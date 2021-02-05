તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

  • A Fire Broke Out While Mixing Chemicals At A Fireworks Factory In Virudhnagar; 6 Deaths; 10 Wounded

તમિલનાડુમાં દુર્ઘટના:વિરૂદ્ધનગરની ફટાકડા ફેક્ટરીમાં આગથી 11નાં મોત, 36 ઈજાગ્રસ્ત; કેમિકલ મિક્સ કરવાના સમયે ઘટી દુર્ઘટના

બેંગલુરુ32 મિનિટ પહેલા
આગમાં ફટકડા ફેક્ટરી સંપૂર્ણપણે સળગીને ખાક થઈ ગઈ. દુર્ઘટના શુક્રવારે બપોરે ઘટી, જ્યારે ત્યાં ફટાકડા માટે અનેક કેમિકલને મિક્સ કરીને મસાલો તૈયાર કરવામાં આવી રહ્યો હતો. - Divya Bhaskar
તમિલનાડુના વિરુદ્ધનગરની એક ફટાકડાની ફેક્ટરીમાં શુક્રવારે બપોરે આગ લાગી હતી. દુર્ઘટનામાં 11 લોકોના મોત થયા છે. જ્યારે 36 લોકોને ઈજા થઈ છે. પોલીસના જણાવ્યા મુજબ કેમિકલ મિક્સ કરવા દરમિયાન આગ લાગી. ફાયર બ્રિગેડની 10 ગાડીઓએ આગ પર કાબૂ મેળવ્યો છે. ઈજાગ્રસ્તોને નજીકની હોસ્પિટલમાં લઈ જવામાં આવ્યા છે, જ્યાં કેટલાંક લોકોને સીરીયસ બર્ન ઈન્જરી થઈ છે.

વિરુદ્ધનગરની ફેક્ટરીમાં આગ લાગ્યા બાદ તે કાટમાળમાં ફેરવાઈ ગઈ હતી.
કેન્દ્ર-રાજ્ય સરકારે આર્થિક સહાયની જાહેરાત કરી
આ દુર્ઘટનામાં માર્યા ગયેલા લોકોના પરિવારને પ્રાઈમ મિનિસ્ટર નેશનલ રિલીફ ફંડથી 2-2 લાખ અને ગંભીર રીતે ઘાયલ થયેલા લોકોને 50-50 હજાર રૂપિયાની આર્થિક મદદ આપવાની જાહેરાત કરવામાં આવી છે. તો, તમિલનાડુ સરકારે પણ મૃતકોના પરિવારોને 3-3 લાખ અને ગંભીર રીતે ઘાયલોને 1-1 લાખ રૂપિયાની મદદની વાત કરી છે.

આગમાં ગંભીર રીતે ઘાયલ લોકોને ફાયર બ્રિગેડની રેસ્ક્યૂ ટીમે હોસ્પિટલ પહોંચાડ્યા
મદુરાઈમાં 4 મહિના પહેલાં 5 લોકોના મોત થયા હતા
આ પહેલા ગત ઓક્ટોબરમાં મદુરાઈની એક ફટાકડાની ફેક્ટરીમાં વિસ્ફોટ થયો હતો. તેમાં ત્રણ મહિલા સહિત પાંચ લોકોના મોત થયા હતા. શરૂઆતની તપાસમાં જાણવા મળ્યું હતું કે કેમિકલ મિક્સ કરતી વખતે ઘર્ષણના કારણે આગ લાગી હતી, જેના કારણે સિલસિલાબંધ બ્લાસ્ટ થયા હતા.

