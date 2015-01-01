તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

મહારાષ્ટ્ર:દીકરીએ જીદ કરી ચાઇનીઝ ટોય કારની, પિતાએ ચાર મહિનાની મહેનતે બનાવી હોમમેડ ટૉય કાર

2 કલાક પહેલા

વીડિયો ડેસ્કઃ એક પિતા માટે દીકરીનો પ્રેમ કેટલો મહત્ત્વનો હોય છે તે આ વીડિયો પરથી સજી શકાય છે. મહારાષ્ટ્રના પીંપણી વિસ્તારમાં રહેતી 6 વર્ષની તંજીલા પરિવાર સાથે મુંબઈના એક મોલમાં ગઈ હતી. ત્યાં તેણે ટૉય કાર જોઈ અને પિતા પાસે તે કાર લેવાની જીદ કરી. 31 વર્ષીય તંજીલાના પિતા જાવેદ શેખે માર્કેટમાં આવી કારની કિંમતની તપાસ કરી તો માર્કેટમાં આવી ટૉય કારની કિંમત 60 હજાર રૂપિયા હતી. કિંમત કરતાં જાવેદને તે ચાઇનીઝ પ્રોડક્ટ હોવાની વાત પસંદ આવી નહીં. પછી દીકરી માટે કાર બનાવવાનું નક્કી કર્યું. તંજીલાની બાળહઠ હતી કે, તેને રોડ પર ચાલતી નરમ સીટ વાળી ઓટોમેટિક ટૉય કાર જ જોઈએ. પણ તેના પિતાએ નક્કી કર્યું કે તે ચાઇનીઝ પ્રોડક્ટ તો નહીં જ ખરીદે અને પોતાની લાડકી તંજીલાને ઉદાસ પણ થવા નહીં દે. આમ ગમે તેમ કરી તંજીલાને મનાવવામાં આવી કે તેની પસંદની કાર તેને આપવામાં આવશે. જાવેદે નક્કી કરી લીધું કે તે તેમની દીકરી માટે ખુદ ટૉય કાર બનાવશે. લગભગ ચાર મહિના પહેલાં કાર પર કામ શરૂ કર્યું. પહેલાં પેપર પર કારનો સ્કેચ તૈયાર કર્યો. જાવેદે કાર માટે દરેક જરૂરી સામાન એકઠો કર્યો. લોકડાઉનનો સમય હોવાથી જાવેદ અને તેમના પિતા પાસે સમય પણ હતો. એટલે તેમણે કાર પર વધુ ફોક્સ કર્યું. તંજીલાના જીદ માટે તેમના પિતા અને દાદાએ તનતોડ મહેનતે કરી. આ કારમાં ટુવ્હીલરનું એન્જિન લગાવવામાં આવ્યું. શૉક ઓબ્ઝર્વર, પાવરફુલ લાઇટ, આરામા દાયક સીટ, બેટરી અને સ્ટેયરિંગ સાથે તૈયાર થઈ ગઈ હોમમેડ ઓટોમેટિક ટોય કાર. દેખાવમાં આ કારની ડિઝાઈન સુંદર વિન્ટેજ કાર જેવી લાગી રહી છે. જાવેદ અને તેમના 55 વર્ષીય પિતા હુસૈન શેખ ચાઇનીઝ પ્રોડક્ટની વિરોધમાં છે. કેમ કે, ચીન સરહદ પર ચીન જે રીતે ઘૂષણખોરીનો પ્રયત્ન કરી રહ્યું છે. તેનાથી વધુ નારાજ છે. મહત્ત્વનું છે કે, જાવેદ ખુદ પોતાનું ઓટોમોબાઇલ રિપેરિંગ ગેરેજ ચલાવે છે. અહીં કાર રિપેરિંગ સાથે કાર પેઇન્ટિંગનું પણ કામ થાય છે. આ કારમાં બાળકોથી લઈ મોટા લોકો સુધી સવારી કરી શકે છે.

