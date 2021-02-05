તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

  Supreme Court Latest News Update; Chief Justice Of India, CJI SA Bobde, Hearing In Rape Case

ચીફ જસ્ટીસનો ખુલાસો:જસ્ટીસ બોબડેએ કહ્યું- કોર્ટે હંમેશા મહિલાઓને સન્માન આપ્યું છે, રેપ મુદ્દે ટિપ્પણીની થઈ રહી છે નિંદા

22 મિનિટ પહેલા
CJI એસએ બોબડેની અધ્યક્ષતા વાળી બેન્ચે કહ્યું- અમે કદી કોઈ રેપના આરોપીને પીડિતા સાથે લગ્ન કરવાનું નથી કહ્યું - Divya Bhaskar
CJI એસએ બોબડેની અધ્યક્ષતા વાળી બેન્ચે કહ્યું- અમે કદી કોઈ રેપના આરોપીને પીડિતા સાથે લગ્ન કરવાનું નથી કહ્યું
  CJIની ટિપ્પણીના વિરોધમાં 4,000થી વધારે મહિલા અધિકારી કાર્યકર્તાઓ અને પ્રોગ્રેસિવ ગ્રૂપ્સે ઓપન લેટર લખ્યો હતો

ચીફ જસ્ટિસ ઓફ ઈન્ડિયા (CJI) જસ્ટિસ એસએ બોબડેએ સોમવારે કહ્યું કે, ઈન્સ્ટિટ્યૂશન અને કોર્ટ તરીકે અમે હંમેશા મહિલાઓને વધારે સન્માન આપ્યું છે. તેમણે રેપના આરોપીને પીડિતા સાથે લગ્ન કરવાની વાત કહી હોવાનો પણ ઈન્કાર કર્યો છે. CJIની અધ્યક્ષતા વાળી બેન્ચે કહ્યું કે, અમે ક્યારેય કોઈ રેપિસ્ટને પીડિતા સાથે લગ્ન કરવાનું નથી કહ્યું. અમે કહ્યું હતું કે, શું તમે લગ્ન કરવાના હતા? આ મુદ્દે અમે જે પણ કહ્યું તે નિવેદનને ખોટી રીતે રજૂ કરવામાં આવ્યું છે.

CJIના રાજીનામાની માંગ
CJIના નિવેદન પછી હોબાળો થઈ ગયો છે. ટિપ્પણીના વિરોધમાં 4,000થી વધારે મહિલા અધિકારી કાર્યકર્તાઓ અને પ્રોગ્રેસિવ ગ્રૂપ્સે ઓપન લેટર લખ્યો હતો. લેટરમાં લખ્યું હતું કે, સુપ્રીમ કોર્ટમાં રેપિસ્ટને પીડિત છોકરી સાથે લગ્ન કરવાનું કહેવામાં અને પરિણીત બળાત્કારને સાચો ગણાવવા માટે CJIએ રાજીનામું આપી દેવું જોઈએ.

તુષાર મહેતાએ CJIને સમર્થન આપ્યું
સોલિસિટર જનરલ તુષાર મહેતાએ કહ્યું કે, કોર્ટના નિવેદનોને સંદર્ભથી બહાર કરીને ખોટી રીતે રજૂ કરવામાં આવ્યા છે. જો નિવેદનોને ખોટી રીતે રજૂ કરવામાં આવશે તો તેનો અર્થ કઈક અલગ જ નીકળશેને.
આ મુદ્દે પીડિતના વકીલે કહ્યું કે, સંસ્થાને કલંકિત કરવાનો પ્રયત્ન કરતા લોકો સામે કડક પગલાં લેવાની જરૂર છે. આ વિશે CJIએ કહ્યું કે, અમારી પ્રતિષ્ઠા હંમેશા બાર એસોસિયેશનના હાથમાં છે. હવે આ મુદ્દે આગામી સુનાવણી 12 માર્ચે થવાની છે.

14 વર્ષની રેપ પીડિતાએ દાખલ કરી હતી અરજી
હકીકતકમાં 26 સપ્તાહની પ્રેગ્નેન્ટ 14 વર્ષની રેપ પીડિતાએ સુપ્રીમ કોર્ટમાં ગર્ભપાતની અરજી કરી હતી. તેની ગયા સપ્તાહમાં સુપ્રીમ કોર્ટમાં 3 જજની અધ્યક્ષતાવાળી બેન્ચમાં સુનાવણી કરવામાં આવી હતી. CJIની અધ્યક્ષતા વાળી એક બેન્ચે હરિયાણા સરકારને મેડિકલ રિપોર્ટ આપવા કહ્યું હતું. જેથી તે તપાસી શકાય કે, આ 14 વર્ષની બાળકીની તબિયત માટે ઠીક છે કે નહીં. ત્યારપછી કોર્ટમાં આગામી સુનાવણી 8 માર્ચે રાખવામાં આવી હતી.

આરોપીએ કરી હતી જામીન અરજી
આ મુદ્દે આરોપીએ જામીન અરજી કરી હતી. ગયા સપ્તાહે કોર્ટમાં સુનાવણી દરમિયાન કોર્ટે આરોપીની ધરપકડ પર ચાર સપ્તાહનો પ્રતિબંધ લગાવી દીધો હતો. આરોપી એક સરકારી કર્મચારી છે. જે મહારાષ્ટ્ર રાજ્ય વીજળી ઉત્પાદન કંપની લિમિટેડમાં ટેક્નિશિયન છે. આરોપીનો તર્ક હતો કે, જો તેની ધરપકડ કરવામાં આવશે તો તેની નોકરી જતી રહેશે.
બીજી બાજુ સુપ્રીમ કોર્ટે કહ્યું હતું કે, તમારે આ વાત છોકરી સાથે છેડતી અને રેપ પહેલાં વિચારવાની જરૂર હતી. તમને ખબર છે કે, તમે સરકારી કર્મચારી છો. અમે તેમને લગ્ન કરવા માટે મજબૂર નથી કરતાં, જો તમે લગ્ન કરો તો અમને જાણ કરજો. નહીં તો તમે એવું કહેશો કે અમે તમને લગ્ન માટે મજબૂર કરી રહ્યા છીએ.

