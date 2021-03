મધ્યમ વર્ગનો મરો:સરકારે બચત ખાતા, PPF, સિનિયર સિટીઝનની બચતો પરના વ્યાજ દરોમાં ધરખમ ઘટાડો જાહેર કર્યો;1એપ્રિલથી અમલી બનશે

Govt cuts interest rates on small savings wef from April 1



Savings deposit revised from 4% to 3.5%,annually.

PPF rate down from 7.1% to 6.4%,annually.

1 yr time deposit revised from 5.5% to 4.4%,quarterly.

Senior citizen savings schemes rate down from 7.4% to 6.5%,quarterly&paid pic.twitter.com/x05Hko3vho