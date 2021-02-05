તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

Install App
  • Gujarati News
  • National
  • The Government Is Not Increasing Testing; A Month Ago, 7 8 Lakh Tests Were Done On 8 10 Thousand Cases Every Day, Now The Same Number Of Tests Are Done On 18 Thousand Cases

Adsથી પરેશાન છો? Ads વગર સમાચાર વાંચવા ઈન્સ્ટોલ કરો દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર એપ

કોરોના દેશમાં:સરકાર ટેસ્ટિંગમાં વધારો કરી રહી નથી; એક મહિના પહેલાં દરરોજ 8-10 હજાર કેસ પર 7-8 લાખ ટેસ્ટ કરવામાં આવતા હતા; હવે 18 હજાર કેસ પર પણ એટલા જ ટેસ્ટ

એક કલાક પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
  • દેશમાં સતત ત્રીજા દિવસે પણ કોરોનાના કેસનો આંકડો 18 હજારને પાર
  • સંક્રમણના વધતા જતા કેસો હોવા છતાં સરકાર ટેસ્ટિંગમાં વધારો કરતી નથી

દેશમાં કોરોનાના કેસની સંખ્યા સતત વધી રહી છે. રવિવારે 18,650 નવા દર્દી મળી આવ્યા હતા. આ સતત ત્રીજો દિવસ હતો, જ્યારે આંકડો 18 હજારને પાર થઈ ગયો. 14,303 દર્દી સાજા થયા અને 97એ પોતાનો જીવ ગુમાવ્યો. એક્ટિવ કેસની સંખ્યામાં 4246નો વધારો થયો છે. હવે કુલ 1 લાખ 85 હજાર 886 દર્દીની સારવાર કરવામાં આવી રહી છે.

ચિંતાનો વિષય છે કે સંક્રમણના વધતા જતા કેસો હોવા છતાં સરકાર ટેસ્ટિંગમાં વધારો કરી રહી નથી. 8થી 10 ફેબ્રુઆરીની વચ્ચે જ્યારે દરરોજ 8-10 હજાર કેસ આવતા હતા, ત્યારે દરરોજ 6-7 લાખ ટેસ્ટ કરવામાં આવતા હતા. હવે જ્યારે નવા કેસની સંખ્યા બમણી થઈને 18 હજારને પાર થઈ ગઈ છે, ત્યારે પણ દરરોજ 7.50 લાખ સુધી જ ટેસ્ટ કરવામાં આવી રહ્યા છે.

અત્યારસુધીમાં 1.12 કરોડ કેસ નોંધાયા
દેશમાં અત્યારસુધીમાં 1 કરોડ 12 લાખ 29 હજારથી વધુ લોકોને સંક્રમણ લાગ્યું છે, તેમાંથી 1 કરોડ 8 લાખ 80 હજારથી વધુ લોકો સાજા થઇ ચૂક્યા છે. 1 લાખ 57 હજાર 890 દર્દી મૃત્યુ પામ્યા હતા. 1 લાખ 85 હજાર 886 દર્દીની સારવાર ચાલી રહી છે.

આરોગ્યમંત્રીએ કહ્યું- ભારતમાં કોરોના સમાપ્ત થવાની તૈયારીમાં છે
આ દરમિયાન દેશના આરોગ્યમંત્રી ડો.હર્ષવર્ધનનું કહેવું છે કે ભારતમાં કોરોના હવે સમાપ્ત થવાની આરે છે. તેમણે કહ્યું હતું કે આ સ્તરે સફળ થવા માટે આપણે ત્રણ બાબતને સ્વીકારવાની જરૂર છે. વેક્સિનેશન અભિયાનથી રાજકારણને દૂર રાખો, વેક્સિન પાછળના વિજ્ઞાન પર વિશ્વાસ કરો અને નક્કી કરો કે આપણા પોતાના લોકોને સમયસર વેક્સિન લગાવવામાં આવે.

કોરોનાં અપડેટ્સ

  • કોરોનાના વધતા કેસને જોતાં મહારાષ્ટ્ર સરકારે સંભાજીનાગર (ઔરંગાબાદ)માં રાત્રે 9 વાગ્યાથી સવારે 6 વાગ્યા સુધી પ્રતિબંધો લાગુ કરવાનો નિર્ણય લીધો છે. મંત્રી એકનાથ શિંદેએ જણાવ્યું હતું કે આ આદેશ 11 માર્ચથી 4 એપ્રિલ સુધી લાગુ રહેશે. વીકએન્ડ પર અહીં સંપૂર્ણ રીતે લોકડાઉન હશે. આ દરમિયાન સ્કૂલો, કોલેજ અને મેરેજ હૉલ બંધ રહેશે.
  • દેશમાં અત્યારસુધીમાં 240 દર્દીમાં કોરોનાનો નવો સ્ટ્રેન મળી આવ્યો છે. આ સ્ટ્રેન ખૂબ જ ખતરનાક અને ઝડપી ફેલનારો છે. UK, બ્રાઝિલ અને અમેરિકામાં તેથી મુશ્કેલી પડી રહી છે. આ સ્ટ્રેનથી હવે એવા લોકોમાં પણ સંક્રમણ મળી રહ્યું છે જેઓ ક્યારેય વિદેશ ગયા નથી.

