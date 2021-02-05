તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

ચિનમ્માના રાજકીય સંન્યાસનો અર્થ:શશિકલા BJPને નારાજ કરવા માગતા નથી, પરંતુ ચૂંટણી પછી AIADMK લીડરશિપ પ્રાપ્ત કરવામાં BJPની મદદ ઈચ્છે છે

ચેન્નઈ28 મિનિટ પહેલાલેખક: આર. રામકુમાર
  • રાજકીય જાણકારોના કહેવા પ્રમાણે, શશિકલા ‘એક કદમ આગળ, બે કદમ પાછળ’ની રણનીતિ પર ચાલી રહ્યાં છે
  • ચર્ચા છે કે શશિકલાને સંન્યાસ માટે રાજી કરવાની પાછળ ભાજપા છે, કેમ કે તેમના કારણે AIADMKના વોટ વિભાજિત થઈ રહ્યા છે

તામિલનાડુમાં શશિકલાના સંન્યાસની ઘોષણા પછી અનેક સમીકરણો અચાનકથી બદલાઈ ગયાં છે. BJP અને AIADMK ગઠબંધન માટે જેલમાંથી નીકળેલા શશિકલા ધીમે ધીમે પડકાર બની રહ્યા હતા. પરંતુ, બુધવારે શશિકલાએ અચાનક રાજનીતિમાંથી સંન્યાસની ઘોષણા કરીને સૌને ચોંકાવી દીધા.

ચર્ચા છે કે શશિકલાને સંન્યાસ માટે રાજી કરવામાં ભાજપાના કેન્દ્રીય નેતૃત્વની મોટી ભૂમિકા છે પરંતુ રાજ્યના રાજકીય પંડિત શશિકલાના સંન્યાસની ઘોષણા એક મોટા વ્યૂહાત્મક કદમ તરીકે જોઈ રહ્યા છે.

શશિકલા જેલમાંથી બહાર આવ્યા પછી તેમની જૂની પાર્ટી AIADMKએ તેમને પાર્ટીમાં પરત લેવાનો સ્પષ્ટ ઈનકાર કર્યો છે. તેના પછી શશિકલાએ અન્નાદ્રમુકના હાલના નેતૃત્વ વિરુદ્ધ શક્તિ પ્રદર્શન પણ કર્યા હતા. એવામાં આ નિર્ણયથી સૌથી વધુ ખુશ AIADMKના હાલના નેતૃત્વએ થવું જોઈતું હતું. પરંતુ, AIADMK ખુદ શશિકલાના આ નિર્ણયને શંકાની નજરે જૂએ છે.

રાજકીય જાણકારો કહે છે કે હાલની સ્થિતિમાં નવી પાર્ટી બનાવવી તેમના માટે ફાયદાનો સોદો દેખાતો નથી. એવી સ્થિતિમાં શશિકલા એક કદમ આગળ, બે કદમ પાછળની રણનીતિ પર ચાલી રહ્યા છે. તેમના આ નિર્ણય અંગે અનેક પ્રકારની અટકળો લાગી રહી છે.

પાર્ટીની હારનું ઠીકરું ફૂટવાથી બચવું
જયલલિતાના સહયોગી અને તેમના વારસના દાવેદાર હોવા ઉપરાંત શશિકલા થેવર કમ્યુનિટીથી આવે છે. આ પાર્ટીની જૂની વોટ બેન્ક છે અને તેના પર શશિકલાની મજબૂત પકડ છે. પાર્ટીમાં પણ શશિકલાના ઘણા સમર્થકો છે. હાલમાં, AIADMKને એન્ટી ઈન્કમ્બન્સીનું નુકસાન થતું જોવા મળી રહ્યું છે. એવી સ્થિતિમાં જો ચૂંટણીમાં પાર્ટી હારે છે તો તેનું સમગ્ર દોષારોપણ શશિકલા પર આવશે અને પાર્ટીમાં તેમના પરત આવવાના માર્ગો હંમેશા માટે બંધ થઈ જશે. સંન્યાસ પછી તેઓ આ દ્વિધામાંથી બહાર આવ્યા છે કે ચૂંટણીમાં કોનો પક્ષ લેવો છે.

DMKને લાભ થતો અટકાવવો
DMKને પણ શશિકલાના આ નિર્ણયથી આંચકો લાગ્યો છે. જો શશિકલા AIADMKની હાલની લીડરશીપનો વિરોધ કરતા તો વોટ વહેંચાઈ ગયા હોત અને તેનો સીધો ફાયદો DMKને મળ્યો હોત. પરંતુ, હવે શશિકલાનું સાયલન્ટ થઈ જવાથી વોટોનું વિભાજન અટકશે. ચૂંટણીના હિસાબે આ નિર્ણયથી DMKને પણ આંચકો લાગ્યો છે. જાણકારોના મતે શશિકલા AIADMKની લીડરશીપથી નારાજ જરૂર છે પરંતુ તેઓ એવું નહીં ઈચ્છે કે તેનો ફાયદો DMK ઉઠાવે.

