  • The Dead Body Of The Gujarati Owner Of Scorpio Found Outside Ambani's House Was Found Dead At Kalava Creek

એન્ટિલિયા કાર કેસમાં મોટો વળાંક:અંબાણીના ઘરની બહાર જિલેટીન ભરેલી સ્કોર્પિયોના ગુજરાતી માલિકનો મૃતદેહ મળ્યો, કલવા ક્રિકમાં કૂદીને આત્મહત્યા કરી હોવાની શંકા

30 મિનિટ પહેલા
પોલીસને મનસુખ હિરેનનો મૃતદેહ એક ગરનાળામાંથી મળ્યો - Divya Bhaskar
પોલીસને મનસુખ હિરેનનો મૃતદેહ એક ગરનાળામાંથી મળ્યો

રિલાયન્સ ઈન્ડસ્ટ્રીઝના ચેરમેન મુકેશ અંબાણીના ઘરે એન્ટિલિયાની બહાર શંકાસ્પદ કાર મળ્યાના કેસમાં એક નવો વળાંક આવી ગયો છે. અધિકારીઓને શુક્રવારે કલાવા ક્રીકથી એક મૃતદેહ મળ્યો છે. સૂત્રોના જણાવ્યા પ્રમાણે, આ તે સ્કોર્પિયો માલિકનો મૃતદેહ છે. જે એન્ટિલિયાની બહાર શંકાસ્પદ રીતે મળી હતી. અધિકારીઓએ જણાવ્યું છે કે, આ મૃતદેહ મનસુખ હીરેનનું છે અને શંકા છે કે, તેમણે સુસાઈડ કર્યું છે. જોકે હજી આ વિશે કોઈ અધિકારીએ કોઈ નિવેદન જાહેર કર્યું નથી.

ગુરુવારે ગુમ થયો હતો મનસુખ
મનસુખ થાણેનો વેપારી અને ક્લાસિક મોટર્સની ફ્રેન્ચાઈઝી ચલાવતો હતો. તે ગુરુવારે ગુમ થયો હતો અને આજે તેનો મૃતદેહ મળ્યો છે. આ દરમિયાન મળેલી માહિતી પ્રમાણે એન્ટિલિયા કેસની તપાસ કરતાં અધિકારી સચીન વાજે અને મનસુખ એકબીજાના સંપર્કમાં હતા. આ વિશે મહારાષ્ટ્રના પૂર્વ મુખ્યમંત્રી દેવેન્દ્ર ફડણવીસે સમગ્રકેસની તપાસ NIAને સોંપવાની માંગણી કરી હતી.

નોંધનીય છે કે, 26 ફેબ્રુઆરીએ એન્ટિલિયાના ઘરની બહાર એક જિલેટની ભરેલી શંકાસ્પદ સ્કોર્પિયો મળી હતી
નોંધનીય છે કે, 26 ફેબ્રુઆરીએ એન્ટિલિયાના ઘરની બહાર એક જિલેટની ભરેલી શંકાસ્પદ સ્કોર્પિયો મળી હતી

અંબાણીના ઘરની બહાર મળી હતી વિસ્ફોટકો ભરેલી SUV
મુકેશ અંબાણીના ઘર એન્ટીલિયાથી લગભગ 200 મીટર દુર એક સંદિગ્ધ SUVમાંથી જિલેટિનની 20 સ્ટીક મળી હતી. SUV પર નકલી નંબર પ્લેટ હતી. CCTV ફુટેજની તપાસમાં પ્રકાશમાં આવ્યું કે એન્ટિલિયાની બહાર કાર 24 ફેબ્રુઆરીની રાતે લગભગ 1 વાગ્યે પાર્ક કરવામાં આવી હતી. આ પહેલા આ કાર 12.30 વાગ્યે રાતે હાજી અલી જંક્શન પહોંચી હતી અને અહીં લગભગ 10 મિનિટ સુધી ઉભી રહી. મળેલી કાર મુંબઈના વિક્રોલી વિસ્તારમાંથી ચોરાઈ ગઈ હતી. તેનો ચેસિસ નંબર બગાડવામાં આવ્યો છે પરંતુ પોલિસે કારના અસલી માલિકની ઓળખ કરી લીધી હતી.
ક્રાઈમ બાન્ચના એક અધિકારીના જણાવ્યા મુજબ કારના માલિક મનસુખ હિરેને જણાવ્યું હતું કે 17 ફેબ્રુઆરીની સાંજે તેઓ થાણેથી ઘરે જઈ રહ્યાં હતા. રસ્તામાં ગાડી બંધ થઈ ગઈ. તેમને ઉતાવળ હતી, આ કારણે ગાડી એરોલી બ્રિજની પાસે રોડના કિનારે ઉભી રાખી દીધી. બીજા દિવસે કાર લેવા ગયા તો તે ન મળી. તેમણે આ અંગેની ફરિયાદ પોલીસને પણ કરી હતી.

આતંકી સંગઠન જૈશ-ઉલ-હિંદે લીધી હતી જવાબદારી
રિલાયન્સ ઈન્ડસ્ટ્રીઝના ચેરમેન મુકેશ અંબાણીના ઘર એન્ટેલિયા બહાર વિસ્ફોટક ભરેલી ગાડી પાર્ક કરવાની જવાબદારી આતંકી સંગઠન જૈશ-ઉલ-હિંદે લીધી હતી. સંગઠને આ સંબંધિત પોસ્ટ સોશિયલ મીડિયા પર મુકી હતી. થોડા દિવસ પહેલાં આ જ સંગઠને દિલ્હીમાં ઈઝરાયલ એમ્બેસી પાસેના બ્લાસ્ટની જવાબદારી પણ લીધી હતી. જોકે મુંબઈ પોલીસે આ દાવાનો ખુલાસો કર્યો નથી. મીડિયા રિપોર્ટ્સમાં આને આતંકી સંગઠનનો પબ્લિસિટી સ્ટંટ માનવામાં આવે છે.

આતંકી સંગઠને પૈસાની પણ ડિમાન્ડ કરી
આતંકી સંગઠને પોતાની પોસ્ટમાં ઈન્ટેલિજન્સ એજન્સીને ચેલેન્જ કરી છે અને પૈસાની ડિમાન્ડ પણ કરી છે. તેમાં લખ્યું છે, આ માત્ર ટ્રેલર છે અને પિક્ચર હજી બાકી છે. રોકી શકો તો રોકી લો. તમે કશું નહતા કરી શક્યા જ્યારે અમે તમારા દિલ્હીમાં હિટ કરી શક્યા હતા. તમે મોસાદ સાથે હાથ મિલાવ્યો, પરંતુ કશું ના થઈ શક્યું. તમને ખબર છે તમારે શું કરવાનું છે. બસ પૈસા ટ્રાન્સફર કરી દો જે તમને પહેલાં પણ કહેવામાં આવ્યું હતું.

આતંકી સંઠનની કરતૂત હોવાની શક્યતા ઓછી
ઘટનાની તપાસ સાથે જોડાયેલા આતંકવાદ નિરોધક ગ્રૂપના એક અધિકારીનું કહેવું છે કે, અત્યાર સુધી તપાસમાં જે પણ પુરાવા મળ્યા છે તેમાં આ કોઈ આતંકવાદ સંગઠનની કરતૂત હોવાની શક્યતા લાગતી નથી.

અમે આને સતત અપડેટ કરી રહ્યા છીએ…

