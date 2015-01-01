તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

ભાસ્કર એક્સક્લૂઝિવ:બિહારની નવી સરકારમાં 13 નવા ચહેરા હશે, 3થી વધારે ધારાસભ્ય પૈકી એક મંત્રીની ફોર્મ્યુલા

પટના2 મિનિટ પહેલા
તારકિશોર સિંહ, શ્રેયસી સિંહ, શાલિની મિશ્રા અને સંજય મયૂખ
  • નવાં સમીકરણોમાં JDU 13 અને ભાજપ 21 મંત્રી મળી શકે છે, 1-1 મંત્રી HAM-VIPમાંથી હશે
  • જીતનરામ માંઝીના દીકરા સંતોષ અને VIPના હારી ગયેલા અધ્યક્ષ મુકેશ સહની પહેલી વખત મંત્રી બનશે

નીતીશ કુમાર સોમવારે 7મી વખત બિહારના CM તરીકે શપથ લઈ લીધા છે. નીતીશ સરકારમાં 13 નવા ચહેરાનો સમાવેશ થઈ શકે છે. તેમાં અગડી જાતિઓને વધારે પ્રાધન્યતા આપવામાં આવી શકે છે. આ ઉપરાંત જૂના મંત્રીમંડળના 13 ધારાસભ્યને જ મંત્રી બનાવવાનો નિર્ણય કરવામાં આવ્યો છે. જૂના મંત્રીઓ પૈકી 8 મંત્રી નીતીશ કુમાર બાદ શપથ ગ્રહણ કરે તેવી શક્યતા છે.

સૂત્રોના જણાવ્યા પ્રમાણે સરકારમાં JDUના 7 અને ભાજપના 6 જૂના મંત્રી ઉપરાંત 10 નવા મંત્રીને સ્થાન મળે એ લગભગ નક્કી માનવામાં આવે છે. આ નવા મંત્રીઓને આજે શપથ વિધિમાં સામેલ કરવામાં આવી શકે છે અથવા તો 20મી નવેમ્બર અગાઉ સંભવિત પહેલા કેબિનેટ વિસ્તરણમાં સ્થાન મળી શકે છે.
મંત્રીઓની સંખ્યાને લઈ ગતિરોધ યથાવત્
નીતીશકુમારની ગત સરકારમાં મંત્રીઓનું જે સમીકરણ હતું તેને જોતાં JDUના 10 અને ભાજપના 16-17 મંત્રીને સ્થાન મળવું જોઈએ. અલબત્ત, 125 વિધાનસભ્યો વચ્ચે 36 વિભાગોની વહેંચણી અંગે 3.47 ધારાસભ્ય પૈકી એક મંત્રીપદ આપી શકાય એવી સ્થિતિ છે અને એ હિસાબથી ભાજપ 21 અને JDU 13 મંત્રીનો દાવો થઈ શકે છે. કોઈપણ સ્થિતિમાં ઓછી બેઠકોને લીધે JDUને નુકસાન છે, માટે અત્યારે મંત્રીઓની સંખ્યા ગતિરોધનું કારણ બન્યું છે.
(આ પણ વાંચોઃનીતીશના CM બનવાની કહાની:સતત 2 ચૂંટણી હાર્યા તો રાજકારણ છોડવા માગતા હતા નીતીશ; અટલજીના કહેવા પર પહેલીવાર મુખ્યમંત્રી બન્યા)
આમ છતાં જે નામ આગળ ચાલી રહ્યાં છે, ભાસ્કર તેને સામે લાવી રહ્યું છે....