6.રાજ્યની પરિસ્થિતિ

1. મહારાષ્ટ્ર
રવિવારે રાજ્યમાં 11,141 લોકોને કોરોનાથી સંક્રમણ લાગ્યું હતું. 6,013 લોકો સ્વસ્થ થયા અને 47 લોકો મૃત્યુ પામ્યા. રાજ્યમાં અત્યારસુધીમાં 22 લાખ 19 હજાર 727 લોકો સંક્રમણની ઝપેટમાં આવી ચૂક્યા છે, આમાંથી 20 લાખ 68 હજાર 44 લોકો સાજા થયા છે, જ્યારે 52,478 દર્દી મૃત્યુ પામ્યા છે. હાલમાં 97,983 દર્દીની સારવાર કરવામાં આવી રહી છે.

2. કેરળ
રાજ્યમાં રવિવારે કોરોનાના 2100 કેસ નોંધાયા હતા. 4039 લોકો સાજા થયા અને 13 લોકો મૃત્યુ પામ્યા હતા. અત્યારસુધીમાં અહીં 10 લાખ 77 હજાર 328 લોકોને સંક્રમણ લાગ્યું છે, એમાં 10 લાખ 31 હજાર 865 લોકો સાજા થઈ ચૂક્યા છે, જ્યારે 4301 દર્દી મૃત્યુ પામ્યા છે. 40863 દર્દી હજી સારવાર હેઠળ છે.

3. મધ્યપ્રદેશ
​​​​​​​રાજ્યમાં રવિવારે કોરોનાના 429 કેસ નોંધાયા હતા. 347 લોકો સાજા થયા અને 3 લોકો મૃત્યુ પામ્યા હતા. અત્યારસુધીમાં અહીં 2 લાખ 64 હજાર 643 લોકોને સંક્રમણ લાગ્યું છે, એમાં 2 લાખ 57 હજાર 166 લોકો સાજા થઈ ચૂક્યા છે, જ્યારે 3871 દર્દી મૃત્યુ પામ્યા છે. 3606 દર્દી હજી સારવાર હેઠળ છે.

4. ગુજરાત
​​​​​​​રવિવારે રાજ્યમાં 575 લોકોને કોરોના સંક્રમણ લાગ્યું હતું. 459 લોકો સાજા થયા અને એકનું મોત નીપજ્યું. અત્યારસુધીમાં 2 લાખ 73 હજાર 386 લોકો સંક્રમણની ઝપેટમાં આવી ચૂક્યા છે, એમાંથી 2 લાખ 65 હજાર 831 લોકો સાજા થઈ ચૂક્યા છે, જ્યારે 4415 દર્દી મૃત્યુ પામ્યા છે. 3,140 દર્દીની સારવાર ચાલી રહી છે.

5. રાજસ્થાન
​​​​​​​રવિવારે રાજ્યમાં 176 લોકોને કોરોના સંક્રમણ લાગ્યું હતું. 124 લોકો સાજા થયા અને એકનું મોત નીપજ્યું. અત્યારસુધીમાં 3 લાખ 21 હજાર 532 લોકો સંક્રમણની ઝપેટમાં આવી ચૂક્યા છે, એમાંથી 3 લાખ 16 હજાર 988 લોકો સાજા થઈ ચૂક્યા છે, જ્યારે 2789 દર્દી મૃત્યુ પામ્યા છે. 1755 દર્દીની સારવાર ચાલી રહી છે.

6. દિલ્હી
રાજધાની દિલ્હીમાં રવિવારે 286 લોકોને સંક્રમણ લાગ્યું હતું. 351 લોકો સાજા થયા અને 2 લોકોના મૃત્યુ થયા હતા. અત્યારસુધીમાં 6 લાખ 41 હજાર 101 લોકો સંક્રમણની ઝપેટમાં આવી ચૂક્યા છે, તેમાં 6 લાખ 28 હજાર 377 લોકો સાજા થઈ ચૂક્યા છે, જ્યારે 10,921 દર્દી મૃત્યુ પામ્યા છે. 1803 દર્દીની સારવાર ચાલી રહી છે.

અન્ય સમાચારો પણ છે...
એપ ખોલો
વીડિયોવધુ જુઓસુરતમાં મહિલાઓ ચલાવે છે પિંક રિક્ષા, ચાર વર્ષમાં 50 જેટલી મહિલાઓ રોજગારી મેળવીને પરિવારનું જીવનધોરણ ઊંચું લાવી, રોજનો રૂ.400નો નફો - સુરત - Divya Bhaskar

આજનું રાશિફળ

મેષ
Rashi - મેષ|Aries - Divya Bhaskar
મેષ|Aries

પોઝિટિવઃ- આજે તમે શાંતિથી તમારું કામ પૂરું કરી શકશો. દરેકનો સાથ મળશે. સરકારી કામમાં સફળતા મળશે. ઘરનાં વૃદ્ધજનોનાં માર્ગદર્શનથી લાભ મળશે. નેગેટિવઃ- મન કન્ટ્રોલમાં રાખો. લોકોની&nb...

વધુ વાંચો

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

ફીડબેક આપો