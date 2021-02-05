તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

  Farmers Protest (Kisan Andolan); Supreme Court Notice To Twitter And Narendra Modi Govt Over Fake News Content

ટ્વિટર પર સખતાઈ:સુપ્રીમ કોર્ટે ટ્વિટરને નોટિસ પાઠવી, કહ્યું- એવી કોઈ રીત કાઢવામાં આવે જેનાથી ફેક અને ભડકાઉ મેસેજને રોકી શકાય

નવી દિલ્હી32 મિનિટ પહેલા
સુપ્રીમ કોર્ટે ટ્વિટર અને ફેસબુક પર ફેક ન્યૂઝ અને ભડકાઉ મેસેજ રોકવાની માગ કરતી એક અરજી પર શુક્રવારે સુનાવણી કરી. કોર્ટે આ મામલામાં કેન્દ્ર સરકાર અને સોશિયલ મીડિયા પ્લેટફોર્મને નોટિસ પાઠવી છે. તેમણે એવી વ્યવસ્થા બનાવવા માટે કહ્યું છે, જેથી આ પ્રકારના સમાચારો અને મેસેજને રોકી શકાય. બોગસ(નકલી) અકાઉન્ટ્સ પર કાર્યવાહી કરવા માટે કહ્યું છે.

નોટિસમાં કેન્દ્ર સરકારને કહેવામાં આવ્યું છે કે આ પ્રતિબંધોને પ્રસ્તાવિત સોશિયલ મીડિયા રેગ્યુલેશનમાં પણ સામેલ કરલામાં આવે. ભાજપના નેતા અને વકીલ વિનીત ગોયેન્કાની જાહેરહિતની અરજી પર ચીફ જસ્ટિસ એસ. એ. બોબડેએ સુનાવણી કરી. અરજદારનું કહેવું છે કે છેલ્લાં થોડાં વર્ષોથી ટ્વિટર અને સોશિયલ મીડિયા દ્વારા દેશને વેચવાના ન્યૂઝ અને મેસેજ ફેલાવવામાં આવી રહ્યા છે. એ દેશની એકતા અને અખંડિતતા માટે જોખમ છે.

સરકારના કહેવા પર 97 ટકા અકાઉન્ટ્સને બ્લોક કરવામાં આવ્યાં
મીડિયા રિપોર્ટ્સના જણાવ્યા મુજબ, લાલકિલ્લા પર થયેલી હિંસા પછી કેન્દ્રના કહેવા પર ટ્વિટરે અત્યારસુધીમાં 97 ટકા અકાઉન્ટ્સને બ્લોક કરી દીધાં છે, જેના દ્વારા ફેક ન્યૂઝ, હેટ હેશટેગ અને ભડકાઉ કન્ટેન્ટ ફેલાવવામાં આવી રહ્યાં છે. સૂત્રોના જણાવ્યા મુજબ, કેન્દ્રએ ટ્વિટરને આવાં 1435 અકાઉન્ટ્સની માહિતી આપી હતી.
એમાંથી 1398 અકાઉન્ટ્સને બ્લોક કરવામાં આવ્યાં છે. એમાંથી 257 અકાઉન્ટ્સ એવાં પણ હતાં, જેના દ્વારા #farmer genocide(ખેડૂત નરસંહાર) જેવા હેશટેગ ચલાવવામાં આવી રહ્યાં હતાં. એમાંથી 220 અકાઉન્ટ્સને ટ્વિટરે બ્લોક કરી દીધાં છે.

કેન્દ્રીય મંત્રીએ આપી હતી ચેતવણી
કેન્દ્રીય ઈલેક્ટ્રોનિક્સ અને IT મંત્રી રવિશંકર પ્રસાદે ગુરુવારે જ રાજ્યસભામાં સોશિયલ મીડિયા પ્લેટફોર્મ ટ્વિટર અને ફેસબુકને સખત શબ્દોમાં ચેતવણી આપી હતી. તેમણે કહ્યું હતું, અમે સોશિયલ મીડિયાનું સન્માન કરીએ છીએ. તેણે સામાન્ય માણસોને તાકાત આપી છે. ડિજિટલ ઈન્ડિયા પ્રોગ્રામમાં પણ સોશિયલ મીડિયાની ભૂમિકા ઘણી મહત્ત્વની છે. જોકે એનાથી ફેક ન્યૂઝ અને હિંસાને પ્રોત્સાહન મળે છે તો અમે કાર્યવાહી કરીશું. પછી એ ટ્વિટર હોય કે બીજા કોઈ અન્ય પ્લેટફોર્મ.

સદનમાં પ્રસાદે વધુમાં કહ્યું હતું કે અમે ટ્વિટર અને બીજી સોશિયલ મીડિયા કંપનીઓને દેશના નિયમ-કાયદાઓની માહિતી આપી દીધી છે. અમે તેમને કહી દીધું છે કે જો ભારતમાં બિઝનેસ કરવો હોય તો અમારા નિયમ-કાયદાને માનવા પડશે. એવું કઈ રીતે બની શકે છે કે કેપિટલ્સ હિલ્સ(અમેરિકાની સંસદ) પર હિંસા માટે બીજા નિયમ અપનાવવામાં આવે અને લાલકિલ્લા પર થયેલી હિંસા માટે અલગ. અલગ-અલગ દેશો માટે અલગ-અલગ પેરામીટર અમને મંજૂર નથી.