BJPને ખુશ કરવા
BJP શરૂઆતથી એ તરફેણમાં હતી કે શશિકલા, પલાનીસામી અને પન્નીરસેલ્વમના જૂથમાં સમજૂતી થાય. BJPએ સમજૂતી માટે તમામ પક્ષો સાથે વાતચીત પણ કરી હતી. ભાજપાએ પણ શશિકલાના આ નિર્મય અંગે ખુશી વ્યક્ત કરી છે. રાજકીય જાણકારો કહે છે કે શશિકલા ભાજપા હાઈકમાન્ડને નારાજ કરવા માગતા નથી. તેમની નારાજગી માત્ર AIADMKની હાલની લીડરશીપ પ્રત્યે છે. એવામાં ભાજપા સાથે તાલમેળ રાખીને આગળ AIADMKમાં પોતાની ભૂમિકા શોધી શકે છે.

ભાજપાની સાથે પોતાનુ ટ્યુનિંગ સારૂં રાખીને તેઓ એ સમજાવવાની કોશિશ કરશે કે AIADMKની લીડરશીપમાં તેમની દખલ થવાથી રાજ્યમાં ભાજપા વધુ સહજ રહી શકે છે. ચૂંટણી પછી AIADMKમાં લીડરશીપ ચેન્જની સ્થિતિમાં તેઓ ભાજપાની મદદ ઈચ્છશે.

જનતાની સહાનુભૂતિ હાંસલ કરવી
AIADMKની ચૂંટણી હારવાની સ્થિતિમાં શશિકલાને હાર માટે જવાબદાર માનવામાં આવી શકે એમ હતું. પરંતુ, હવે સંન્યાસ પછી તેમને જનતાની સહાનુભૂતિ મળશે. જયલલિતાનો સપોર્ટ બેઝ પણ તેમની સાથે રહે એવું અનુમાન છે. આથી આ સંન્યાસ શશિકલાને વિલન બનવાથી રોકશે અને તેમની આગળની રાજનીતિમાં મદદરૂપ થશે.

AIADMKની હાર પછી પાર્ટી પર કબજો કરવાની મહેચ્છા
તમામ ચૂંટણી સર્વેમાં સત્તાધારી AIADMKને DMKથી પાછળ દર્શાવવામાં આવે છે. સત્તાવિરોધી લહેરથી પણ નુકસાન થઈ રહ્યું છે. આ સાથે પાર્ટીમાં ઈપીએસ અને ઓપીએસ જૂથબંધી પણ સક્રિય છે. બીજી તરફ, શશિકલા 6 વર્ષ ચૂંટણી નહીં લડી શકે. જો AIADMK ચૂંટણીમાં હારી જાય છે તો પાર્ટીમાં પરસ્પરની લડાઈ અને જૂથબંધી વધી જશે. એવી સ્થિતિમાં શશિકલા માટે પાર્ટીના મોટા વર્ગને પોતાના પક્ષમાં કરવો આસાન રહેશે અને ફરી એકવાર કમાન તેમના હાથમાં આવી શકે છે.

હવે બધાની નજર શશિકલાના ભત્રીજા દિનાકરન પર
શશિકલા પછી તેમના જૂથના અઘોષિત નેતા તેમના ભત્રીજા ટીટીવી દિનાકરન છે. દિનાકરને સંન્યાસ પછી કહ્યું કે તેઓ આનાથી સહમત નથી. તેમણે કહ્યું કે, અમે 30 મિનિટ સુધી આ નિર્ણયને રોકી રાખ્યો હતો પણ શશિકલા માન્યા નહીં. દિનાકરને શશિકલાના જેલ ગયા પછી પોતાની પાર્ટી પણ બનાવી લીધી હતી. ડિસેમ્બર 2017માં તેમણે આર કે નગરની મહત્વની સીટ પર પેટાચૂંટણીમાં ડીએમકે અને એઆઈએડીએમકેને હાર આપી હતી. 2019ની સામાન્ય ચૂંટણીમાં 4 ટકા વોટ શેર મેળવ્યો હતો. આમ તેઓ AIADMK માટે એક મોટા અને સંભવિત જોખમ તરીકે ઉભરી આવ્યા છે. શશિકલાના સંન્યાસ પછી દિનાકરન શું કરે છે, હવે તેના પર સૌની નજર છે.

