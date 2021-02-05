તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

  • Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case Update; Narcotics Control Bureau Will File Chargesheet In Mumbai Court Today

સુશાંતના મોતમાં ડ્રગ્સ એંગલ:9 મહિના પછી NCBએ 30 હજાર પેજની ચાર્જશીટ ફાઇલ કરી, આ કેસમાં રિયા અને શોવિક સહિત 33 આરોપી

16 મિનિટ પહેલા
  • આ મુખ્ય ચાર્જશીટના ત્રણ મહિના પછી NCB એક સપ્લિમેન્ટરી ચાર્જશીટ પણ કોર્ટમાં રજૂ કરી શકે છે

અભિનેતા સુશાંત સિંહ રાજપૂતના મોતના મામલે ડ્રગ્સ એંગલની તપાસ કરતા નાર્કોટિક્સ કંટ્રોલ બ્યુરો (NCB)એ શુક્રવારે મુંબઈની NDPS કોર્ટમાં ચાર્જશીટ ફાઈલ કરી છે. આ ચાર્જશીટ 30 હજાર પાનાંની છે. ચાર્જશીટમાં સુશાંતની ગર્લફ્રેન્ડ રિયા ચક્રવર્તી, તેના ભાઈ શોવિક સહિત 33 આરોપીનાં નામ છે. 5ને ફરાર ગણાવ્યા છે. આ દસ્તાવેજોમાં એક્ટ્રેસ દીપિકા પાદુકોણ, સારા અલી ખાન અને શ્રદ્ધા કપૂરનાં નિવેદન પણ સામેલ કરવામાં આવ્યાં છે.

ડ્રગ્સ મેળવ્યા અને જપ્ત કરવામાં આવેલાં ઈલેક્ટ્રોનિક્સ ઉપકરણો રિપોર્ટ, ફોરેન્સિક રિપોર્ટ, સાક્ષીનાં નિવેદનના આધાર પર ચાર્જશીટ તૈયાર કરવામાં આવી છે. તેમાં 50 હજાર પેજની ડિજિટલ એવિડન્સ અલગથી છે. ચાર્જશીટમાં અંદાજે 200 સાક્ષીનાં નિવેદનો છે.

આ કેસમાં અત્યારસુધી 33 લોકોની ધરપકડ કરાઈ
આ કેસમાં NCBએ 33 લોકોની ધરપકડ કરી હતી. તેમાં રિયા, તેમના ભાઈ શોવિક સિવાય સુશાંતના મેનેજર સેમ્યુઅલ મીરાંડા, દીપેશ સાવંત અને ઘણા ડ્રેગ પેડલર સામેલ છે. આ કેસમાં મળેલા પુરાવા પછી એક અન્ય કેસમાં NCBએ બોલિવૂડમાં અમુક પ્રખ્યાત એક્ટ્રેસની પણ પૂછપરછ કરી હતી.

સપ્લિમેન્ટરી ચાર્જશીટમાં વધુ મોટાં નામ
સૂત્રોના જણાવ્યા પ્રમાણે, આ મુખ્ય ચાર્જશીટના ત્રણ મહિના પછી NCB એક સપ્લિમેન્ટરી ચાર્જશીટ પણ કોર્ટમાં રજૂ કરી શકે છે, જેમાં ઘણી સેલિબ્રિટીઝનાં નામ હોઈ શકે છે.

સુશાતંનો કેસ NCBના હાથ આ રીતે આવ્યો
સુશાંતના મોતના બે મહિના પછી તેમના પિતાએ પટનામાં કેસ દાખલ કરાવ્યો હતો. આ કેસ સુશાંતની ગર્લફ્રેન્ડ રિયા અને રિયાના પરિવારના સભ્યો સહિત 5 લોકો વિરુદ્ધ હતો. તે દરેક પર સુશાંતના 17 કરોડ રૂપિયા લઈ લેવાનો આરોપ લગાવવામાં આવ્યો હતો. આ પછી રિયાએ સુપ્રીમ કોર્ટથી આ કેસ મુંબઈ ટ્રાન્સફર કરવાની અરજી કરી હતી.

