ભાસ્કર એક્સક્લુઝિવ:MPમાં લવ જેહાદ અટકાવવા માટે ઘડવામાં આવનાર કાયદામાં લવ જેહાદ શબ્દ જ નહીં હોય, કાયદાને આ 10 સવાલ-જવાબથી સમજો

ભોપાલએક કલાક પહેલાલેખક: અનુપ દુબે
  • કૉપી લિંક

લવ જેહાદ જેવી ઘટનામાં કઠોર સજાને લઈ મધ્ય પ્રદેશ સરકાર ધર્મ સ્વાતંત્ર્ય અધિનિયમ 2020 નામનો એક કાયદો રજૂ કરવા જઈ રહી છે.ગૃહમંત્રી નરોત્તમ મિશ્રાએ સ્પષ્ટતા કરી છે કે સરકાર આ માટેનો એક મુસદ્દો તૈયાર કરી ચુકી છે. એટલે કે ડિસેમ્બર-જાન્યુઆરીમાં યોજાનાર વિધાનસભા સત્રમાં તેને મંજૂર કરાવી રાષ્ટ્રપતિને મોકલી આપવામાં આવશે. સંઘ-ભાજપ આ કાયદાની તરફેણમાં છે, જેથી બે-ત્રણ મહિનામાં તે અમલી બની જાય તેવી શક્યતા છે. અલબત અત્રે સ્પષ્ટતા કરવી જરૂરી છે કે આ કોઈ તદ્દન નવો જ કાયદો નથી, પણ તેમાં કેટલાક ફેરફાર સાથે રજૂ કરવામાં આવી રહ્યો છે.

વર્ષ 1968માં પણ આ પ્રકારનો કાયદો બન્યો હતો

મધ્ય પ્રદેશમાં ધર્મ સ્વાતંત્ર્ય અધિનિયમ નામથી વર્ષ 1968માં એક કાયદો બન્યો હતો. સરકાર પાસે કાયદામાં સુધારો કરવાનો વિકલ્પ હતો, પણ તે નવો કાયદો લાવવાની વાત કરી રહી છે. ગૃહમંત્રીએ પણ આ વાતનો પુનરોચ્ચાર કર્યો છે. શિવરાજ સરકારના મંત્રી લવ જેહાદ સામે આ કાયદો બનાવી રહ્યા છે. જોકે લવ જેહાદ શબ્દ કાયદાકીય વ્યાખ્યામાં કેવી રીતે સમાવેશ પામશે તેને લઈ એક મોટો પ્રશ્ન હજુ પણ યથાવત છે.

ભાસ્કરે રિટાયર્ડ સ્પેશિયલ ડીજી શૈલેન્દ્ર શ્રીવાસ્તવ પાસેથી આ મુદ્દે 10 પ્રશ્નથી સમજવાનો પ્રયત્ન કર્યો છે કે નવા કાયદામાં એવું તે શુ હશે કે જે જૂના કાયદામાં ન હતું.

સરકાર નવા કાયદામાં સૌથી મોટો કયો ફેરફાર લાવી રહી છે?
ધર્મ પરિવર્તન અગાઉ કલેક્ટર પાસેથી મંજૂરી મેળવવી જરૂરી બનશે. અગાઉ આ જોગવાઈ ન હતી.

બળજબરીપૂર્વક અથવા છેંતરપિંડીપૂર્વક લગ્ન કરી ધર્મ પરિવર્તનના કેસમાં કોઈ સહયોગી પણ હોય છે તો તેમના માટે શુ જોગવાઈ હશે?
અત્યારે ફક્ત ધર્મ પરિવર્તન કરાવનાર જ આરોપી માનવામાં આવતા હતા. નવા કાયદામાં હવે બળજબરીપૂર્વક અથવા અન્ય પ્રકારના ધર્મ પરિવર્તન કરી લગ્ન કરનારના માતા-પિતા, ભાઈ-બહેન તથા સંબંધિઓ અને અન્ય મદદ કરનારાઓને પણ આરોપી બનાવવામાં આવશે.

શુ નવા કાયદા બાદ અન્ય ધર્મમાં લગ્ન થઈ શકશે નહીં?
નવા કાયદામાં લગ્ન કરવા અથવા ધર્મ પરિવર્તન પર અટકાવ નથી. નવો કાયદો લાલચથી, બળજબરીપૂર્વક, ફોસલાવીને, ડરાવી-ધમકાવી, છેતરપિંડી આચરી કે ખોટું બોલીને લગ્ન કરવાની સામે છે.

આ ફેરફારનું કારણ લવ જેહાદ માનવામાં આવે છે, શું આ શબ્દ કાયદાનો ભાગ હશે?

કાયદામાં આ પ્રકારના શબ્દ વ્યાખ્યામાં નથી. હા, બળજબરી, છેતરપિંડી, ધમકી, પ્રલોભન અને અન્ય પ્રકારના જૂઠાણા ચલાવી લગ્ન કરવા તથા બાદમાં ધર્મ પરિવર્તન કરાવવાની બાબતમાં કેસ દાખલ થઈ શકશે

શું આ ધર્મ વિશેષ પર લાગૂ થશે કે તમામ તે અંતર્ગત આવશે?
ખાસ કરીને ધર્મ પરિવર્તન માટે લગ્ન કરનારા લોકો સામે પગલા ભરવા આ નવો કાયદો લાવવામાં આવી રહ્યો છે. તેમા ધર્મ પરિવર્તન અંગે સ્પષ્ટ ગાઈડલાઈન હશે. તમામ ધર્મના લોકો તે અંતર્ગત આવશે.

શુ ફરિયાદકર્તાને તેનાથી કોઈ રાહત મળશે?
પીડિત લોકો સીધા પોલીસ સ્ટેશનમાં FIR દાખલ કરાવી શકે છે. પોલીસ તાત્કાલિક કાર્યવાહી કરી શકશે.

શું જૂનો કાયદો કમજોર હતો?
જૂના કાયદામાં ગુનો જામીનપાત્ર છે. સજાની જોગવાઈ પણ કડક નથી. નવા કાયદામાં પોલીસ સ્ટેશનને બદલે કોર્ટમાંથી જામીન મળશે.

શું આ પ્રકારના કેસોના આરોપીઓને સજા પણ વધારે થશે?
નવા કાયદામાં બિનજામીનપાત્ર ગુનો હોવાથી 5 વર્ષની સજા થઈ શકે છે. અગાઉ તે 2 વર્ષની હતી. રૂપિયા 10 હજાર સુધી દંડ થઈ શકતો હતો.

શું દેશના અન્ય રાજ્યોમાં પણ આ પ્રકારના કાયદા છે?
મધ્ય પ્રદેશ અગાઉ ઉત્તર પ્રદેશમાં આ કાયદા પર કામ શરૂ થઈ ચુક્યુ છે. જ્યારે હરિયાણામાં આ અંગે વિચારણા ચાલી રહી છે. અન્ય રાજ્યોમાં હજુ જૂનો કાયદો જ છે. ત્યાં પણ માંગ થઈ રહી છે.

શું કાયદો ઘડવામાં અવરોધ સર્જાઈ શકે છે?
હજુ સુધીની સ્થિતિમાં એવું લાગતુ નથી. વિધાનસભામાં મંજૂરી મળ્યા બાદ રાષ્ટ્રપતિની મંજૂરી માટે તે મોકલવામા આવે છે. કાયદો પસાર થવામાં વિશેષ કોઈ અવરોધ સર્જાશે નહીં.

