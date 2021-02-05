તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

  • Supreme Court Hearing Amazon Prime Video India Head Aparna Purohit Case Update On Web Series Tandav Controversy

તાંડવ કોન્ટ્રોવર્સી:સુપ્રીમ કોર્ટનો આદેશ- એમેઝોન ઈન્ડિયાની હેડની ધરપકડ નહીં કરાય, કહ્યું- OTT માટેની સરકારની ગાઈડલાઈનમાં દમ નથી

એક કલાક પહેલા

વેબ સીરીઝ તાંડવ સાથે જોડાયેલા વિવાદમાં સુપ્રીમ કોર્ટે એમેઝોન પ્રાઈમ વીડિયોના ઈન્ડિયા હેડ અપર્ણા પુરોહિતની ધરપકડને પ્રોટેક્શન આપવામાં આવ્યું છે. એટલે કે પોલીસ તેમની ધરપકડ કરી શકશે નહીં. તે સાથે જ કોર્ટે અપર્ણાને કહ્યું છે કે, તેઓ તપાસમાં સહયોગ કરે.

તાંડવમાં વિવાદિત સીન્સ વિશે લખનઉમાં નોંધાયેલી ફરિયાદમાં પણ અપર્ણાનું નામ છે. તે વિરુદ્ધ તેમણે અલાહાબાદ હાઈકોર્ટમાં જામીન અરજી આપી હતી. જેને હાઈકોર્ટે નકારી દીધી હતી. ત્યારપછી તેમણે સુપ્રીમ કોર્ટમાં અરજી દાખલ કરી હતી. કોર્ટે શુક્રવારે અપર્ણાને પ્રોટેક્શન આપીને તેમની અરજી પર ઉત્તર પ્રદેશ સરકાર પાસે જવાબ માંગ્યો હતો.

કોર્ટે કેન્દ્ર સરકારને કહ્યું- OTT પર ગાઈડલાઈન નહીં કાયદો બનવો જોઈએ
સુપ્રીમ કોર્ટે ઓવર ધી ટોપ એટલે કે OTT પ્લેટઉફોર્મ્સના રેગ્યુલેશન માટે કેન્દ્ર સરકારની નવી ગાઈડલાઈન સામે પણ નારાજગી વ્યક્ત કરી છે. કોર્ટે શુક્રવારે કહ્યું છે કે, આ ગાઈડલાઈનમાં કોઈ દમ નથી. કારણકે તેમાં કેસ ચલાવવાની કોઈ જોગવાઈ નથી. તે સાથે જ કહ્યું છે કે, OTT પ્લેટફર્મને કંટ્રોલમાં કરવા માટે ગાઈડલાઈન નહીં, કાયદો બનાવવો જોઈએ.
આ મુદ્દે સરકાર તરફથી રજૂ સોલિસિટર જનરલ તુષાર મહેતાએ કહ્યું કે, સરકાર યોગ્ય પગલાં લેવાનું વિચારી રહી છે. તેસાથે જ કહ્યું કે, ડિજિટલ પ્લેટફોર્મ્સ પર કોણ પણ રેગ્યુલેશન વિશે કોર્ટેને જાણ કરવામાં આવશે.

કોર્ટે સરકાર પાસે માંગી હતી ગાઈડલાઈન
તાંડવ મુદ્દે સુનાવણી કરતાં સુપ્રીમ કોર્ટે ગુરુવારે કહ્યું હતું કે, OTT પ્લેટફર્મ પર જે પણ કન્ટેન્ટ દર્શાવવામાં આવે છે તેની સ્ક્રિનિંગ થવી જોઈએ. કારણકે અમુક પ્લેટફોર્મ્સ પર તો પોનોગ્રાફી પણ બતાવવામાં આવે છે. સુપ્રીમ કોર્ટે કેન્દ્ર સરકારને સોશિયલ મીડિયા અને ઓનલાઈન સ્ટ્રીમિંગ પ્લેટફોર્મ્સને રેગ્યુલેટ કરવા માટે બનાવવામાં આવેલી નવી ગાઈડલાઈન સોંપવાનું કહ્યું હતું.

એમેઝોન પર જાન્યુઆરીમાં રિલીઝ થઈ હતી તાંડવ
સૈફ અલી ખાન, મોહમ્મહ જીશાન અયુબ અને ડિમ્પલ કાપડિયા સ્ટારર તાંડવ વેબ સિરીઝ જાન્યુઆરીમાં એમેઝોન પ્રાઈમ વીડિયો પર રિલીઝ થઈ હતી. સિરીઝના ઘણા સીન્સને લઈને વિવાદ ઊભો થયો હતો. એમાં હિન્દુ દેવી-દેવતાઓનું અપમાન, પોલીસની ખોટી છબિ દર્શાવવા અને વડાપ્રધાન જેવા બંધારણીય પદની ગરિમા સાથે રમત કરવામાં આવી હોવાનો આરોપ લગાવવામાં આવ્યો છે.

