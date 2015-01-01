તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

  • The Bodies Of Dalit Sisters Were Found From A Lake In Fatehpur; One Eye Was Broken, One Ear Was Cut Off

UPમાં ડબલ મર્ડરની આશંકા:ફતેહપુરમાં દલિત બહેનોના મૃતદેહ તળાવમાંથી મળી આવ્યા; એકની બંને આંખો ફોડેલી હતી, એકનો કાન પણ કાપેલો હતો

ફતેહપુરએક કલાક પહેલા
યુપીના ફતેહપુરના તળાવમાં બંને બાળકીના હાથ બાંધેલી હાલતમાં મૃતદેહ મળી આવ્યા, પણ પોલીસ બાળકીઓનાં મૃત્યુનું કારણ તળાવમાં ડૂબી જવાનું જણાવી રહી છે.
ગ્રામજનો સાથે પૂછપરછ કરતી પોલીસ.
બળાત્કારની આશંકા જણાવી તો ભડકી પોલીસ, કાકાની ધરપકડ કરી
ઘટના ઉત્તરપ્રદેશના ફતેહપુરના અસોથર પોલીસ સ્ટેશન વિસ્તારની છે. એસપી પ્રશાંત વર્મા સહિત પોલીસ સ્ટેશનની પોલીસ ફોર્સ સાથે ઘટનાસ્થળે પહોંચી હતી. ઘટનાસ્થળ પર હાજર બાળકીઓના કાકાએ મૃતદેહ જોયા બાદ બળાત્કાર બાદ હત્યાની આશંકા જણાવી ત્યારે પોલીસે તેમના પર ભડકી ઊઠી હતી. તેમની વાતને દબાવવાનો પ્રયત્ન કરવામાં આવ્યો. જ્યારે કાકાએ ના પાડી ત્યારે પોલીસે તેની ધરપકડ કરી હતી. આ પછી જ્યારે પરિવારે પોલીસની કાર્યવાહીનો વિરોધ કર્યો ત્યારે આખું ગામ પોલીસ છાવણીમાં ફેરવાઈ ગયું હતું.

પરિવારના જણાવ્યા મુજબ, સોમવારે સાંજે બંને બહેનો ખેતરમાં ચણાનું સાગ લાવવા માટે ખેતર તરફ ગઈ હતી. મોડી સાંજ સુધી તે ઘરે પરત ન આવી ત્યારે પરિવારે તેની શોધખોળ કરી હતી. મોડી રાત્રે બંનેના મૃતદેહ તળાવમાંથી મળી આવ્યા હતા. માતાએ પણ આશંકા જણાવી હતી- એક પુત્રી પર બળાત્કાર થયો હોવો જોઇએ. જ્યારે બીજી પુત્રીએ વિરોધ કર્યો હશે તો બંનેની આંખો ફોડીને હત્યા કરીને મૃતદેહને તળાવમાં ફેંકી દેવામાં આવ્યા હશે.

પોલીસનો દાવો- પાણીમાં ડૂબી જવાથી મૃત્યુ
SP પ્રશાંત વર્માએ જણાવ્યું હતું કે અસોથર પોલીસ સ્ટેશન વિસ્તારમાં ગામના તળાવમાંથી બે સગીર બાળકીના મૃતદેહ મળી આવ્યા હતા. ગ્રામજનોના જણાવ્યા મુજબ, બંને બાળકીઓ તળાવમાં શિંગોડાં તોડવા માટે આવી હતી, જ્યાં ઊંડા પાણીમાં ડૂબી જવાથી બંનેનાં મૃત્યુ થયાં છે.

