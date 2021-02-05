તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

BJPનું મિશન બંગાળ:સૌરવ ગાંગુલી 1996થી જ બંગાળમાં આઈકોન બની ગયા હતા, તેમના BJPમાં જોડાણ પછી બદલાઈ જશે ચૂંટણીનો સમગ્ર ખેલ

29 મિનિટ પહેલા
ફોટો 27 ડિસેમ્બર 2020નો છે. તે દિવસે સૌરવ ગાંગુલીએ બંગાળના રાજ્યપાલ જગદીપ ધનખડ સાથે મુલાકાત કરી હતી.
ફોટો 27 ડિસેમ્બર 2020નો છે. તે દિવસે સૌરવ ગાંગુલીએ બંગાળના રાજ્યપાલ જગદીપ ધનખડ સાથે મુલાકાત કરી હતી.
  • 7 માર્ચે PM મોદીની રેલી દરમિયાન ગાંગુલી બીજેપીમાં સામેલ થઈ શકે છે
  • એક્ટર મિથુન ચક્રવર્તી અને પ્રસેનજીત પણ સામેલ થાય તેવી શકયતા

સૌરવ ગાંગુલીને દાદા તરીકે પણ ઓળખવામાં આવે છે. દાદા એક રીતે તેમના નામનો પર્યાય છે. બંગાળીમાં દાદાનો અર્થ થાય છે મોટો ભાઈ. તેના પરથી એક અંદાજ લગાવી શકાય છે કે દેશમાં અને ખાસ કરીને બંગાળમાં સૌરવ ગાગુલેને કેટલો પસંદ કરવામાં આવે છે. બંગાળમાં ચૂંટણી પહેલા અને 7 માર્ચે PM મોદીની રેલી દરમિયાન ગાંગુલી ભાજપમાં સામેલ થઈ શકે છે.

ગાંગુલીની લોકપ્રિયતાથી BJPને વોટ મેળવવામાં સરળતા રહેશે
BJP સૌરવ ગાંગુલીની સાથે જ બંગાળમાં ખૂબ જ જાણીતા લોકપ્રિય એક્ટર પ્રેસનજીત અને મિથુન ચક્રવર્તીને પણ પાર્ટીમાં લાવવાની કોશિશમાં સફળ થતી દેખાઈ રહી છે. તેઓ પણ PMની રેલી દરમિયાન જ BJPમાં સામેલ થઈ શકે છે. એટલે કે આ ત્રણ નામ BJPમાં જોડાઈ શકે છે. બંગાળનો હાલનો રાજકીય સીન સંપૂર્ણ રીતે બદલાઈ જશે. કારણ કે ત્રણેયનું બંગાળમાં ખૂબ જ મોટું ફેન ફોલોઈંગ છે.

BJP માટે સૌરવ ગાંગુલી એટલે પણ જરૂરી છે કારણ કે તે પછી બંગાળમાં હાલ કોઈ એવો ખૂબ લોકપ્રિય ચેહેરો નથી. જેના દમ પર વોટ મેળવી શકાય. CM બનવાની રેસમાં સૌથી આગળ દિલીપી ઘોષ છે, જોકે તેની પોપ્યુલારિટી આ સેલેબ્સ જેવી નથી.

પશ્ચિમ બંગાળના પ્રેસિડન્ટ દિલીપ ઘોષ(ડાબે) અને સૌરવ ગાંગુલી(જમણે)
પશ્ચિમ બંગાળના પ્રેસિડન્ટ દિલીપ ઘોષ(ડાબે) અને સૌરવ ગાંગુલી(જમણે)

ગાંગુલીને વર્ષ 1996થી બંગાળમાં આઈકોન તરીકે જોવામાં આવી રહ્યાં છે. તેમણે પોતાની પ્રથમ ટેસ્ટમાં સદી ફટકારી હતી. વર્ષ 2000માં ભારતીય ટીમના કેપ્ટન બન્યા પછી તેમની પોપ્યુલારિટી વધારવામાં આવી છે. વર્ષ 2000માં ભારતીય ટીમના કેપ્ટન બન્યા પછી તેમની પોપ્યુલારિટી વધારવામાં આવી છે. 2003માં ભારતીય ટીમ વિશ્વકપના ફાઈનલ સુધી ગયા પછી સૌરવ બંગાળના જ નહિ દેશના પણ લાડલા બની ગયા છે. ગાંગુલી, ખાસ કરીને યુવાઓની વચ્ચે ખૂબ જ લોકપ્રિય છે. IPLમાં KKR તરફથી રમતા પણ તેમણે આ પોપ્યુલારિટી યથાવત રાખી છે. ફરી ઓક્ટોબર 2019માં BCCIના અધ્યક્ષ બનાવવામાં આવ્યા, ત્યારે તેમને બંગાળી ગૌરવ તરીકે જોવામાં આવ્યા.

ગાંગુલીની BJP સાથેની નજીકતા ઘણી વખત પ્રકાશમાં આવી
BJP સાથે તેમની નજીકતા હોવાના ઘણા સંકેત મળી રહ્યાં છે. જેમ કે નેતાજી સુભાષ બોઝની 125મી જયંતી પર થયેલા કાર્યક્રમમાં જોવા મળ્યા હતા. જેની અધ્યક્ષતા પોતે PM મોદીએ કરી હતી. તે પછી બંગાળમાં BJPની થિન્ક ટેન્ક માનવામાં આવનાર અર્નિબાન ગાંગુલી અને ભાજપની કોર કમિટીની સાથે પણ ગાંગુલીનો ફોટો પ્રકાશમાં આવ્યો હતો. ગત વર્ષે ડિસેમ્બરમાં રાજ્યપાલ જગદીપ ધનખડે પણ સૌરવ સાથે મુલાકાત કરી હતી. તાજેતરમાં જ જ્યારે તે હોસ્પિટલમાં એડમિટ થયા હતા તો ગૃહમંત્રી અમિત શાહ અને પીએમ મોદીએ ફોન કરીને તેમની તબિયત પુછી અને બંગાળના ભાજપના નેતા તેમને જોવા હોસ્પિટલ પહોંચ્યા હતા.

