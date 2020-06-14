Change Cookies Settings
  • Home
  • National

  • The death of actor and cricket fan Sushant Singh Rajput has caused a wave of mourning in the cricket world

ભાવભીની શ્રદ્ધાંજલિ / એક્ટર અને ક્રિકેટ ફેન સુશાંત સિંહ રાજપૂતના અવસાનથી ક્રિકેટ જગતમાં શોકની લહેર

સુશાંત સિંહ રાજપુતે એમએસ ધોનીની બાયોપિકમાં ધોનીની ભૂમિકા ભજવી હતી (ફાઈલ ફોટો)
સુશાંત સિંહ રાજપુતે એમએસ ધોનીની બાયોપિકમાં ધોનીની ભૂમિકા ભજવી હતી (ફાઈલ ફોટો)
X
સુશાંત સિંહ રાજપુતે એમએસ ધોનીની બાયોપિકમાં ધોનીની ભૂમિકા ભજવી હતી (ફાઈલ ફોટો)સુશાંત સિંહ રાજપુતે એમએસ ધોનીની બાયોપિકમાં ધોનીની ભૂમિકા ભજવી હતી (ફાઈલ ફોટો)

દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર

Jun 14, 2020, 04:50 PM IST

બોલિવૂડ એક્ટર સુશાંત સિંહ રાજપૂતે આજે તેમના નિવાસ સ્થાને આત્મહત્યા કરી લીધી,તેમણે ઘર પર ફાંસી લગાવી લીધી છે. સુશાંત સિંહ રાજપૂતે આવું કઠોર પગલું શાં માટે ભરવું પડ્યું તે અંગે હજુ કોઈ નક્કર કારણ સામે આવ્યું નથી.
સુશાંત સિંહ રાજપુત એક બોલીવૂડ એક્ટર હોવા ઉપરાંત ક્રિકેટનો પણ એક બહું મોટો ફેન હતો. તેણે એમએસ ધોનીની બાયોપિકમાં ધોનીની ભૂમિકા ભજવી હતી. સુશાંત સિંહના મોતને લઈ ક્રિકેટ જગતમાં પણ ઘેરા શોકની લાગણી પ્રસરી ગઈ છે. સુરેશ રૈના, કિરણ મોરે, ઈરફાન પઠાણ, રવિચંદ્રન અશ્વિન સહિત અનેક ક્રિકેટરોએ શોક વ્યક્ત કર્યો છે.

રેનાએ ટ્વિટ કરતા કહ્યું કે સુશાંત રાજપુત વિશે સાંભળીને આઘાત લાગ્યો. ધોનીની બાયોપિક માટે તેમણે અમારી સાથે ઘણો સમય વિતાવ્યો હતો. આપણે એક હેન્ડસમ, સ્માઈલિંગ એક્ટરને ગુમાવ્યો છે. ઓમ શાંતિ.  ભૂતપુર્વ ફાસ્ટ બોલર ઈરફાન પઠાણે તાજ હોટેલના જીમમાં સુશાંત સાથેની તેની છેલ્લી મુલાકાતને યાદ કરી હતી. તેણે કેદારનાથ ફિલ્મમાં તેની કામગીરીની પ્રશાંસા કરી હતી.

શિખર ધવને શ્રદ્ધાંજલિ આપતા ટ્વિટ કર્યું કે આ એક આઘાતજનક અને માની ન શકાય તેવી ઘટના છે.

Next Stories

    ની  સંપૂર્ણ વાંચનસામગ્રી