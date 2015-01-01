તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

ભાસ્કર એક્સક્લુઝિવ:નવી સરકારમાં 13 નવા ચેહરા હશે, ઉચ્ચ જાતિના લોકોની ભાગીદારી વધશે; જૂના મંત્રીઓમાંથી 13ને ફરી તક

એક કલાક પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
તારકિશોર સિંહ, શ્રેયસી સિંહ, શાલિની મિશ્રા અને સંજય મયૂખ
  • નવા ગણિતમાં JDU 13 અને ભાજપ 21 મંત્રી હોય શકે છે, 1-1 મંત્રી HAM-VIPના હશે
  • જીતનરામ માંઝીના પુત્ર સંતોષ અને VIPના હારેલ અધ્યક્ષ મુકેશ સહની પહેલી વખત મંત્રી બનશે

નીતિશ સોમવારે 7મી વખત બિહારના સીએમ પદ તરીકે શપથ લેશે. નીતિશ સરકારમાં 13 નવા ચેહરા સામેલ થઈ શકે છે. જેમાં ઉચ્ચ જાતિઓની ભાગીદારી વધી શકે છે. આ ઉપરાંત જૂના મંત્રીમંડળમાં સામેલ રહેલા 13 ધારાસભ્યોને જ મંત્રી બનાવવાનો નિર્ણય લેવાયો છે. જૂના મંત્રીઓમાંથી 8ને નીતિશની સાથે જ શપથ આપવામાં આવી શકે છે.

સૂત્રો દ્વારા મળતી માહિતી મુજબ, સરકારમાં JDUના 7 અને ભાજપના 6 જૂના મંત્રીઓ ઉપરાંત 10 નવા મંત્રીઓ રહેશે તે નક્કી છે. તેઓને સોમવારે શપથ આપવામાં આવે કે 20 નવેમ્બરે પહેલા સંભવિત આગામી કેબિનેટ વિસ્તારમાં.

મંત્રીઓની સંખ્યાને લઈને અડચણ
નીતિશની ગત સરકારમાં મંત્રીઓની જે સંખ્યા હતા, તે હિસાબે JDUના 10 અે ભાજપના 16-17 મંત્રી હોવા જોઈએ, પરંતુ 125 ધારાસભ્યો વચ્ચે 36 વિભાગને વેચવાને લઈને 3.47 ધારાસભ્યો વચ્ચે એક મંત્રી પદ આપવાની સ્થિતિ છે અને તે હિસાબે ભાજપ 21 અને JDU 13 મંત્રીનો દાવો કરી શકે છે. કોઈ પણ સ્થિતિમાં ઓછી સીટને કારણે JDUને નુકસાન છે, તેથી હાલ સંખ્યાને લઈને થોડી અડચણ જોવા મળી રહી છે. તેમ છતા જે નામ આગળ ચાલી રહ્યાં છે, ભાસ્કર તેને સામે લાવી રહ્યું છે...

JDUથી 3ઃ સુનિલ-શાલિની નક્કી, સંજય-લેસીમાં એકની સંભાવના
ભારતીય પોલીસ સેવામાંથી રિટાયર્ડ થયા બાદ સીધા જ JDUમાં એન્ટ્રી કરનારા સુનીલકુમાર પછાત જાતિમાંથી આવે છે અને નવી સરકારમાં તેઓને મંત્રાલય મળશે તે વાત લગભગ નક્કી જ છે. શાલિની મિશ્રાને તેમના પારિવારિક પ્રભાવને લઈને તક મળે તેવી શક્યતા છે. JDUના પ્રવક્તા અને ચૂંટણીમાં સતત મહેનત કરી રહેલા સંજય સિંહનું નામ પણ આ વખતે મંત્રીની યાદીમાં છે, જો કે હજુ તેઓ MLC પણ નથી જે વાત પરેશાની ઊભી કરી શકે છે.

તેમની જ જાતિના લેસી સિંહ આવામાં બાજી મારી શકે છે. લેસી પહેલાં પણ નીતિશ સરકારમાં મંત્રી રહી ચુક્યા છે. JDUના મંત્રી કૃષ્ણનંદન વર્મા, શૈલેષ કુમાર અને રામસેવક સિંહની હારથી ખાલી થયેલી જગ્યા તેમની જાતિના કોઈ ધારાસભ્યને તક મળશે તે પણ નિશ્ચિત છે.