એક્સપર્ટે કહ્યું- ગાંગુલી BJPમાં ગયા તો જીત પાક્કી
મમતા બેનર્જી બીજેપીને સતત બહારી હોવાનું કહી રહી છે. કહી રહી છે કે ગુજરાત કે દિલ્હીમાંથી કોઈ બંગાળને ચલાવશે નહિ. એવામાં ગાંગુલી આવવા પર એક બંગાળી આઈકોન મળી જશે. બહારીનો મુદ્દો ખત્મ થઈ જશે. ગાંગુલીની પોપ્યુલારિટીનો પાર્ટીને સમગ્ર રાજ્યમાં ફાયદો થશે. રવિન્દ્ર ભારતી યુનિવર્સિટીના પ્રોફેસર અને ચૂંટણી વિશ્લેષક ડો. વિશ્વનાથ ચક્રવતી કહે છે કે ગાંગુલી BJPમાં સામેલ થાય છે તો પાર્ટીની જીત પાકી છે. ફરી BJP બસોથી વધુ સીટ લાવી શકે છે. કારણ કે સમગ્ર બંગાળી સમાજ અને સૌરવ માટે લોકોમાં ખૂબ જ પ્યાર અને સમ્માન છે.

BCCI પ્રેસિડેન્ટ સૌરવ ગાંગુલી દિલ્હીના અરુણ જેટલી સ્ટેડિયમ ખાતે પૂર્વ નાણાં મંત્રી અરુણ જેટલીના સ્ટેચ્યુના ઉદ્ધાટન પ્રસંગે ગૃહમંત્રી અમિત શાહને મળ્યા હતા.
BCCI પ્રેસિડેન્ટ સૌરવ ગાંગુલી દિલ્હીના અરુણ જેટલી સ્ટેડિયમ ખાતે પૂર્વ નાણાં મંત્રી અરુણ જેટલીના સ્ટેચ્યુના ઉદ્ધાટન પ્રસંગે ગૃહમંત્રી અમિત શાહને મળ્યા હતા.

મમતા માટે મુશ્કેલ થઈ જશે રસ્તો
તૃણમૂલ કોંગ્રેસના કુનબા સતત ઘટી રહ્યાં છે. શુભેંદુ અધિકારી સહિત તમામ નેતા છેલ્લા થોડા દિવસોથી પાર્ટી છોડીને જઈ ચૂક્યા છે. TMC માટે BJP કેટલો પડકાર બની ગઈ છે, તેનો અંદાજ એ વાત પરથી લગાવી શકાય કે તૃણમુલે હવે લીડ અપાવનાર કો-ઓર્ડિનેટર્સને એક કરોડ રૂપિયાની જાહેરાત કરી છે.પાર્ટીએ કોલકતાના પોતાના તમામ કો-ઓર્ડિનેટર્સને કહ્યું છે કે કેન્ડિડેટ તમારી પસંદગીનો હોય કે ન હોય, તેમની સાથે મતભેદ ન રાખો અને કોશિશ કરો કે તેને તમારા વિસ્તારમાં લીડ મળે.

BJP મીડિયા સાથે વાતચીત કરવાનું ટાળી રહી છે
ભલે સૌરવનું BJPમાં સામેલ થવાનું નક્કી હોય પરંતુ પાર્ટી હવે મીડિયાની સામે આ મામલામાં મોઢું ખોલીને વાતચીત કરવાનો ઈન્કાર કરતી દેખાઈ રહી છે. BJPના ચીફ સ્પોક્સપર્સન શમિક ભટ્ટાચાર્યએ કહ્યું ગાંગુલી ખૂબ સારા ખેલાડી છે અને બંગાળના આઈકોન છે. તેમની હાલ તબિયત ખરાબ છે. આ કારણે તે આરામ કરી રહ્યાં છે. અમે પ્રાર્થના કરીએ છીએ કે તેઓ ઝડપથી સ્વસ્થ થાય અને બીજી વખત મેદાન પર પ્રેક્ટિસ કરવા માટે ઉતરે કારણ કે એક ખેલાડી માટે પ્રેક્ટિસ કરવી ખૂબ જરૂરી છે.

BJP કહી ચૂકી છે CM બંગાળી જ હશે
BJP સતત કહી રહી છે કે બંગાળમાં પાર્ટીને બહુમતી મળવા પર CM કોઈ બંગાળી જ હશે. સૂત્રો એવું પણ કહી રહ્યાં છે કે BJP જીતશે તો દિલીપ ઘોષ જ CM બનશે અને UPની જેમ જ બે ડેપ્યુટી CM બનાવવામાં આવશે. જેમાં એક સૌરવ ગાંગુલી હોઈ શકે છે. ચૂંટણી એનાલિસ્ટ ડો.વિશ્નનાથ ચક્રવર્તી કહે છે કે BJPના મોટાભાગના નેતાઓ બંગાળમાં આવીને ધ્રુવીકરણની કોશિશ કરી રહ્યા છે. તેમને બંગાળના લોકો પસંદ કરી રહ્યાં નથી. આ કારણે નિતિન ગડકરી, જેપી નડ્ડા, વિપ્લવ દેવની સભાઓમાં ભીડ સતત ઘટી રહી છે.

