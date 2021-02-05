તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

  • The Policeman Who Arrived To Get Corona's Vaccine Laughed As The Nurse Held His Hand

નાગાલેન્ડ:કોરોના વેક્સિન લેવા પહોંચ્યો પોલીસકર્મી, નર્સે હાથ પકડતાં જ હસી પડ્યો

2 કલાક પહેલા

દેશભરમાં કોરોના વેક્સિનેશનનો બીજો તબક્કો ચાલી રહ્યો છે. આ તબક્કાના વેક્સિનેશનમાં નાગલેન્ડનો એક વીડિયો વાઇરલ થયો છે. પાટનગર કોહિમામાં કોરોના વોરિયર એવો પોલીસકર્મી વેક્સિન લેવા માટે આવે છે. વેક્સિનેશન સેન્ટરમાં તે ખુરશી પર બેસે છે, નર્સ જેવી તેનો હાથ પકડે છે કે, તે જોર જોરથી હસવાનું શરૂ કરી દે છે. ઈન્જેક્શનના ડરથી તે સ્થીર બેસી પણ શકતો નથી. નર્સ વારંવાર વેક્સિન આપવાના પ્રયાસ કરે છે પણ પોલીસકર્મી હસવાનું રોકી શકતો નથી. એક નર્સ અને પોલીસકર્મી તેના હાથ અને માથું પકડી રાખે છે, છતાં તે વેક્સિન આપવા દેતો નથી. આ દૃશ્ય જોઈ વેક્સિનેશન સેન્ટર પર ઉપસ્થિત સૌ કોઈ લોકો હસીહસીને લોટપોટ થઈ જાય છે.

