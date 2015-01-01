તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

ગાંધી પરિવાર ફરીથી ટાર્ગેટ પર:બરાક ઓબામાએ પુસ્તકમાં લખ્યું છે, 'મનમોહન રાહુલ માટે ભયરૂપ ન હતા, માટે સોનિયાએ તેમને વડાપ્રધાન બનાવ્યા હતા'

3 મિનિટ પહેલા
2010ની આ તસવીર એ પ્રસંગની છે, જ્યારે વડાપ્રધાન મનમોહન સિંહે બરાક ઓબામા અને મિશેલ માટે ડિનરનું આયોજન કર્યું હતું, જેમાં મનમોહનનાં પત્ની ગુરુશરણ કૌર, રાહુલ, સોનિયા અને પૂર્વ રાષ્ટ્રપતિ પ્રણવ મુખર્જી સામેલ થયાં હતાં.
  • મનમોહનની પ્રશંસા કરતાં ઓબામાએ લખ્યું, ભારતીયોનું જીવનધોરણ સુધારવામાં તેમનું મહત્ત્વનું યોગદાન
  • ઓબામાએ લખ્યું, ડિનર દરમિયાન સોનિયા બોલવા કરતાં સાંભળવા માટે વધુ ઉત્સુક હતાં

અમેરિકાના પૂર્વ રાષ્ટ્રપતિ બરાક ઓબામાનું પુસ્તક 'અ પ્રોમિસ્ડ લેન્ડ' એક અઠવાડિયામાં બીજી વાર ચર્ચા જગાવવામાં નિમિત્ત બન્યું છે. પુસ્તકના એક પ્રકરણમાં સોનિયા ગાંધી, પૂર્વ વડાપ્રધાન મનમોહન સિંહ અને રાહુલ ગાંધીના રસપ્રદ ઉલ્લેખો છે.

અમેરિકાના પ્રમુખપદે કુલ બે ટર્મના આઠ વર્ષ દરમિયાનના પોતાના કાર્યકાળ દરમિયાન વિશ્વભરના વિવિધ નેતાઓ સાથેની મુલાકાત તેમજ અવલોકનો આ પુસ્તકમાં બરાક ઓબામાએ આલેખ્યાં છે. ચાર દિવસ પહેલાં આ પુસ્તકના કેટલાક અંશો જાહેર થયા હતા, જેમાં ઓબામાએ કહ્યું હતું કે 'રાહુલ એવા વિદ્યાર્થી જેવા છે જેમને પોતાના શિક્ષકને પ્રભાવિત કરવાની બહુ ઉતાવળ હોય, પરંતુ તેમના જે-તે વિષયના ઊંડાણમાં જવા માટે જરૂરી યોગ્યતા કે મહેનતની ઊણપ છે. રાહુલની આ નબળાઈ છે.'

ભારતનો આર્થિક વિકાસ
પુસ્તકમાં ઓબામાએ કહ્યા પ્રમાણે, 1990ના દાયકામાં ભારતનું અર્થતંત્ર બજાર આધારિત હતું. મિડલ ક્લાસ બહુ ઝડપથી વિકસી રહ્યો હતો. ભારતની આર્થિક પ્રગતિમાં વડાપ્રધાન મનમોહન સિંહનું બહુ મોટું યોગદાન હતું. લોકોનું જીવનધોરણ સુધારવામાં તેમણે કરેલા પ્રયાસો ખરેખર પ્રશંસનીય છે. તેઓ ભ્રષ્ટાચારમુક્ત હોવાનું પણ કહેવાય છે.
ઓબામાના દાવા પ્રમાણે, 26/11ના મુંબઈ હુમલા પછી પાકિસ્તાનને આક્રમક જવાબ આપવા અંગે મનમોહન પર ભારે દબાણ હતું, પરંતુ તેઓ એ ન કરી શક્યા, જેનું રાજકીય પરિણામ તેમણે ભોગવવું પડ્યું. ઓબામાએ પુસ્તકમાં કરેલા દાવા પ્રમાણે, ભારતમાં ધર્મ અને જાતિનું રાજકારણમાં ભારે મહત્ત્વ છે, પરંતુ મનમોહનને વડાપ્રધાન બનાવનારાં પરિબળો અલગ હતાં.

સોનિયાના ઈરાદા પર સવાલ
ઓબામાએ લખ્યું છે કે ભારતીય રાજનીતિના જાણકારોના મંતવ્ય અનુસાર, સોનિયાએ બહુ સમજી-વિચારીને મનમોહનને વડાપ્રધાન બનાવ્યા હતા. મનમોહનનો કોઈ રાજકીય જનાધાર ન હતો. અર્થશાસ્ત્રી હોવા ઉપરાંત સમાજના છેવાડાના માણસ સુધી તેમની કોઈ આગવી ઓળખ ન હતી. આથી જ સોનિયાએ તેમને વડાપ્રધાનપદે પસંદ કર્યા હતા, કારણ કે સોનિયા નહોતાં ઈચ્છતાં કે એ વખતે 40 વર્ષના થયેલા તેમના પુત્ર રાહુલ ગાંધી સામે ભવિષ્યમાં કોઈ પડકાર ઊભો થાય. રાહુલ રાજનીતિની બરાબર તાલીમ મેળવી ત્યાં સુધી વચગાળાની વ્યવસ્થા તરીકે જ સોનિયાએ મનમોહનને વડાપ્રધાનપદે બેસાડ્યા હતા.

એ ડિનર વિશે ઓબામા લખે છે...
ઓબામાએ પોતાના પુસ્તકમાં એ ડિનરનો પ્રસંગ પણ આલેખ્યો છે, જ્યારે તેમની ભારતયાત્રા વખતે વડાપ્રધાન મનમોહન સિંહે ડિનરનું આયોજન કર્યું હતું. એ હાઈ પ્રોફાઈલ ડિનરમાં રાહુલ અને સોનિયા પણ સામેલ હતાં. આ અંગે ઓબામાએ લખ્યું છે, સોનિયા બોલવાને બદલે સાંભળવાનું વધુ પસંદ કરતાં હોય તેમ મને લાગ્યું, પરંતુ જેવી કોઈ નીતિગત બાબતની વાત નીકળે કે તરત તેઓ વાતચીતનો દૌર રાહુલ તરફ લઈ જતાં હતાં. મને સ્પષ્ટ વર્તાતું હતું કે સોનિયા બહુ બુદ્ધિશાળી છે અને એ અનુભવાય તેવું પણ છે. રાહુલ પણ સ્માર્ટ અને ઉત્સાહી જણાયા. તેમણે 2008ના મારા ઈલેક્શન કેમ્પેન વિશે સવાલો કર્યા હતા.
ઓબામા આગળ લખે છે, વડાપ્રધાનપદેથી હટ્યા બાદ મનમોહનનું રાજકીય ભવિષ્ય શું હશે એ વિશે હું અજાણ હતો. સોનિયાની બ્લુપ્રિન્ટ મુજબ તેઓ રાહુલને સત્તા સોંપી દેશે કે પછી સોનિયા સામે બગાવત કરશે? કે પછી કોંગ્રેસના પરિવારવાદને ભાજપ પડકારશે?

