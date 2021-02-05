તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

  Tea Life Was Endangered, Young Men And Women Barely Survived As They Boarded A Moving Train

બિહાર:ચાની લ્હાયમાં જીવ જોખમાયો, ચાલુ ટ્રેને ચઢવા જતાં યુવક-યુવતી માંડ-માંડ બચ્યા

એક કલાક પહેલા

બિહારના રાઉરકેલા રેલવે સ્ટેશન પર એક યુવક અને યુવતીનો ચાની લ્હાયમાં જીવ જોખમાયો હતો. આ સમગ્ર ઘટના CCTV કૅમેરામાં કેદ થઈ ગઈ હતી. CCTV કૅમેરામાં સ્પષ્ટ જોઈ શકાય છે કે, પ્લેટફોર્મ ટ્રેન ઊભી રહેતાં એક યુવક અને બે યુવતી ચા લેવા ઊતરે છે. ચાની દુકાને લાંબી લાઇન હોવાથી મોડું થાય છે અને ટ્રેન ચાલવા લાગે છે. આ દરમિયાન યુવક અને બે યુવતી ટ્રેન ચાલુ ટ્રેને ચઢવા જાય છે. એક યુવતી ટ્રેનમાં ચઢી જાય છે, પણ બીજી યુવતી અને યુવક ટ્રેનમાં ચઢી શકતાં નથી. આ દરમિયાન યુવક પડી જાય છે અને પ્લેટફોર્મ પર ટ્રેન સાથે ઢસડાય છે. આ જોઈ RPF જવાન તરત જ ટ્રેન રોકાવે છે અને યુવક અને યુવતી બંનેને બચાવે છે.

