને દેશદ્રોહી કહેવામાં આવશે.

પત્રકારો, લેખકો પર સરકાર દેશદ્રોહીનો કેસ દાખલ કરી રહી છે
રાઉતે કહ્યું, ગૃહમાં અમારા સભ્ય છે સંજય સિંહ, તેમના પર દેશદ્રોહનો કેસ છે. રાજદીપ સરદેસાઈ પ્રખ્યાત પત્રકાર છે, તેમના પર દેશદ્રોહનો કેસ છે. સિંધુ બોર્ડર પર રિપોર્ટિંગ કરતા પત્રકારો અને લેખકો પર દેશદ્રોહનો કેસ દાખલ કરી દેવામાં આવે છે.

બહુમતી અહંકારથી નહીં, સર્વસંમતિથી ચાલે છે
રાઉતે કહ્યું હતું કે લાગે છે કાયદા IPCની દરેક કલમ પૂરી થઈ ગઈ છે, તેથી હવે માત્ર દેશદ્રોહની કલમ લગાવવામાં આવે છે. અમે દેશના વડાપ્રધાનનું સન્માન કરીએ છીએ અને કરતાં રહીશું. તેમને ભારે બહુમતી મળી છે, પરંતુ બહુમતી અહંકારથી નહીં, સર્વસંમતિથી ચાલે છે.

200 ખેડૂતો જેલમાં બંધ છે, પરંતુ દીપ સિદ્ધુ ગાયબ છે
26 જાન્યુઆરીએ લાલકિલ્લામાં થયેલા ઉપદ્રવ વિશે સંજય રાઉતે કહ્યું હતું કે ઉપદ્રવમાં સામેલ દીપ સિદ્ધુ કોણ છે, એ વિશે સરકાર કશું જ નથી કહેતી. હજી સુધી તેની ધરપકડ પણ કરવામાં આવી નથી પરંતુ 200થી વધારે ખેડૂતોને તિહાર જેલમાં બંધ કરી દેવામાં આવ્યા છે અને તેમના પર દેશદ્રોહનો કેસ દાખલ કરવામાં આવ્યો છે. 100થી વધારે યુવકો ગુમ છે.

સરકાર માત્ર સફળતા ગણાવી રહી છે, નિષ્ફળતા છુપાવવામાં આવે છે
રાજ્યસભામાં કોંગ્રેસ સાંસદ આનંદ શર્માએ કહ્યું- રાષ્ટ્રપતિએ અભિભાષણમાં મહામારીની સફળતા તો ગણાવી દીધી, પરંતુ લોકડાઉન દરમિયાન લાખો મજૂરો મરી ગયા. ગાડીઓ ક્યાંની ક્યાં જતી રહી. એક બાળક સ્ટેશન પર તેની મરેલી માતા પરથી ઓઢવાનું હટાવે છે. આવી સંવેદનશીલ વાતોનો કોઈ ઉલ્લેખ ન કરાયો.
આ ગૃહમાં જય જવાન, જય કિસાનની વાત કરવામાં આવી. તેમાં જય વિજ્ઞાનની વાત પણ કરવામાં આવી. 20 કરોડ લોકોને વેક્સિન લગાવવાની છે. તેમાં 7 વર્ષ લાગશે. દેશમાં વિજ્ઞાનની શરૂઆત 1950ના દાયકામાં શરૂ થઈ ગઈ હતી. એ સમયે જ ઘણી મહત્ત્વની સંસ્થાઓ બની ગઈ હતી. ભારતમાં પહેલો સેટેલાઈટ 1975માં બની ગયો હતો. એ સમયે વડાંપ્રધાન ઈન્દિરા ગાંધી હતાં. સરકારો તો આવતી-જતી રહે છે અને વિકાસ થતો રહે છે, પરંતુ એવું કહેવું કે દરેક વિકાસ અમારા સમયમાં જ થયો છે એ ખોટી વાત છે.

