દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર Jun 14, 2020, 04:50 PM IST

બોલિવૂડ એક્ટર સુશાંત સિંહ રાજપૂતે આજે તેમના નિવાસ સ્થાને આત્મહત્યા કરી લીધી,તેમણે ઘર પર ફાંસી લગાવી લીધી છે. સુશાંત સિંહ રાજપૂતે આવું કઠોર પગલું શાં માટે ભરવું પડ્યું તે અંગે હજુ કોઈ નક્કર કારણ સામે આવ્યું નથી.

સુશાંત સિંહ રાજપુત એક બોલીવૂડ એક્ટર હોવા ઉપરાંત ક્રિકેટનો પણ એક બહું મોટો ફેન હતો. તેણે એમએસ ધોનીની બાયોપિકમાં ધોનીની ભૂમિકા ભજવી હતી. સુશાંત સિંહના મોતને લઈ ક્રિકેટ જગતમાં પણ ઘેરા શોકની લાગણી પ્રસરી ગઈ છે. સુરેશ રૈના, કિરણ મોરે, ઈરફાન પઠાણ, રવિચંદ્રન અશ્વિન સહિત અનેક ક્રિકેટરોએ શોક વ્યક્ત કર્યો છે.

રેનાએ ટ્વિટ કરતા કહ્યું કે સુશાંત રાજપુત વિશે સાંભળીને આઘાત લાગ્યો. ધોનીની બાયોપિક માટે તેમણે અમારી સાથે ઘણો સમય વિતાવ્યો હતો. આપણે એક હેન્ડસમ, સ્માઈલિંગ એક્ટરને ગુમાવ્યો છે. ઓમ શાંતિ. ભૂતપુર્વ ફાસ્ટ બોલર ઈરફાન પઠાણે તાજ હોટેલના જીમમાં સુશાંત સાથેની તેની છેલ્લી મુલાકાતને યાદ કરી હતી. તેણે કેદારનાથ ફિલ્મમાં તેની કામગીરીની પ્રશાંસા કરી હતી.

Shocked to hear about Sushant Singh Rajput. Met him several times as he spent time with us for Mahi’s biopic. We’ve lost a handsome, ever smiling actor.

Om Shanti! https://t.co/PF2WSP5262 — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) June 14, 2020

I’m deeply shocked and saddened to hear about the suicide of #SushantSinghRajput my heart goes out for his family — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) June 14, 2020

Omg no no no!!! — Ashwin (During Covid 19)🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) June 14, 2020

It is a shocking moment for me personally, @itsSSR was someone whom I trained for the role as @msdhoni. I don't know how I or anyone who knows him will be able to recover from this shock, gone too soon my friend #SushantSinghRajput #RIPSushant — Kiran More (@JockMore) June 14, 2020

શિખર ધવને શ્રદ્ધાંજલિ આપતા ટ્વિટ કર્યું કે આ એક આઘાતજનક અને માની ન શકાય તેવી ઘટના છે.