JDUના સંજય સિંહ, સુનીલ કુમાર અને લેસી સિંહ

ભાજપમાં 8: તાર કિશોર, રેણુ, નીતિશ, સમ્રાટ, રજનીશ, હેમ્બ્રમ નિશ્ચિત, નીતિન-મયૂખ અને શ્રેયસી-અમરેન્દ્રમાંથી કોઈ એક
ભાજપને આ વખતે મંત્રી પદ વધુ મળશે. ભાજપ વિધાનમંડળ દળના નેતા બનેલા કટિહારના ધારાસભ્ય તાર કિશોર પ્રસાદ અને ધારાસભ્ય દળના ઉપ નેતા બનેલા રેણુ દેવીનું નામ પાક્કું છે. JDU કોટામાંથી નીતિશ સરકારમાં મંત્રીનો અનુભવ ધરાવનાર નીતિશ મિશ્રાનું નામ નિશ્ચિત માનવામાં આવે છે. ચૂંટણીથી લઈને ભાજપના મંચ પર સમન્વયમાં આગળ રહેલા સમ્રાટ ચૌધરીને મંત્રી પદ મળશે તે વાત પણ નિશ્ચિત છે.

આ ઉપરાંત પહેલી વખત જીતીને આવેલા શૂટિંગ ચેમ્પિયન શ્રેયસી સિંહને પણ મંત્રી પદ મળી શકે છે. જો કે અનુભવી અમરેન્દ્ર પ્રતાપ સિંહને તક મળવાની સ્થિતિમાં તેમનું નામ માત્ર ચર્ચામાં જ રહી શકે છે. મામલો તો નીતિન નવીન અને સંજય મયૂખને લઈને અડચણમાં છે. ભૂમિહાર કોટામાંથી આ વખતે ભાજપ બેગુસરાયના રજનીશ કુમારને તક આપી શકે છે. આ ઉપરાંત આદિવાસી કોટામાંથી નિકી હેમ્બ્રમને પણ ભાજપ મંત્રી બનાવી શકે છે.

ભાજપના સમ્રાટ ચૌધરી, રેણુ દેવી, નીતિશ મિશ્રા, નીતિન નવીન, નિકી હેમ્બ્રમ અને અમરેન્દ્ર પ્રતાપ સિંહ.

VIP-HAMના 1-1: જીતનરામના પુત્ર અને સન ઓફ મલ્લાહનું નામ નિશ્ચિત

પૂર્વ મુખ્યમંત્રી અને HAMના અધ્યક્ષ જીતનરામ માંઝી નાયબ મુખ્યમંત્રી બનશે તેવી શક્યતા ઓછી જોવા મળી રહી છે. ત્યારે તેઓ કોઈ આશામાં ન રહેતા હાલ પોતાના પુત્ર સંતોષ માંઝીનું નામ મંત્રી પદ માટે આગળ વધારી શકે છે. બીજી તરફ પોતાની સીટ ગુમાવનાર ચાર ધારાસભ્યવાળા VIPના અધ્ય મુકેશ સહની MLC કોટામાંથી મંત્રી પદ મેળવે તો કોઈ આશ્ચર્ય નહીં સર્જાય. બંને જ નેતા બે-બે મંત્રી પદ માટે પ્રયાસ કરી રહ્યાં છે, પરંતુ તેની શક્યતા ઓછી જોવા મળી રહી છે.

HAMના સંતોષ માંઝી અને VIPના મુકેશ સહની

જૂના ચેહરાઓમાં 13 નામ લગભગ નિશ્ચિત

JDUBJP
શ્રવણ કુમારડૉ. પ્રેમ કુમાર
અશોક ચૌધરીનંદ કિશોર યાદવ
સંજય ઝામંગલ પાંડે
નીરજ કુમારવિજય કુમાર સિન્હા
બીમા ભારતીરાણા રંધીર સિંહ
મદન સહાનીકૃષ્ણ કુમાર રૂષિ
ખુર્શીદ ફિરોઝ