JDUમાંથી 3: સુનીલ-શાલિની નક્કી, સંજય-લેસી પૈકી એકની સંભાવના
ભારતીય પોલીસ સેવામાંથી નિવૃત્ત થયા બાદ સીધા JDUમાં સ્થાન મેળવનાર સુનીલ કુમાર પછાત જાતિમાંથી આવે છે અને નવી સરકારમાં તેમને મંત્રાલય મળી શકે છે. શાલિની મિશ્રાને તેમના પારિવારીક પ્રભુત્વને જોતાં તક મળી શકે છે. JDUના પ્રવક્તા અને ચૂંટણીમાં સતત મહેનત કરી રહેલા સંજય સિંહનું નામ પણ આ વખતે મંત્રીની યાદીમાં છે

આ ઉપરાંત લેસી સિંહ પણ મંત્રીની સ્પર્ધામાં આગળ નીકળી શકે છે. લેસી અગાઉ પણ નીતીશ સરકારમાં મંત્રી રહી ચૂક્યા છે. JDUના મંત્રી કૃષ્ણનંદન વર્મા, શૈલેશકુમાર અને રામસેવક સિંહની હારથી ખાલી થયેલી જગ્યા પર તેમની જાતિના કોઈ ધારાસભ્યને તક મળે તે લગભગ નક્કી માનવામાં આવે છે.

JDUના સંજય સિંહ, સુનીલ કુમાર અને લેસી સિંહ.
ભાજપમાં 8: તારકિશોર, રેણુ, નીતીશ, સમ્રાટ, રજનીશ, હેમ્બ્રમ નક્કી, નીતીશ-મયૂખ અને શ્રેયસી-અમરેંદ્ર પૈકી કોઈ એક

ભાજપને આ વખતે મંત્રીપદ વધારે મળશે અને નામ પણ આ વખતે વધારે યોગ્ય છે. ભાજપ વિધાનમંડળ દળના નેતા બનેલા કટિહાર ધારાસભ્ય તારકિશોર પ્રસાદ અને ધારાસભ્યના પક્ષના ઉપનેતા બની રેણુ દેવીનું નામ નક્કી છે. JDU કોટામાંથી નીતીશ સરકારમાં મંત્રી તરીકે અનુભવ ધરાવતા નીતીશ મિશ્રાનું નામ નક્કી માનવામાં આવે છે. ચૂંટણીથી લઈ ભાજપના મંચો પર સમન્વયમાં આગળ દેખાયેલા સમ્રાટ ચૌધરીને મંત્રીપદ મળે એ પાક્કું છે.

આ ઉપરાંત પ્રથમ વખત જીતીને આવેલ શૂટિંગ ચેમ્પિયન શ્રેયસી સિંહ પણ મંત્રી બનવાની યાદીમાં છે. જોકે અનુભવી અમરેંદ્ર પ્રતાપ સિંહને તક મળવાની સ્થિતિમાં તેમના નામ પર બ્રેક લાગી શકે છે.

ભાજપના સમ્રાટ ચૌધરી, રેણુ દેવી, નીતીશ મિશ્રા, નીતિન નવીન, નિકી હેમ્બ્રમ અને અમરેન્દ્ર પ્રતાપ સિંહ.
VIP-HAMના 1-1: જીતનરામના દીકરા અને સન ઓફ મલ્લાહનાં નામ નક્કી
ભૂતપૂર્વ મંત્રી અને HAMના અધ્યક્ષ જીતનરામ માંઝીએ પોતાને નાયબ મુખ્યમંત્રી બનવાની ઓછી સંભાવના વચ્ચે અત્યારે તો તેમણે તેમના દીકરા સંતોષ માંઝીના નામને મંત્રીપદ માટે રજૂ કર્યું છે. બીજી બાજુ પોતાની બેઠક ગુમાવવા છતાં ચાર ધારાસભ્યો ધરાવતા VIPના અધ્યક્ષ મુકેશ સહની MLC કોટાને લઈ મંત્રીપદ મેળવે તો નવાઈ નહીં. બન્ને નેતા બે-બે મંત્રીપદ માટે પ્રયત્ન કરી રહ્યા છે. જોકે તેની સંભાવના ઓછી દેખાય છે.

HAMના સંતોષ માંઝી અને VIPના મુકેશ સહની.
