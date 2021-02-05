તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

આદેશ:સુપ્રીમ કોર્ટે INS વિરાટને તોડવા પર પ્રતિબંધ લગાવ્યો, ખરીદનારને પાઠવી નોટિસ

નવી દિલ્હી5 મિનિટ પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
  • હાલ આ યુદ્ધ જહાજને યથાવત સ્થિતિમાં રાખવામાં આવેઃ સુપ્રીમ કોર્ટ

આર્મીમાંથી દૂર કરવામાં આવેલા યુદ્ધ જહાજ INS વિરાટને તોડવા પર સપ્રીમ કોર્ટે પ્રતિબંધ લગાવ્યો છે. કોર્ટે આ અંગે જણાવ્યું છે કે હાલ તેને યથાવત સ્થિતમાં રાખવામાં આવે. તેની સાથે જ કોર્ટે ખરીદનારાઓને નોટિસ પણ ઈસ્યુ કરી છે. સુપ્રીમ કોર્ટમાં દાખલ કરવામાં આવેલી અરજીમાં કહેવામાં આવ્યું છે કે એક ગ્રુપ ભવિષ્ય માટે તેને સંરક્ષિત કરવા માંગે છે અને ખરીદનારને 100 કરોડ રૂપિયાની ઓફર કરવામાં આવ છે. ખરીદનારે ભંગાર માટે તેને ખરીદ્યું છે.

અરજદારે કહ્યું છે કે તેને તોડવા કરતા તેને મ્યુઝિયમમાં રૂપાંતરિત કરવામાં આવે. એરક્રાફટને ફ્લાઈંગ કરાવવાની ક્ષમતા ધરાવનારા જહાજને 1987માં ભારતીય નેવીમાં સામેલ કરવામાં આવ્યું હતું. વર્ષ 2017માં તેને નેવીમાંથી દૂર કરવામાં આવ્યું હતું. પછીથી તેની ખરીદી એક ગ્રુપે હરાજીમાં 38.54 કરોડ રૂપિયામાં ખરીદ્યું હતું. બાદમાં આ જહાજને ગુજરાતના અલંગ જહાજ તોડવાના યાર્ડમાં મોકલવામાં આવ્યું હતું. હવે સુપ્રીમ કોર્ટે તેને તોડવા પર પ્રતિબંધ લગાવી દીધો છે.

ઉલ્લેખનીય છે કે ગત વર્ષે ડિસેમ્બરમાં મહારાષ્ટ્ર સરકારે સેવા મુક્ત થઈ ચૂકેલા જહાજ INS વિરાટને સંરક્ષિત કરવાનો પ્રસ્તાવ કેન્દ્રને મોકલ્યો છે. શિવસેેનાના રાજ્યસભા સાંસદ પ્રિયંકા ચતુર્વેદીએ આ બાબતે રક્ષા મંત્રાલયનો પત્ર લખ્યો હતો. રક્ષા મંત્રાલયે પાસે આ માટે NOC માંગવામાં આવ્યું હતું. ચતુર્વેદીએ કહ્યું મહારાષ્ટ્રને આ ઔતિહાસિક યુદ્ધ જહાજના સંરક્ષણ કરવામાં ખુશી થશે. તેમણે કહ્યું કે એ ખૂબ જ દુઃખ અને ચિંતાની વાત છે કે ગુજરાતના અલંગમાં INS વિરાટને ભંગારમાં રૂપાંતરિત કરવાનું કાર્ય શરૂ થઈ ચુક્યું છે.

